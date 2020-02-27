Recent Dip In Caledonia Mining Is A Buying Opportunity

The recent rise in gold and Caledonia's positive guidance suggest another dividend increase may occur on its next earnings report.

The bullish fundamentals for both Caledonia and gold is intact, and I have raised my year-end price target for gold to $2,200/oz.

The stock is up significantly since I covered it last after an earnings beat, but fell 10% on Tuesday due to illiquidity in financial markets.

Caledonia Mining is among the lowest-cost global producers of gold, has almost no debt, and is the cheapest I've seen on an earnings basis.

The small gold miner Caledonia Mining (CMCL) has been one of my favorite long picks. Since I wrote "Caledonia Mining: A Growing Gold Miner Currently At A 3-4X PE" in October, the stock has rallied 35% on the back of an expected spike in gold prices and a better-than-expected earnings report.

Sadly, the stock took a hit on Tuesday falling a staggering 12% on the back of no news and a slight 50 bps decline in gold prices. The stock's change can be seen below:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, the recent decline is a buying opportunity for CMCL. The stock remains the cheapest gold miner available with forward EPS guidance at $1.55-$1.77, giving it a forward "P/E" of merely 7-8X with earnings that are likely to rise significantly with gold prices.

The company has low debt and has extremely high margins compared to peers. Its mine is situated in Zimbabwe which remains a considerable risk given the country's triple-digit inflation rate (though it is falling), but the fact is that it is one of the more pure-value plays on gold mining available today.

Peer Valuation Review

Caledonia is one of the smaller gold miners with a market capitalization of only $135M. Thus, its best comparable companies are Gran Colombia (OTCPK:TPRFF) ($320M), Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF) ($300M), Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) ($114M), Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) ($1.5B), and DRDGold (DRD) ($613M). As you can see below, Caledonia has by far the highest profit margins TTM and has generally held its margins over 15% with not too much volatility compared to peers:

Data by YCharts

This is beneficial because it limits Caledonia's downside risk in the event of a shock to gold prices (in my opinion, an unlikely event). These positive cash-flows have allowed CMCL to pay a dividend for years which was increased in January and I expect to be increased again going forward. As noted in my last article, the company also has at least a decade of reserves.

Caledonia's operational advantage is that it's put all its resources into one mine the "Blanket Mine". This may be viewed as a concentration risk to some, but the mine has proven to have a lot of gold. Further, by focusing on capital expenditures, it has allowed the company great production efficiency with all-in production costs estimated to be merely $700-$800/oz.

As you can see below, Caledonia has also decreased its debt-burden substantially over the past few years:

Data by YCharts

So, Caledonia is the lowest cost producer and has the lowest leverage. Even more, it has been able to expand production and has projects in the works to continue expanding over the coming years. Clearly, it should be the most expensive right? In fact, it is the cheapest with the lowest "EV/EBITDA" and the highest earnings yield:

Data by YCharts

Now, there are a few reasons why Caledonia is so cheap. Most notably, the company is largely unknown and it is rational to discount Zimbabwe's poor historical track record when it comes to property rights and potential production shocks that could occur if Zimbabwe falls back into a depression (the past one took Caledonia's production offline for some time).

That said, these are relatively idiosyncratic risks and, in my opinion, Caledonia should trade at least twice its current valuation to be more in line with peers.

If Gold's Rally Continues, CMCL Could Go Much Higher

In an article called "SILJ: Precious Metals Correction Looks Over, Time To Make A Leveraged Play" which was written earlier in October 2019, I detailed my bullish stance on precious metals based on an expected decline in inflation-protected bond yields.

In the article, I mentioned that I expected the 10-year inflation-protected bond yield (yields of TIP bonds which carry no inflation risk and are highly inversely correlated to gold) would turn negative and that gold would rise to the $1,800 level. Since then, the real-return yield has fallen to negative 15 bps and gold has risen to about $1,650 as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Based on the historical least-squares model of "Gold Price = $1,470 + 401 X Real Interest Rate", the price of gold should be around $1,530 per oz today. Since gold is a bit higher than that, we'll need to see the 10-year inflation-protected bond yield decline to about -75 bps before we're likely to see gold over $1,800. That said, if panic continues to grasp financial markets due to the Coronavirus, then it could come sooner.

Further, in other recent research, it has become increasingly clear that both stocks and long-term bonds are no longer safe long-term investments. Stocks for obvious reasons including overvaluation, recession risk, and COVID and bonds due to the market's tremendous mispricing of rising inflation and the coming end of QE4. More on this in:

So, if bonds and stocks are both poor fundamental investments, gold is a good investment as there are really no other places for money to go (besides perhaps digital currency and goods in general). Quite frankly, ongoing market events may be the catalyst for many of the gold bugs' expectations that have been built up over the past decade. I would not be surprised if we see gold over $2,200/oz by year-end.

The Bottom Line

Today's significant decline in CMCL seems to be a solid buying opportunity. The stock remains the most profitable of small gold miners and the cheapest based on earnings and EBITDA. The company is expanding production to take advantage of the bull market in gold and I expect coming earnings to beat expectations with a potential dividend increase.

CMCL's 10% drop today seems to do with illiquidity in financial markets. Markets have suffered two 3% daily declines in a row which can effectively suck all liquidity from micro-cap stocks like CMCL. In the short-run, this may mean more downside and it does add liquidity risk for larger investors. That said, the virus is undoubtedly bullish for CMCL which means it will likely become a long target as investors look to re-deploy cash after their recent selling.

Based on today's gold price, I believe that CMCL should be trading at least $15-$20 per share. This valuation is detailed in my past article and generally corresponds to what CMCL's price would be if it had similar valuations to its peers. However, if gold continues to make highs, the fair-value of CMCL is likely to rise far higher than that range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCL, DRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.