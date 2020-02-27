Organogenesis: Undervalued And Promising Investment Opportunity For 2020

Today, we will study why Organogenesis (ORGO) is a high growth yet undervalued opportunity in 2020.

Company overview

Organogenesis is a regenerative medicine company focusing on the development and commercialization of products for treating chronic and acute wounds and healing of musculoskeletal injuries. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 1985.

The company’s major advanced wound care products include Apligraf, Dermagraft, Affinity, and NuShield. The company’s key surgical and sports medicine products include ReNu, NuCel, NuShield, Affinity, and PuraPly AM. The company is targeting attractive end-markets such as advanced wound care and Surgical and Sports Medicine (S&SM), estimated to be worth more than $8.9 billion and $6.0 billion, respectively.

Skin substitutes is a high growth market segment with significant unmet demand.

The global advanced wound care market is expected to grow at a CAGR (compounded average growth rate) of 4.6% from $9.98 billion in 2016 to $13.07 billion in 2022. The increasing global population and shift in demographics towards the older population have increased demand for wound care products. Besides, greater incidence of comorbidities which impair healing, such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease, and smoking has also increased demand for these products.

Wounds are categorized into two types, acute and chronic. Approximately 80 million patients suffer from chronic and acute wounds globally each year, excluding surgical incisions. Further, chronic wounds account for most of the expense due to their complexity and length of treatment. Although the etiology of chronic nonhealing wounds is complex, a number of them occur due to increased bacterial bioburden and the formation of biofilm. According to a meta-analysis, the prevalence of biofilms in chronic wounds is more than 78.2%. ScienceDirect explains biofilms as “an assemblage of microbial cells that is irreversibly associated with a surface and enclosed in a matrix of primarily polysaccharide material.” Chronic wounds are generally an outcome of increased bacterial burden and contamination, increased protease activity, increase in the number of inflammatory cells and their cytokine activity, and impaired cellular signalling.

Wound biologics is one of the smallest and the fastest-growing segments of the advanced wound care market. According to Technavio, the global wound biologics market, which includes skin substitutes and growth factors, was estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion in 2016. Here, the global skin substitute products market, which involves bioengineered or biologic grafts to cover skin defects and support healing, was estimated to be around $700 million in 2016.

Skin substitutes are one of the fastest-growing categories of the Advanced Wound Care market. This segment grew 14.3% from $600 million in 2015 to almost $700 million in 2016. The skin substitute market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14.5% between 2016 and 2020 and reach $1.15 billion by 2020.

There is still a possibility for even higher growth rates if skin substitutes are used for all eligible patients. BioMed GPS estimates that there are around 8.3 million wounds that require medical care in the U.S. annually. Of these, over 3.3 million are difficult to heal wounds where traditional therapies are unlikely to succeed. Despite this, skin substitutes are used for 5% or only 135,000 patients annually. This highlights the huge underserved opportunity for these skin substitutes in the U.S. itself.

PuraPly continues to be a major growth driver for the company.

PuraPly AM is a skin substitute with antimicrobial properties appropriate for the treatment of wounds with biofilm or otherwise at high risk of infection. PuraPly AM, which is purified native collagen matrix with broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent PHMB (polyhexamethylene biguanide), is also used for surgical treatment of open wounds. The product has been launched for management of multiple wound types, including partial and full-thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, chronic vascular ulcers, tunnelled/undermined wounds, surgical wounds, trauma wounds, draining wounds, and first- and second-degree burns.

This product competes with other skin substitutes, advanced wound care products, and antimicrobial dressings. With PuraPly AM, Organogenesis has emerged as the market leader in the $1.0 billion annual antimicrobial wound products market. Besides PuraPly AM, the company has also launched PuraPly without PHMB called PuraPly, for those patients who do not require an antimicrobial agent.

Organogenesis launched PuraPly in mid-2015 and PuraPly AM in 2016. Medicare granted an additional “pass-through payment” for PuraPly products from launch till through December 31, 2017. Starting January 1, 2018, the products were transitioned to bundled payment structure for skin substitutes. This substantially reduced the revenues from these products. However, on March 23, 2018, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018, came into force. Accordingly, the pass-through reimbursement status of PuraPly and PuraPly AM was restored effective October 1, 2018, through September 30, 2020.

Organogenesis is now working to ensure that PuraPly revenues are not significantly impacted in the post-passthrough period. The company has taken proactive measures such as increasing penetration in those physician offices where PuraPly is reimbursed in cost-plus fashion and introducing smaller, lower-priced SKUs (stock-keeping units) under the bundle price. The company is also working to create clinical data which in turn can improve private payor coverage. Finally, the company is also expanding PuraPly addressable markets through innovative line extensions such as PuraForce, PuraPly XT, and PuraPly MZ.

Organogenesis has multiple growth catalysts for its amniotic tissue portfolio for 2020.

Organogenesis first launched the Affinity product, which is a fresh amniotic membrane containing many types of viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins, for treatment of chronic and acute wounds in 2014. The product also has applications in areas such as surgical implantation in spine, orthopaedic and sports medicine.

Affinity in combination with SOC (standard of care) has demonstrated improved wound healing as compared to only SOC.

Organogenesis had suspended production of Affinity in the first quarter of 2019. Since then, the company has moved to a new contract manufacturer and is preparing to relaunch the product in the first half of 2020. While the product garnered negligible sales in 2019, it is expected to become a source of organic revenue growth in 2020 and 2021.

Organogenesis also expects rapid growth in NuShield sales in the coming years, after the resolution of supply constraints. The company added NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue graft applied topically or surgically to target tissue, through the acquisition of NuTech in 2017.

