The Mosaic Company Is Betting On A Recovery

Mosaic may be too optimistic about the outlook as the ultimate impact of the coronavirus and the Phase One Trade Deal have yet to be determined.

Mosaic expects the virus outbreak to work in its favor by lowering fertilizer production in China, an assumption that may not be correct.

Mosaic's outlook is counting on a revival of the U.S. farm sector thanks to better weather conditions and the easing of trade tensions.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) released its earnings report for Q4 and CY2019 on February 19. The headline numbers looked bad with the company posting losses in the fourth quarter and for the whole year - numbers that support being short Mosaic, a stock that has been going lower and lower for quite some time. In fact, Mosaic has been on a downtrend that can be traced all the way back to 2011. On the other hand, Mosaic is forecasting better days ahead, which combined with a stock at multi-year lows could warrant going long. However, both courses of action may be unwise. Why will be covered next in further detail.

Q4 2019 quarterly earnings

While the headline numbers from Mosaic look bad at first sight, it should be noted that the numbers include phosphates goodwill impairment and nonrecurring charges related to potash assets of $1,108M in Q4 and $1,462M for all of 2019. In other words, the company is not doing as badly as the headline numbers suggest. Nevertheless, sales declined by 17.6% YoY in Q4 and 7.1% for all of 2019. Mosaic ended Q4 with a net loss of $921M and a net loss of $1,067M for all of 2019.

Q4 2018 Q4 2019 YoY Net Sales $2,520.5M $2,076.3M (17.6%) EBITDA (adjusted) $590.0M $202.0M (65.8%) Net profit (loss) $112.3M ($921.0M) - EPS $0.29 ($2.43) - EPS (adjusted) $0.77 ($0.29) - 2018 2019 Net Sales $9,587.3M $8,906.3M (7.1%) EBITDA (adjusted) $2,029.0M $1,347.0M (33.6%) Net profit (loss) $470.0M ($1,067.4M) - EPS $1.22 ($2.78) - EPS (adjusted) $2.12 $0.16 -

Source: Mosaic

Mosaic blames lower sales volumes and lower phosphate prices for the poor results. Adverse weather conditions in North America, which included the wettest year in almost 50 years, caused fertilizer demand to fall and prices by extension.

Mosaic performance by sector

Performance varied by sector. Sales in the potash segment amounted to $2.1B in 2019, a decline of 0.1B compared to 2018. Prices in this segment improved in 2019 as can be seen in the table below, but the improvement in prices was offset by a decline in sales volume.

Potash 2017 2018 2019 Sales volume million tonnes 8.6 8.8 7.8 MOP selling price $177 $214 $237 Average finished product selling price $215 $248 $270

Mosaic Fertilizantes continued to benefit from trade tensions between the U.S. and China as shown in the table below. Ever since tariffs were imposed two years ago, Brazil has benefited from China redirecting agricultural purchases towards it. Sales volume remained elevated in 2019 at $3.8B, an increase of $0.1B compared to 2018. On the other hand, the segment did not escape the impact of lower prices for phosphates globally.

Mosaic Fertilizantes 2017 2018 2019 Sales volume million tonnes 6.0 9.1 9.2 Brazil MAP selling price - $491 $418 Average finished product selling price $369 $410 $409

Sales of phosphates decreased from $3.9B in 2018 to $3.2B in 2019. Sales volumes fell due to lower fertilizer demand. Lower demand and increased competition from imports caused prices to decline in the phosphates segment as can be seen in the table below.

Phosphates 2017 2018 2019 Sales volume million tonnes 9.5 8.4 8.2 DAP selling price $331 $402 $325 Average finished product selling price $379 $453 $379

Mosaic is optimistic about the outlook

It's fair to say that 2019 was a tough year for Mosaic. However, Mosaic seems to think that the worst has passed and 2020 will be a much better year for the company. It's worth noting that Mosaic made changes to the way it provides guidance, which can complicate comparisons.

Nevertheless, Mosaic sees strong market demand in 2020. The forecasts from Mosaic in the two tables below are a reflection of this optimistic outlook. The potash segment is forecast to grow by 4.5% YoY or 2.9mmt to 65.7-68.4mmt. Some weakness in China is expected to be offset by growth in Indonesia, Malaysia and North America.

(Unit: million tonnes potash) 2018 2019E 2020F low 2020F high China 14.4 15.9 15.3 15.6 India 4.6 4.1 4.1 4.4 Indonesia & Malaysia 5.2 3.7 4.6 5.0 Other Asia 4.9 4.5 4.7 4.9 W. Europe 5.0 4.9 4.8 5.0 E. Europe & FSU 5.7 5.7 5.7 5.9 Brazil 10.4 10.6 10.6 10.8 Other L. America 3.2 3.1 3.2 3.4 N. America 10.4 92 9.8 10.1 Other 3.1 2.9 3.0 3.3 Total 66.8 64.4 65.7 68.4

The forecast is similar for shipments of phosphates with strength in certain markets more than offsetting weakness in other markets. Global shipments are forecast at 70.6-73.2mmt in 2020, an increase of almost 2% YoY. North America and other markets, Africa in particular, are expected to compensate for China and India.

