The Fed Does Not Set Rates... It Follows The Market

At the moment, no Fed Funds change should be expected despite many forecasts for another cut.

The premium has fallen since Paul Volcker, who typically set Fed Funds 1% above T-Bill rates.

The Fed sets the Fed Funds rate to match T-Bill rates with a small premium. The premium has fallen since Paul Volcker who typically set Fed Funds 1% above T-Bill rates. His only preemptive actions were to quash inflation thinking by consumers with 2 sharp rate increases to force US into back-to-back recessions in the early 1980s. Since then, each Fed Chair set their own premium level with Bernanke settling on 0.2% premium. Powell appears to be using 0.1%.

Using the history of Fed adjustments to Fed Funds rates, current T-Bill rates at 1.5% vs. 1.5%-1.75% range for Fed Funds, one can estimate that the next action by Powell is to lower Fed Funds 0.25% should T-Bill rates fall below 1.35-1.4% range or to raise Fed Funds 0.25% should T-Bill rates rise to 1.85-1.9%.

At the moment, no Fed Funds change should be expected despite many forecasts for another cut.

Markets set rates and the Fed follows!

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.