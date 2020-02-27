VYMI: Buy The Dip For These International High-Yielders

The ETF is also extraordinarily cheap, at around half the valuation of the S&P 500.

The fund yields 4.34% based on TTM distributions, and its payout has been growing rapidly in recent years.

The solution for investors? Stick to your investment plan and trust that this isn't the apocalypse. In other words: strategically buy the dip.

The coronavirus is exploding across the globe. Or, at least, that is the conclusion at which one would arrive if one only read the headlines and watched the stock market. Stocks have been extraordinarily buoyant since around October of last year primarily due to the Federal Reserve's expanding balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

With Treasury yields low across the curve, the liquidity injected into markets through these open-market Treasury purchases had practically nowhere to go except equities. And thus, to equities it went. At least, to equities it went, until (you'll notice in the far right-hand side of the above chart) the last few trading days. Now, it seems to be going to cash.

That is understandable, given the bubbly territory stocks have reached in the last six months. Consider, for instance, that the S&P 500's price-to-sales ratio recently clocked in about 50% higher than the previous peak prior to the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

Some market commentators suggest that the coronavirus is only one piece of the puzzle explaining stocks' sudden plunge and that another piece of the puzzle is the electoral success of democratic socialist presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders. It is curious that the markets seemed to ignore the coronavirus for the most part until Sanders' decisive victory in the Nevada primary contest on Saturday, February 22nd, but I doubt that equities are now trying to discount a potential Bernie Sanders presidency. They've proven far more myopic and short-termist than that in recent years; why would they suddenly change their modus operandi for a potential threat as far out as January 2021?

In any case, as central banks undoubtedly double down on stimulus in the coming weeks and months, I would expect that to - eventually – make its way into equities, thus acting as a safety net to stock prices.

In the meantime, stocks are hurting as investors panic, and high quality, dividend-paying international stocks are not immune. China is responsible for one-third of all economic growth over the last few years, at least as measured by GDP. And many countries around the globe, emerging and advanced alike, have been taken along for the ride with China's economic expansion.

That explains the sudden dip in the price of the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI):

Data by YCharts

While the ETF's price has not yet fallen below its 52-week low of $56.17 hit on August 14th, 2019, I view now as a good time to begin buying into this fund. Based on the last twelve months' distributions, the ETF yields 4.34%, has a moderately low expense ratio of 0.32%, and offers exposure to a diversified portfolio of good quality, high-yielding international stocks that are undervalued.

Let's examine the portfolio and some basic metrics about the fund.

The Portfolio

First, notice that a plurality of the ETF's stock holdings are headquartered in the advanced economies of Europe, with Asia & Pacific Islands the next highest weighted region at a little less than half of Europe's allocation, and then there's emerging markets with slightly less than Asia Pacific. This makes the fund unique in that it holds both emerging markets and advanced economy stocks.

Source: Vanguard VYMI Web Page

The United Kingdom and Japan, the 5th and 3rd highest GDP countries, respectively, make up the top two nations. China, notably, accounts for only slightly above 5%. Thus, VYMI's exposure to countries heavily impacted by the coronavirus is more limited than many international ETFs.

Source: Vanguard

The fund currently holds a grand total of 969 stocks. While not equally weighted, the top ten holdings only make up a little over 15% of the portfolio. The popular dividend growth stock, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), leads the pack at 2.5%.

Source: Vanguard

Looking at the industry weighting of the underlying index, we find banks at the top with a roughly 18% weighting, followed by healthcare at 10.75% and oil & gas at 9.62%. Industrials, technology, and utilities round out the top six.

Source: FTSE Russell Index Factsheet

However, Vanguard doesn't perfectly track its underlying index. Instead, it filters out real estate and makes a few other adjustments (not all of which are publicly known) that makes VYMI unique.

What I find most appealing about this fund is its intersection of quality, value, and yield. The quality factor is evident when doing a company-by-company evaluation of the fund. These are mostly venerable and well-known corporations with established brands and international presences. These are not small cap names that most Americans have never heard of. They are primarily large cap, financially strong companies.

And they are, on average, quite cheap. See, for instance, the portfolio's price/earnings and price/book ratio below:

Source: Vanguard (edited by author)

Compare this to the S&P 500's P/E ratio of 22.5x and price/book ratio of 3.3x. VYMI is about half as cheap as the S&P 500 on these bases.

Notice, however, that this is as of January 31st, when the price of VYMI was approximately 5% higher than it is today. That means that, all else being equal, VYMI's P/E ratio is now 11.3x, while its price/book sits at 1.24x.

What about that dividend? Often, with international funds that rely on foreign currency exchange, the currency fluctuation alone causes dividends to be volatile. Even if the underlying stocks continuously raise their dividends in their local currency, when exchanged into US dollars, dividends are unsteady.

In VYMI's relatively short history, it has not suffered with this problem, having raised its annual distribution at a double-digit pace each year over the past three years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Assuming a 6-8% distribution growth rate, buying in at today's 4.34% starting yield would result in a yield-on-cost in ten years of between 7.77% and 9.37%. What if the distribution only grew at the average annual earnings growth rate over the last five years of 5.8%? In that case, the 10-year YoC would come to 7.63%. Not bad for an ETF!

Conclusion

For a fund of high-quality international stocks trading at an average 4.34% yield, 11.3x P/E ratio, and 1.24x price/book, VYMI looks like a very mispriced ETF. But market mispricing, driven by overdone panic and fear, offers some of the best opportunities for investors to profit long term.

I view VYMI, managed by the low-cost ETF manager extraordinaire, Vanguard, as a clear buy right now for long-term income investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VYMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.