American Woodmark: Not Delivering On Its Promises

I still see the potential, yet great execution is required to unlock value, as the current performance does not make me a buyer of the observed weakness.

The full benefits of the deal are not really delivered upon, as earnings lag a bit compared to expectations, making leverage a bit higher than expected.

American Woodmark (AMWD) is a name which I have covered with great interest after the company made a large transformative acquisition late in 2017. My last update on the investment thesis dates back from August of 2018 in this article titled American Woodmark: Making A Mark.

In that article I noted that I have been averaging down to levels around the $90 mark, as I pegged the pro-forma earnings potential resulting in a valuation at just 10-11 times earnings, although leverage was up a bit following the billion deal for RSI.

When the deal was announced shares rose from levels just below the $100 mark to about $140 in January of 2018, before quickly giving up those gains after which shares traded below the $100-mark again.

The Past Thesis

American Woodmark is a producer of kitchen and bath cabinets, relying largely on the state of the housing market, and that of course was the reason why shares performed terribly during the economic crisis. The company reported four consecutive years of losses, causing shares to lose about two-thirds of their value over that period of time.

The recovery was quite impressive as both sales and margins came in stronger than the pre-economic crisis peak. With shares having risen from levels in the teens in 2011 to nearly $100 late 2017, the company pursued a mega deal, acquiring RSI Home Products in a $1.07 billion deal.

That deal added $560 million in sales and $123 million in EBITDA, revealing that the company was acquired at 1.9 times sales and 9 times EBITDA. The real promise had to come from anticipated synergies of $30-40 million, taking about three years to be realised.

American Woodmark itself generated $1.07 billion in sales in 2017, yet actual EBITDA of $130 million was largely in line with RSI. This makes that margins of 12% are about ten points lower than RSI. Following the announcement of that deal, I noted that earnings which were reported around $4.50 per share at the time had the potential to increase to as much as $8 per share. That made shares look quite compelling, as net debt of $750 million translated into a reasonable 2.6 times leverage ratio.

Developments Ever Since

When I looked at shares in August of 2018, I noted that shares have seen some weakness, allowing me to average down to $90 per share. The company actually reported organic sales growth of 8% in the first quarter of 2018, which was comforting and allowed for deleveraging while it furthermore supported the $8 per share number on a pro-forma basis.

Fast-forwarding to May of 2019, American Woodmark reported its full-year results. Full-year sales totalled $1.65 billion, as organic sales growth was essentially flat year over year in the latest quarter. Full-year adjusted EBITDA came in at $245 million. With net debt down to $632 million, leverage ratios came in at 2.6 times. While net debt is down in absolute terms, the anticipated increase in EBITDA has not really materialised, making that relative leverage ratios have not come down.

The company reported net earnings of $4.83 per share, or $84 million in actual dollar terms, with adjusted earnings having improved to $6.91 per share. So while improvements were coming in a bit slow and light, earnings certainly were improving.

First-quarter sales for 2019 fell 0.4% yet EBITDA was essentially flat and net debt compressed to $579 million. Sales growth returned in the second quarter, with revenues up 0.7%, allowing EBITDA to improve further and net debt to come down to $569 million. The problem is more or less in the third-quarter results. While revenues did come in 3.0% higher, EBITDA was down $2 million to $50 million for the quarter. The company attributes the lower earnings to a facility relocation, impact of tariffs and particleboard supply disruptions. Encouraging is that net debt has been reduced further to $556 million, allowing leverage ratios to fall to 2.3 times despite stagnant EBITDA.

Hence, adjusted earnings are pretty much flattish this year, which is disappointing as the deal should really drive some synergies by now. This makes that adjusted earnings come in around $7 per share this year, while the anticipated growth and margin improvements take longer than anticipated as earnings indeed come short to the pro-forma number seen around $8 per share at the time of the deal announcement. Hence, investors look at American Woodmark in this environment like a cyclical player with some leverage on the balance sheet, as the deleveraging and higher profits take longer than anticipated, all adding risks in the meantime.

The rally from $75 in summer of 2019 to $115 early 2020 actually marked quite a run higher in the stock, as shares now settle at $100, given the margin softness seen in the third-quarter results. At this level, shares trade at 14 times earnings which seems more than fair as leverage might still be somewhat of an issue, while the company is not really delivering on its promises, at least not entirely.

Having cut half of my position around $110, as I was happy to lock in a 20% gain while the numbers were not as strong as anticipated, I am left wondering here at $100. I am not impressed with the actual performance and see the risks given the macro-state of the economy now, hence see no reasons to add some shares at these levels. To take modest profits of 10% on the remaining half of my position is not really an enticing outlook either with shares down about 15% for the day.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long just a modest position