Being a more versatile and robust dehydrated Allograft skin substitute, NuShield has demonstrated robust efficacy in its ability to close wounds.

The company has also developed a robust strategy for mid-term and long-term growth.

Organogenesis aims to launch TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue scaffold, for promoting healing in second- and third-degree burns. TransCyte provides bioactive dermal components and outer protective barrier required in the healing of burns. It also increases re-epithelization, thereby providing pain relief.

There are around 500,000 burn cases in the U.S. every year which require medical attention. Of these, around 40k burn cases require hospitalization annually. Organogenesis expects Transcyte to target the $200 million market opportunity.

Clinical data has demonstrated faster-wound healing with TransCyte as compared to silver sulfadiazine cream. While the mean number of days for more than 90% wound epithelialization was 11 for TransCyte, it is 18 days for silver sulfadiazine cream. The product has received PMA approval and is expected to be launched in 2021–2022. Relaunch of Transcyte, however, will require re-validation of manufacturing operations.

The competition in this segment is limited with only one PMA-approved product. Besides, according to American Burn Association, more than 60% hospitalizations associated with acute burn injuries are concentrated in 128 burn centres in the U.S. This makes it easier to penetrate in this segment with a small speciality sales force.

Organogenesis added ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension of amniotic fluid cells and morselized amnion tissue from the same donor, to its portfolio through the acquisition of NuTech in 2017. The product was first launched commercially in 2015 as a 361 HCT/P (Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products) as an injectable to support healing of soft tissues for patients suffering from OA (osteoarthritis) and joint and tendon injuries.

While the product is currently commercialized as cash pay, the company aims to expand the addressable market and reimbursement potential by pursuing a BLA (Biologics License Approval).

Organogenesis has announced results from a clinical trial which will in turn support BLA for ReNu. The trial demonstrated clinically significant improvement in healing of knee osteoarthritis patients as compared to commercially available HA (Hyaluronic Acid) and placebo (Saline) at 6 months.

Organogenesis plans to launch another Phase 3 trial for ReNu in 2020.

Organogenesis added NuCel, a surgically implanted allograft derived from human amniotic tissue and amniotic fluid, to its portfolio through the acquisition of NuTech in 2017. NuCel was launched in 2009 by NuTech Medical as 361 HCT/P. The product is approved to support tissue healing in spinal and the company, however, plans to seek BLA approval for the product to improve reimbursement thereby increasing overall utilization. Clinical data for NuCel demonstrated the product’s ability to achieve kinematic fusion and effectiveness in treating patients with comorbidities. The company expects to pursue BLA for ReNu and NuCel beyond 2023.

Investors should consider these risks.

PuraPly products are a major revenue driver for Organogenesis. According to the Appropriations Act, these products will transition back into the bundled payment structure on October 1, 2020. The loss of the pass-through payment structure can have a negative impact on the company’s revenue growth trajectory.

Then again, despite a sturdy revenue stream, the company continues to be loss-making. The company also faces significant competition from other regenerative medicine players. These factors affect the valuation of the company.

Organogenesis is increasingly requiring to opt for BLA approval instead of the less costly and much easier 361 HCT/P process for its amniotic tissue products. This will make the regulatory approval process costlier as well as delayed for the company.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Organogenesis is $10. In January 2020, SVB Leerink analyst Richard Newitter initiated coverage of Organogenesis with an Outperform rating and $9 price target. The analyst sees Organogenesis' rapidly increasing market share in the $9.0 billion advanced wound care segment as well as benefiting from the increasing adoption of advanced skin-substitutes. He also believes that the company is highly undervalued considering its long-term revenue growth prospects, healthy target markets and a scalable 70%+ gross margin business.

In August 2019, Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reinstated coverage of the company with an Outperform rating but reduced the price target from $10 from $9. He believes that the company is trading at 50%-60% discount as compared to other regenerative medicine peers. The analyst also expects the company to increase market share in the "high-value, high-growth" amniotic tissue segment of advanced wound care.

In April 2019, SunTrust analyst Bruce Nudell initiated Organogenesis with a Buy rating and a price target of $11. The analyst expects an 11% annualized revenue growth through 2023, with break-even cash flow reached by 2023.

Organogenesis reported a solid 44% YoY revenue growth and 66% YoY improvement in gross profits in the first nine months of 2019. The company also reported a YoY decline in operating loss and an adjusted EBITDA loss of 41% and 47%, respectively, in the first nine months of 2019.

Recently, Organogenesis came out with fiscal 2019 revenue guidance which exceeded the consensus estimate. The company expects fiscal 2019 net revenues in the range of $258.9 million to $260.9 million, a YoY rise of 34%-35% and ahead of the consensus estimate of $257.90 million. The company expects fourth-quarter revenues to be in the range of $72.6 million and $74.6 million, a YoY rise of 14% to 17%.

Analysts expect the company’s fiscal 2020 revenues to rise YoY by 6.3% and reach $274.15 million in fiscal 2020.

There is a consistent improvement in the total number of analysts covering the stock as well as in overall analyst sentiment for the company since March 2019.

In this backdrop, I believe the 12-month consensus target price of $10 is a fair estimate of the true growth potential of this company. This a revenue-earning regenerative medicine company trading at a very attractive price-to-sales valuation of only 1.22x. This is much lower than the price-to-sales valuation of peers such as AxoGen (AXGN), MediWound (MDWD), and Vericel (VCEL) which is 5.78x, 3.00x, and 7.75x, respectively. Hence, I believe that retail investors with above-average risk appetite should definitely consider Organogenesis for their portfolio in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.