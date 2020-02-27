MLPA: The Stabilizing Rig Count Is A Positive Signal For MLPs

If the global financial system's liquidity declines further, it could cause financing costs to spike which poses a risk to MLPs.

The recent drop in crude oil will likely slow production, but not in the areas where MLPs will be particularly affected.

Now that per-rig production has topped out and rig-counts have stopped declining, it is likely that MLP's revenue will stabilize.

If you've followed my articles regarding the energy sector and MLPs, you'd know that I've turned long-term bullish on the sector. The short-run has been awful due to the rapidly spreading COVID's impact on markets, but I firmly believe that this is a buying opportunity for energy.

As you can see below, there has been significant declines to crude oil (USO) and natural gas (UNG) prices which have been reflected in E&P's (XOP) and MLPs (MLPA):

Data by YCharts

Since China is the world's greatest consumer of fossil fuels, demand for it is dropping extremely fast which far outpaces the expected supply growth slowdown that is the cornerstone of my bullish thesis.

That said, the declines in MLP's are a bit of a surprise considering they're in the energy transportation business and not the production business. It is generally unlikely that the virus causes North American demand for energy to fall and thus, the cash-flows of midstream MLP's should be generally intact. In my opinion, this is an excellent long-term buying opportunity for the Global X MLP ETF.

A Closer Look at Global X's Play on MLPs

When it comes to midstream-oriented MLP ETFs, there are two popular choices. The older and more well-known Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the less well-known but lower-cost Global X ETF. MLPA currently has an expense ratio of 45 bps while AMLP has one at 85 bps. As you can see below, this differential has led to an outperformance of MLPA:

Data by YCharts

MLPA is smaller than AMLP but is still a large and extremely liquid ETF with a market capitalization of $1B. Further, its holdings have a relatively high weighted average ROE of 7.8% with a lower price-to-earnings ratio of 10X and a "P/B" of 0.79X.

Of course, those data matter far less for MLPs than do dividend yields. As you can see below, MLPA's dividend yield has skyrocketed on the back of recent declines and is perhaps the highest one can find among non-levered ETFs:

Data by YCharts

To be blunt, I believe the market has it wrong in regards to midstream MLPs. While their performance is generally associated with oil prices, it is U.S. demand for oil that matters which is unlikely to be impacted by the virus. In fact, other key economic metrics actually indicate a long-term rebound in MLP cash flows.

Keep An Eye on a Rising Rig Count

The largest holding in MLPA is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) which acts as a good proxy for the fundamentals of MLPA's other holdings. As you can see below, EPD's revenue can be tied directly to the U.S. Rig Count:

Data by YCharts

When rigs go offline, less oil flows through the pipes and midstream MLP's take a hit. In general, lower crude prices cause E&P's to shut down rigs. However, the rig count has actually been stable over the past few weeks if you look closely at the above chart.

Of course, the U.S. production of oil has been skyrocketing over the past decade while the rig-count has declined. While this may seem counterintuitive, we can see below that per-rig production has been the primary driver of production growth. This is illustrated very well in the all-important Permian Basin:

Data by YCharts

A similar pattern can be seen in all other major energy production regions. In almost all, per-rig production has topped out which means that new production of crude must come from increasing the rig count. As you can see below, the rig count for most of the major oil-producing regions is either very concave up and likely to become positive soon or is already positive:

Data by YCharts

While a slowdown in production growth is likely to occur due to the recent drop in oil prices, I do not believe it will negatively impact the rig-count. Most likely, it will come from per-well production and the trend toward a higher rig-count is likely. Importantly, very similar patterns are seen in natural gas production metrics as many of MLPA's holdings focus on that business.

To be frank, this is nearly the same bullish thesis I've had on MLP's for most of the past year and, despite it, MLP's have continued to decline to new lows. However, the difference between then and today is that I was bullish on MLPs in anticipation of an improved rig-count, today the rig-count is actually improving which will directly improve cash flows.

The Bottom Line

The fact is that the fundamental bottom is in for oil & gas MLPs where their economic situation is much more likely to improve from here than become worse. Of course, the market today is highly detached from fundamentals and is driven far more by market liquidity and momentum. Since MLP's and just about all energy stocks have been underperformers, the market is assuming that the growing negative economic catalysts will only make their situation worse.

Because energy production is likely to flatten out this year if commodity prices remain where they are, I do not believe that the MLP's cash-flows will rise immediately. However, contrary to what the market seems to be pricing, I do not believe their cash-flows will decline materially. This is due to the positive acceleration in rig-counts which is supported by the peak in per-rig production. This supportive factor will remain regardless of commodity prices.

Again, due to the market's current state of virus-related panic, the technical bottom may not be in for MLPA. However, the fund is likely to continue to pay an extremely high dividend yield of 11-13% which makes it one of the top ten highest yielding non-levered ETFs (out of over 2000 ETFs). Because I do not expect those dividends to be cut this year and believe it will increase over the coming few years, I believe that MLPA is a solid "buy".

The primary risk to MLPA is actually probably not crude oil prices but financing risks. As bond investors and banks risk perception increases (particularly in regards to anything energy-related), it is likely that MLPs will need to refinance their large debt burdens at higher costs which could harm cash flows. Again, I believe MLP's fundamental business is sound which makes their bonds a "buy", but I have a feeling that the market will not agree, particularly if liquidity continues to decline across the global financial system.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MPLA,ET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.