Pacira BioSciences: Targeting Sales >$1bn By 2025 Despite New Competitive Threat

Key to Pacira's success will be reducing operating costs of >$400m whilst continuing to find new markets for its products. Analysts' rate Pacira a strong buy- I'm inclined to agree.

Exparel and now Iovera's USP is non-opioid pain relief that can be used in outside-the-hospital settings thanks to Pacira's proprietary DepoFoam delivery system.

During the Q419 earnings call Pacira laid out plans to reach >$1bn in revenues by 2025 and shrugged off likely competition from Heron Therapeutics' soon-to-be-approved exparel rival.

Pacira has paid $120m to acquire MyoScience with up to $100m more in milestones payable to gain access to Iovera - a handheld cryoanalgesia device for chronic pain management.

Investment Thesis

Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) is capitalising on a growing trend - led by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") - away from opioid-related treatments and making significant headway with its opioid-free extended release local anesthetic exparel - a combination of local anesthetic standard-of-care bupivacaine encapsulated in DepoFoam, Pacira's proprietary slow-release delivery technology.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that of 70,000 drug overdose deaths in the US in 2017, 48,000 were directly or indirectly caused by opioid-related treatments (data from Pacira 10k submission 2019). Post surgery, research has revealed that patients receive between 100-200 opioid pills to help manage pain, that one-quarter of orthopaedic surgery patients are prescribed dangerously high doses of morphine, and that rates of patients who continue to take opioids 3-6 months after treatment are around 9% for surgical patients, and as high as 15-17% for patients having knee surgery or colectomy.

Sales of exparel broke through the $400m mark in 2019 and management is forecasting sales in excess of $475m in 2020, and hope to achieve revenues of >$1bn within a 5-year period, +$200m of revenues for newly acquired cryoanalgesic treatment iovera.

Pacira is facing competition for the first time in its field from a drug developed by Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), HTX-001, which, although still to be approved, should compete for market share against exparel in 2020 and beyond and represents the drug's first direct competition.

In my view, however, there is room in this market for 2 treatments, and with its 9-year head-start (exparel was approved in 2011) and wide range of partners, Pacira has primary access to a large market of ambulatory surgery centers and out-of-hospital treatment centres that are - with the CMS's blessing - pioneering surgery complementary to the types of pain-management exparel offers.

Pacira shares are trading at $47.18 at the time of this update and the stock is rated a strong buy by most analysts, with 1-year price targets set between $49-85.

I have some concerns about the company, namely its dependence on one treatment for 98% of its revenues, its high operational costs (the company is not currently profit-making) and its potential new competitive threat.

On the plus side, Pacira's innovative marketing strategies, history of strong growth, and new addition to its portfolio, iovera, mean that its ambitious revenue growth targets are very much in focus. If the company can successfully increase its operating margins - and this should be possible as R&D costs allocated to clinical research ought to dissipate over time and likewise manufacturing costs decrease owing to economies of scale - then I would set a fair value price for the stock of ~$60 and anticipate share price growth in 2020.

Company Overview

Pacira BioSciences is a specialty pharmaceutical company that earns more than 95% of its revenues from a single treatment, exparel - a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension - the only currently approved long-acting, opioid-free anesthetic indicated as a single-dose infiltration, field block or brachial plexus nerve block in adults to produce postsurgical regional analgesia.

Exparel benefits from the company's proprietary DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology and to date more than 6m patients have been treated using the drug. ~60% of exparel procedures take place outside of the hospital inpatient setting, at hospital outpatient or ambulatory surgery centers. Exparel was first approved by the FDA in October 2011 and commercially launched in April 2012. In 2019, the drug achieved net product sales of $407.9m - up 25% year-on-year from $331m in 2018.

In March, Pacira acquired Myoscience for a total consideration of $220m with $120m being paid upfront and the rest due when certain commercial and regulatory milestones are achieved. In doing so, the company added a second pain-relief treatment to its portfolio - iovera - an approved non-opioid, drug free cryoanalgesic treatment that works by freezing nervous tissue. The results of using iovera are felt immediately and and the pain-relief effects can last as long as three months. Full year Iovera sales reached $7.9m in 2019.

Expanding exparel and implementing iovera - Pacira's growth strategy

Although exparel has been an approved treatment since 2011, Pacira management believes that it is only just beginning to exploit the full potential of the treatment. This is due to 3 main factors.

Firstly, exparel was initially approved for a narrow range of treatments but the company is conducting numerous studies to win approval from the FDA to target new indications.

