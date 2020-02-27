Newmont: A Promising Future Ahead

NEM is one of my core holdings in the "gold miners" category with my other two long-term gold miners.

The quarterly dividend will increase by 78.6% to $0.25 per share starting in the first quarter of 2020.

Gold production was higher this quarter with 1,831k Oz of gold. Newmont is also producing other metals (e.g., copper, silver, etc.). The total gold equivalent for 4Q'19 was 2,059 GEOs.

Revenues were $2.97 billion, and adjusted net income was $410 million or $0.50 per diluted share with adjusted EBITDA of nearly $1.289 billion, a 70% increase over the last year.

Investment Thesis

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE: NEM) is the world's largest gold producer since the company completed the merger with Goldcorp in April last year. The process of integration has not been as smooth as I would have liked it to be, but the company is succeeding in this task. Goldcorp's assets were valuable but presented some specific challenges.

Newmont Goldcorp is one of my core holdings in the "gold miners" category with my other two long-term gold miners, which are Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) that I have covered recently on Seeking Alpha.

I recommend reading: Barrick Gold here and Agnico Eagle here.

Newmont Goldcorp produced 1.831M Au Oz during the fourth quarter of 2019. As we all know, investors often use gold miners as a hedge against inflation/US dollar or any severe threat. It is the traditional narrative behind why I am holding a permanent gold position, including stable gold miners like Newmont Goldcorp.

I continue to believe that it is crucial to own a few solid gold miners in your long-term portfolio. The recent Black Swan Event that has taken the world by surprise is another example of that necessity. However, it is also essential to trade short term about 30% of your NEM holding to take advantage of the volatility.

I generally allocate between 5% and 8% of my total portfolio to precious metals - gold, platinum, and palladium mainly.

Newmont Goldcorp has slightly outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) after a short period of adjustment due to Goldcorp. The stock is now up 35% from a year ago.

The CEO, Tom Palmer, said in the conference call:

Last year, we completed two historic transactions, creating the most balanced portfolio of long-life assets with the ability to generate robust free cash flow for decades to come. We produced 6.9 million gold equivalent ounces, including 6.3 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $966 an ounce in line with our full year guidance.

Newmont Goldcorp assets' portfolio worldwide

Newmont Goldcorp: Financials and Production in 4Q 2019. The Raw Numbers

Newmont Mining 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.66 1.73 2.05 1.80 2.26 2.71 2.97 Net Income in $ Million 292 -145 2 87 -25 2,178 565 EBITDA $ Million 633 222 668 645 589 3,403 1,317 EPS diluted in $/share 0.54 -0.27 0.00 0.16 -0.03 2.65 0.69 Cash from operations in $ Million 399 425 740 571 299 791 1,205 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 258 274 269 225 380 428 430 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 141 151 471 346 -81 363 775 Total Cash $ Billion 3.18 3.13 3.45 3.60 1.85 2.87 2.48 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 4.06 4.04 4.04 4.05 6.10 6.77 6.14 Dividend per share in $ 0.14 0.14 0.14 Special dividend of $0.88 paid in May 1st 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 535 535 535 534 768 822 821

Gold Production Details

1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC

All-in Sustaining Costs or AISC (co-product) has increased this quarter to $946 per ounce compared to $835 per ounce the same quarter a year ago. The AISC has been affected by Goldcorp's assets. The AISC is down sequentially, as we can see in my chart above.

If we compare the Newmont Goldcorp's AISC with Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle (please look at the table below), we see that NEM is doing pretty well:

AISC $ per ounce 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 GOLD (By-product) 804 856 785 788 825 869 984 923 AEM (By-product) 889 921 848 852 836 953 903 1039 NEM (By-product) 910 1002 915 835 896 1016 987 946 Average 868 926 849 825 852 946 958 969

Presentation of Newmont Mining Production in Two Charts

1 - Total Gold Production from 1Q'15 to 4Q'19.

Gold production was higher this quarter with 1,831k Oz of gold. Newmont is also producing other metals (e.g., copper, silver, etc.). The total gold equivalent for 4Q'19 was 2,059 GEOs.

The fourth quarter of 2019 attributable production includes Goldcorp's assets and the JV with Barrick, and we can see the impact in output in the graph above. Gold Production has jumped significantly.

2 - Gold Production in 4Q'19 per producing mine, including Goldcorp and the JV Barrick/Newmont(38.5%).

Newmont Revenues were $2.97 Billion in 4Q'19

Newmont Goldcorp posted its fourth quarter of 2019 results on February 20, 2020.

Revenues were $2.97 billion, and adjusted net income was $410 million or $0.50 per diluted share with adjusted EBITDA of nearly $1.289 billion, a 70% increase over the last year quarter. (From the presentation)

Newmont's 38.5% ownership interest in Nevada Gold Mines increased this to 373K Au Oz attributable this quarter.

Gold price realized increased $245 per ounce this quarter compared to 4Q'18 with $1,478/Oz, and we should all expect much more in 1Q'20 with gold reaching a multi-year record high, well over $1,600 per ounce.

Newmont Free Cash Flow

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. Free cash flow is an essential financial component.

NEM's free cash flow is impressive at $1,403 million in 2019, with a gain of $775 million in 4Q'19.

The company is paying $0.56 per share in dividend or a yield of 1.14%. However, the company raised its dividend for the next quarter, which is quite encouraging. The low dividend payout is one of the weaknesses of the gold sector. In the conference call:

In January, we announced a plan to increase our annual dividend by 79% to $1 per share reflecting the confidence we have in our business to deliver substantial cash flows well into the future. The increased dividend will be effective upon approval and declaration of our first quarter 2020 dividend in April.

The future yield will be 2%.

Finally, in association with the $1 billion share buyback, the company announced in December 2019 that it has already repurchased $500 million worth of shares.

Newmont Net Debt was $4.35 billion at the end of December

Newmont Mining's net debt is now $4.35 billion. With a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 0.73x, the company is showing an excellent position.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Newmont Goldcorp is thriving in this environment, with the gold price that is continuing to strike new highs that will translate to even more free cash flow for the miner.

The gold price is now $1,650 per ounce, which is about $170 per ounce higher than the price the company realized in 4Q'19. NEM is now turning into a cash machine, and it is quite evident that 2020 will be a successful year. I was critical about the recent acquisition of Goldcorp, but now I believe it was a good move after all.

Technical Analysis (short term)

NEM was forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $47.4 and line support at $45.1. A few days ago, the stock crossed line resistance with a clear breakout and reached $51.2. The new resistance is now $47.4.

If the gold price keeps its bullish momentum, I believe the stock will retest successfully $47.4, and I recommend some accumulation at this level. The upward target is still $51.2, at which point it would be wise to take some profit off the table again (15% maybe).

