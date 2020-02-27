This Is Why I'm Now Short VXX

VXX follows an index which declines by around 50% per year which means that it is a long-term short, regardless of short-term moves.

Over the last few trading sessions, I have initiated a short position against the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX). In this article, I will dig into the reasons behind my short trade as well as make the argument as to why I believe VXX is going to continue hitting fresh lows over the coming months.

Volatility Markets and the Short-Term VIX Futures Index

Let's jump straight to the chase here: VXX has been incredibly volatile over the last few trading sessions as the VIX has hit new multi-month highs.

While this chart may look like a scary one to short due to its recent dramatic gains, I believe that looking at longer time frames really makes the case: VXX has an unbroken history of consistently dropping.

You see, at the core of the design of VXX is a methodology with a proven history of wealth destruction. Specifically, I am referring to the S&P 500 Short Term VIX Futures Index. VXX is an ETN that directly pays the holder of the note off of the changes in this index. In other words, if you are holding VXX, you are holding the Short Term VIX Futures Index.

So, how can I make such a bold claim that VXX has a history of destroying wealth? Well, if that previous chart didn't make the case clearly, here's the 10-year returns of the index it directly tracks. See the similarity between the two charts?

Over the past decade, the index which VXX directly pays holders has declined at an annualized rate of 52% per year. If you're holding VXX, this is your long-run expected return.

The reason this happens is that roll yield in VIX futures is a very painful factor to overcome for the long investor. Specifically, due to "futures convergence towards spot", a long position in an index which holds VIX futures will see a near-constant drag due to the contango present in the market. This wonderful chart from VIX Central quantifies the problem in a single view.

Contango is when the prices along a futures curve increase in value such that the front-month contracts are cheaper than the back-month contracts. What the above chart shows is that over the past decade, the front-month contract is on average 10% or so beneath the second-month contract. And when the market switches into backwardation (front priced above back), it normally only does so for a few days before reversing back into contango.

The reason why this matter for holders of VXX is that since it is rolling exposure across these two contracts in perpetuity, it is always holding these two months which are almost always in contango. Since futures converge towards the spot price, this means that as time progresses, these contracts will almost always be declining in value versus the spot month. In other words, VXX is always holding two futures contracts which are almost always gradually falling in value versus the front of the curve. This is precisely why a long-term chart of VXX shows a constant annihilation of value and why the Short Term VIX Futures Index drops at annualized rate of over 50% per year.

So, this is the underlying problem with VXX: it is almost always falling due to a negative roll yield. On this basis, investors on net could likely make money simply shorting VXX in most years (ideally, through its options market so as to reduce risk). However, there are very strategic moments in the history of the underlying VIX which make the odds more favorable for downside momentum than others. We are in one of those moments.

There are several ways to quantify this, but one of my key metrics I reference is simply the outright level of the VIX as a predictor itself.

We are currently sitting at a VIX level of around 28.

As seen in the prior chart, over the last 27 years when the VIX reaches this level, it has been lower 71% of the time over the next month. In other words, we are at a level in the VIX which is historically unsustainable and the odds favor shorting against a move like this.

Another key factor to consider is that the current level of the VIX is the highest it's been in one year. Again, we can go back to the past 27 years of data to determine what has historically happened to the VIX following a hit of 1-year highs in the index.

The data is clear. Over most of the past three decades when the VIX hits fresh 1-year highs, it declines over the next month almost 80% of the time. In other words when the VIX rallies strongly, it almost certainly contracts into the future.

We could go on and quantify this in many more ways, but in all cases, the message is clear: since we have seen a rally in the VIX, the odds strongly favor shorting the index. This leads me to my current recommended position in the ETN.

The Trade

I am currently long put options in VXX for an expiry later in this year. The rationale for this trade is two-fold. First off, roll yield is still going to work against VXX. Even if we see elevated levels of volatility for some time, contango remains the predominant state of the market. Specifically, we have seen a negative roll in VXX in 87% of all trading days for the last decade. And of the periods in which we switched into backwardation, these periods only lasted an average of 5 days. For these reasons, contango is likely to emerge soon which means that VXX will gradually be dropping through time as futures converge towards the spot.

And second, the current odds strongly suggest that we will see an immediate and sharp reversal in the VIX rally. I've closely watched the VIX for some time and these odds really do play out (even though over a trading session or two, it certainly can seem to not be the case). The fact of the matter is that VIX mean reverts. Even during the financial crisis and recessions, volatility, ultimately, reverts to a stable range and short trades placed at elevated volatility tend to pay out as futures converge towards the spot.

For these reasons, I'm short VXX. Roll yield will drag down shares and the VIX is liable to a very sharp contraction over the next month. I am trading through options on the off chance that we truly do see a global recession immediately and dramatically emerge - VXX has a very active options change which allows for managed and controlled risk in your trades. If you're interested in joined me in this trade, I'd recommend doing so through a risk-conscious options strategy.

Conclusion

The VIX has dramatically surged as the markets have contracted from all-time highs. VXX follows an index which declines by around 50% per year which means that it is a long-term short, regardless of short-term moves. Market probabilities strongly favor shorting after the VIX makes sharp moves to the upside for superior entries.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.