Pacira current product portfolio and product candidate pipeline. Source: Pacira 10K 2019

The table above details some of the treatment areas the company is targeting and the phase 3 and 4 (post-commercialisation) trials that are ongoing. It was interesting to hear Pacira CEO Dave Stack discuss the potential market for some of these indications on the recent Q4 earnings call.

And then if you add to that peds (pediatrics), we've already talked about we think that's $100 million; C-section, we think that's a $100 million; lower extremity nerve block, we think that's $100 million; rest of world, we think that's a $100 million. You could be yelling at me three or four years from now telling me that I was really conservative.

Secondly, Pacira plans to capitalise on the migration of procedures that can be treated with non-opioid solutions - thanks to protocols introduced by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare and commercial payors - to non-hospital settings such as hospital outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers.

These new protocols are based around the use of anesthesia treatments such as exparel. Patients who are treated with opioids tend to be kept in hospitals for longer post-treatment because of the negative side-effects and dangers of addiction - although patients often leave hospital having been prescribed (some might say over-prescribed) opioids which has been proven to be a contributory factor to opioid addiction. CMS has begun to remove numerous procedures from its inpatient-only lists - including 6 different spinal procedures, total hip arthroplasty and total knee arthroplasy (Source: Pacira Q4 earnings call) and the trend looks set to continue.

And thirdly, only 10-15% of anaesthesia procedures in the US are currently performed using the regional approach for which exparel is designed. Pacira is engaged in numerous initiatives to educate the anesthesia community about the benefits of exparel's longer lasting solution, such as its strong safety profile, the cost savings achieved by eliminating the need, for e.g. pumps and catheters, and the enabling of more complex surgery to be performed outside of the hospital setting. Over to CEO Stack again:

And so the acceleration is not only the payers driving the patients out of the hospital for cost reasons, but a growing ambulatory environment where the quality of care is equal at least to a hospital setting. And so the patients want to go there, the docs want to practice there; the payers want them to go there. So, it's really a perfect storm.

Strong network of partners is helping Pacira teach the regional approach method

As mentioned above, Pacira has signed deals with a network of major healthcare players to help it spread the word about the benefits of the regional method.

In January 2020, Pacira announced a partnership with Envision Physician Services to train anesthesiology clinicians on ultrasound guided regional anesthesia techniques, utilising long-acting local anesthetics, i.e. exparel. Envision represents more than 25,000 health care providers specialising in various pain-management techniques. Pacira has additionally partnered with MEDNAX to deliver similar one-to-one training sessions for cesarean surgery, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America for cancer debulking procedures. The company believes that these will be key-growth drivers for exparel in the coming years - there is no substitute for being out in the field working with the end-users or potential end-users of your product.

In addition, Pacira has partnered with DePuy Synthes, a division of pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to market and promote exparel for orthopaedic surgery. The wide-ranging agreement sees DePuy salespeople receive commission for making sales of exparel under certain conditions. Areas of strong focus will be shoulder, spine, sports medicine and total joint arthroplasty according to a Pacira Jan 2020 corporate presentation.

Other notable partnerships include an agreement with CADCA to roll out a national training program focused on accessing and advocating for non-opioid treatments for post-surgical pain, and a collaboration with Aetna to reduce the number of opioids given to patients undergoing third molar (wisdom tooth) extraction (opening up another revenue stream since Aetna now offers exparel as a covered expense for trained surgeons completing extractions).

The role iovera can play for Pacira

As mentioned, Pacira believes it can squeeze up to $200m of revenues from this non-opioid, non-drug treatment that delivers cryoanalgesia using a hand-held device that can be used just about anywhere and lasts for up to 3 months.

The company intends to partner iovera with exparel initially for total knee arthroscopy (TKA) where iovera is used per-surgery and exparel during and after surgery. Some 30% of patients with end-stage knee osteoarthritis are currently using opioids, Pacira says, and there are 14m people in the US with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis, of whom 2m are under the age of 45. Studies have shown that using iovera tends to reduce daily opioid use, reduce overall pain, and reduce opioid use beyond the six-week period.

Pacira plans to bump up the price of iovera to a list price of $600, or $450 for its top customers. Iovera is expected to have strong appeal in the sports medicine market. Whilst the drug certainly seems like an ideal fit for Pacira, it has been suggested in some quarters that the acquisition of Myo-Science was a "knee-jerk" reaction to a new competitive threat to exparel's currently monopolistic market share, and status as the only FDA approved long-acting, opioid-free anesthetic.

