88 Dividend Boosts Announced February 24, 2020

$5k invested in this week's collection of lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 25.65% more net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this late-February pack.

Financial Services companies with seventeen hikes showed the most increases the past week. Next best was the energy sector with thirteen.

That week Barron's listed 88 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged $0.00010 per Q to $0.46 quarterly and ranged upward from 0.3% to 316.7% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 2/24/2020 updates for 88.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your February 24 data from Barron's for 88 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 14.67% To 109.03% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Listed As Of February 24, 2021

Five of ten top stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 24, 2021, were:

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) was projected to net $1090.29, based on the median of estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% less than the market as a whole.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) was projected to net $811.61, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PRT.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) was projected to net $580.51, based on the median of target estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 80% more than the market as a whole.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) was projected to net $275.80, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% greater than the market as a whole.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) was projected to net $272.91, based on the median of target price estimates from thirty analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% less than the market as a whole.

Barclays PLC (BCS) was projected to net $207.74, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% over the market as a whole.

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) was projected to net $177.29, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% under the market as a whole.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) was projected to net $169.28, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 28% under the market as a whole.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) was projected to net $149.50, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 40% over the market as a whole.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) was projected to net $146.70, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 20% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.82% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 6% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: wagwalking.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks Showed Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 2/24/2020 by yield represented three sectors and one variety of fund; six from energy, one each from communication and industrials, and two closed-end funds.

Those six energy firms placed first through fifth and seventh: Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) [1], Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) [2], San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) [3], Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) [4], PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) [5] and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) [7].

The single representatives from communication services, and industrials sectors placed sixth, and ninth. They were: VEON Ltd. (VEON) [6], and Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) [9].

Finally, the closed-end investment companies (CEICs) placed eighth and tenth, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) [8], and Tekla Life Science Investors (HQL) [10], to complete the top ten on the February 24 Barron's boosted dividends list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten February 24 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 3.47% To 100.67% Upsides While (31) Two Down-Siders Dropped -5.35% And -6.23%.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 25.85% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks As Of 2/24/2021

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 2/24/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors and closed-end investment funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 41.73% Vs. (33) 33.16% Net Gains by All Ten Come February 24, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 25.85% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced selection, Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 109.03%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of February 24 were: Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS); Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL); VEON Ltd. (VEON); San Juan Royalty Trust (SJT); Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT), with prices ranging from $1.93 to $2.99.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of February 24 were: Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT); PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT); Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT); Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF); Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL), whose prices ranged from $3.85 to $17.47.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: wagwalking.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.