(Unit: million tonnes phosphates) 2018 2019E 2020F low 2020F high China 18.7 17.6 16.9 17.5 India 9.9 10.5 9.8 10.1 Other Asia 10.1 9.8 10.0 10.3 Europe & FSU 5.8 6.3 6.3 6.6 Brazil 8.5 8.8 8.8 9.0 Other L. America 4.0 3.8 3.9 4.1 N. America 10.2 9.4 9.8 10.3 Other 5.0 4.5 5.1 5.3 Total 72.2 70.7 70.6 73.2

In general, North America is expected to rebound due to improved weather conditions and increased acreage. Easing of trade tensions will boost agricultural prices. All these factors should increase fertilizer demand for suppliers like Mosaic. Furthermore, Mosaic does not expect any restraints that could limit sales of potash or phosphates in 2020.

Q4 2019 earnings call

Management has high expectations for the U.S. farm sector in 2020. Farmers are expected to plant more, which will require more fertilizers. From the Q4 earnings call:

"Now with constructive agricultural commodity prices and nutrient depleted soils across most of the U.S. corn belt growers have strong incentive to plant maximum acres and maximize their yields. We expect that U.S. farmers will plant 10 million to 15 million more acres than last year and we expect very strong fertilizer consumption and demand this spring in North America. And we are not alone."

A transcript of the Q4 2019 earnings call can be found here.

Mosaic sees another major driver that will give fertilizer demand and prices a lift. The coronavirus outbreak will reduce fertilizer production in China, the biggest consumer of fertilizer.

"we know there will be impact in China's supply and demand for both phosphates and potash. Approximately 30% of Chinese phosphate rock, 30% of China's DAP, and 45% of China's MAP are produced in Hubei province, which is the epicenter of this outbreak and has been subject to the most restricted rules enacted to reduce the spread of the virus. In Hubei, phosphate production facilities have been on extended shutdowns and we understand the second round of shutdowns has been enacted from February 16 through the 29th. We believe the earliest these plants could reopen would be sometime in the first week of March. Plants that had already resumed operations outside of Hubei province are now running short of raw materials causing some of them to reduce production. We believe the overall phosphate production shortfall will ultimately be two million tonnes in the first half of 2020."

Mosaic predicts a production shortfall of two million tonnes of phosphates in China. If the virus is not contained and countermeasures like quarantine need to stay in place for much longer, the deficit could be even bigger.

Investor takeaways

Mosaic had a tough year in 2019. The company had to deal with a set of adverse circumstances that conspired to make sure that the company ended 2019 in the red. In fact, Mosaic's struggles go much further back in time. The stock has been struggling for a whole decade and prices have trended lower for years. The stock has lost roughly half of its value since late 2018.

This period coincided with global trade tensions and the U.S. and China imposing tariffs on each other. These tariffs adversely impacted U.S. farmers, a major source of demand for Mosaic. Poor weather conditions exasperated the situation for farmers, further lowering demand and hence prices for fertilizers.

The good news for Mosaic is that both of these factors are receding. U.S. farmers are expected to increase the use of fertilizers and stronger demand should lift prices, which have already been recovering in recent weeks. In addition, production of fertilizers will be reduced in China as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Much of Mosaic's optimism for 2020 is based on these factors, increased demand from U.S. farmers and reduced supplies in China. However, Mosaic seems to be making a number of assumptions in its forecast. For instance, the outlook assumes that the virus will be limited to China for the most part. Mosaic sees the virus as something that will help the company by reducing supply.

But it's possible that the outbreak could be more severe to the point that fertilizer demand is affected. The virus could limit production and hence supplies, but it could also cause demand to drop. It's not out of the question that farmers in a number of countries may have to deal with the virus. Virus countermeasures could reduce the use and need for fertilizers. This includes farmers in the U.S., which Mosaic is counting on to drive the turnaround at the company. Mosaic is betting that the virus will turn out to be a tailwind, but it could turn out to be a major headwind.

Mosaic's expectations of the reduction in trade tensions may also be too high. The U.S. and China have signed a Phase One Trade Deal, which is supposed to open the door for vastly increased exports of agricultural goods. China is supposed to increase imports from the U.S. by as much as $200 billion according to the agreement.

But the text comes with the following stipulation regarding the purchase of $200B of U.S. goods:

"The Parties acknowledge that purchases will be made at market prices based on commercial considerations and that market conditions, particularly in the case of agricultural goods, may dictate the timing of purchases within any given year."

There are several reasons to be skeptical that China will drastically boost U.S. farm purchases in the months ahead. This issue has been covered in greater detail in other articles. If the market for U.S. farm goods isn't there, farmers are unlikely to significantly increase production and their use of fertilizers. Mosaic may be waiting on something that is not going to happen, at least to the extent that it is expecting.

Mosaic's forecast may turn out to be correct, but it relies on a number of assumptions concerning the impact of the virus and trade. Both of these factors will have to pan out if long Mosaic is to pay off. On the other hand, Mosaic still trades at multi-year lows. The stock has already been beaten down by so much, which makes it unwise to be short. Both long and short Mosaic carry significant risks. There is a lot of uncertainty hanging over Mosaic regarding trade and the coronavirus. As long as there is no further clarity on these issues, it's therefore best to be neutral and stay on the sidelines with regard to Mosaic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.