The incoming (subject to approval) threat of Heron Therapeutics' HTX-001

As an investor the most obvious fear concerning Pacira would be the company's almost complete reliance on exparel as its revenue generator-in-chief (currently 98% of all revenues). A challenge to its dominance of the opioid-free anesthetic market might have serious repercussions for revenues and consequently the stock price - and that is precisely what may be about to happen.

Heron Therapeutics is developing a rival of sorts to exparel - HTX-001 is a similar-style treatment to exparel - an extended release local anaesthetic that combines bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) meloxicam. Heron has had issues gaining approval for the drug having received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA in April 2019 related to chemistry, manufacturing and control issues. Although the NDA has now been resubmitted, last week the FDA extended the review period for a further 3 months.

Should the drug be approved, however, Heron has an aggressive marketing strategy in place that aims to take market share from exparel - and the company has form here. Cinvanti, Heron's $130m+ selling treatment for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) has taken 40% of market share from rival Emend since launch. Heron has conducted surveys that indicate a raw preference share amongst physicians of 56% in favour of HTX-011 over exparel, and has compiled a body of evidence suggesting that HTX-011 is the superior treatment in terms of efficacy and safety.

Although the threat from HTX-011 should certainly not be discounted, there are several mitigating factors that suggest Pacira shareholders should not be unduly concerned. Firstly, HTX-011 is yet to be approved. Secondly, there is much work to be done (further clinical tests, real-world marketing to physicians, finding its way onto formularies, etc.) before the drug will be in position to take aim at core exparel markets. Thirdly, the total addressable market (TAM) for regional anesthetics is large enough to accommodate 2 non-opioid treatments. And fourthly, the significant head-start in the field that exparel and Pacira have compared to their new competition.

During the Q419 earnings call, Pacira's Dave Stack was dismissive of the threat posed by HTX-011.

I mean you've got a small volume product that you can't dilute, you can't add pre-bupivacaine. I mean, I think they -- some significant issues about NSAIDs and neurotoxicity and a number of different issues that they're going to have to address. I think it's actually quite a good drug for bunions. I don't -- I think that's about the end of it as far as we're concerned.

Whilst that may underplay the threat somewhat, Heron's CEO Barry Quart has also been cautious about the prospect of competing directly against exparel, commenting recently:

While we obviously expect to take a certain part of Exparel market share…our primary target is the 96% of patients who are receiving…short-acting local anaesthetics.”

Financials

Pacira enjoyed a solid year in 2019 in terms of revenue growth - total revenues of $421m in 2019 represents a 25% increase on 2018 - but operating expenses also increased - from $321.4m in 2018 to $410.5m in 2019 due to increases in R&D costs related to clinical trials, and product development and manufacturing facility expansion.

Pacira's income statement past 5 years. Source: Pacira 10K Submission FY 2019

As such, the company made a loss of $11m, or -$0.27 per share - a decrease on 2018's -$0.01 per share. Pacira ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $356.7m - cash provided by operations was $70.5m versus $48.9m in 2018.

For 2020, Pacira is forecasting total revenues of between $485-500m - with sales of exparel forecast to be $465m-475m (a ~15% year-on-year gain) and iovera of between $15m-20m.

Although the company is forecasting gross margins of 76-78% in 2020, the real issue the company faces is reducing its operational costs and increasing its net profit margins. Based on my calculations, if total operating costs come in at 98% of revenues as they did in 2019, all else being equal, the company will make a profit ~$2m in 2020, which will hardly excite shareholders. Still, the suggestion of $1.2bn of revenues within 5 years looks more enticing and if operating margins are eased down by just 10-15% over that period, the company will be looking at net profits in the triple-digit millions by my calculations.

Conclusion - reasons for optimism outweigh potential headwinds, in my view

Although exparel's 98% contribution to Pacira's revenues is a constant concern, by all other measures Pacira's future looks promising, in my view.

The company is progressing clinical trials that will allow it to penetrate new markets, partnering with agencies that will expand its reach and capitalise on the trend towards the non-opioid, "23-hour" patient environment, and is supported by powerful entities like the CMS and Medicare which are keen to see more patients have surgery for a larger variety of chronic-pain related issues outside of the hospital.

Iovera looks to be a good fit for the company and a solid complement to exparel, and sets the company on a path towards offering a comprehensive pain-management solution to an exponentially growing out-of-hospital surgery market.

With the (further) delay approving Pacira's only credible rival in the extended release anesthetic space, Pacira should enjoy having the field to itself in 2020 and be able to execute on its multiple growth strategies. As such, I am quite bullish about the company's prospects going forward, provided operating costs are managed carefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.