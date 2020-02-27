RFI: A Well-Diversified Real Estate CEF But Watch The Price

One of the best asset classes for conservative income investors seeking to both protect their wealth and generate an income is real estate. This is due to the fact that real estate acts as a store of value, much like gold does, and thus has the ability to resist some of the ravages of inflation. In addition to this, an investor can lease real estate out to tenants at a price that exceeds the ownership expenses of it and thus generate an income.

This is a trait that precious metals such as gold do not have. In fact, this has given rise to an entire type of company known as a real estate investment trust. However, it can be somewhat difficult to determine which particular trust to invest in for an individual investor. This has given rise to a variety of closed-end funds to invest in that have the advantage of professional management that understands the sector. In addition, many of these funds boast higher yields than any individual trust. One of the best funds in the sector is the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI), which will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the fund has the stated objective of producing a high level of total return. This is not exactly a unique objective as most closed-end funds have either the stated or implied objective of generating a high level of total return. This comes from the fact that the components of total return - capital gains and dividends - are pursued by pretty much every fund in one form or another. The thing that does differ from many other funds in the market is the strategy that the fund uses to achieve this objective. In short, the fund invests in both common and preferred equities issued by companies that are involved in the real estate industry. Admittedly, this is a characteristic that it shares with almost every other real estate closed-end fund out there but there are plenty of funds around that are not focused on real estate.

As is often the case with funds like this, the largest positions in the fund will likely be familiar to most readers that have a passing familiarity with the sector. We can see them here:

Source: Cohen&Steers

As we can see, the largest position in the fund is American Tower Corporation (AMT). This is a position that we frequently see among the largest positions in many real estate funds and it is also the largest real estate investment trust in the United States. While its size is certainly one reason for its popularity, it is also believed by many that this company has some of the greatest growth potential in the sector. This is due to its somewhat unique business model.

Unlike most companies in the sector, American Tower does not own buildings that it leases out to tenants. Rather, the company owns relatively small plots of land all over the world upon which it has constructed cellular communications towers. It then leases these towers out to telecommunications companies that use them to extend their cellular networks. The emergence of wireless "smart" devices as a popular vehicle over the past decade has naturally delivered strong growth for this company.

There could still be more growth to come though. This will be driven by the emergence of new fifth-generation communications networks around the world. When compared to earlier mobile technologies, the fifth-generation requires that towers be more tightly spaced together. Thus, more cellular towers will be needed than what exists today in order to make these networks a reality. The assumption is that American Tower will be one of the companies that constructs and owns these towers. This will result in growth. Admittedly, this thesis seems to be a solid one and it appears that the management of the fund agrees.

As my long-time readers on the topic of funds are likely aware, I do not generally like to see any individual position account for more than 5% of a fund's assets. This is because this is approximately the point at which an asset begins to expose a fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if an asset accounts for too much of the overall portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away.

Thus, the major concern here is that some event will occur that causes the value of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not. If this asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then such an event could end up dragging down the entire fund. As we can see above, there are three assets that account for more than 5% of the portfolio with American Tower being significantly above this level. Thus, investors in the fund should be certain that they are willing to assume the individual risks of this company before making an investment in the fund.

There are many different kinds of real estate with each type having different fundamentals. It is nice to see that the fund has done a respectable job at spreading its assets around the various types. We can see this here:

Source: Cohen & Steers

As we can see here, the fund does not have outsized exposure to any single sector. This is nice to see from a diversification perspective due to the aforementioned fact that each of these different sectors has different fundamentals. For example, a landlord that owns data centers or hospitals is far less exposed to a recession than a company that owns shopping centers. After all, the ability of a shopping center's tenants to make rent payments is directly dependent on consumer spending levels.

If consumer spending goes down, such as what happens in a recession, then the tenants in the shopping center may be forced to default on their leases and thus directly impact the companies that own these properties. It appears that the fund's management may be bracing for a slowdown based on what sectors have the largest exposure. This also may not be such a bad idea considering the impact that things like the coronavirus have had on the global economy.

Another thing that we note above is that RFI has a fairly substantial exposure to real estate-backed preferred stocks. This is something that we frequently see in real estate closed-end funds but they are much less common than in other types of fund. One reason for this is that these funds are more likely to focus on income than either open-end or exchange-traded funds. As a general rule, preferred stock has a higher dividend yield than the common equity of the same company. It also has the effect of increasing the safety of the fund's portfolio. This is because preferred stocks are generally less volatile than common equities and are also somewhat insulated from problems at the issuing company due to sitting higher in the capital stack and having a superior claim to its cash flows than the common equity.

Why Invest In Real Estate?

As I stated earlier in this article, there are several reasons to invest in real estate. One of them is that real estate is somewhat resistant to inflation just like precious metals are. The primary reason for this is that real estate is in finite supply. There is only a limited quantity of it and ultimately we cannot make any more. The basic economic definition of inflation is a rising supply of money chasing after the same limited quantity of goods and services.

In fact, we can still see inflation in the sector where the supply can be increased. The gold market is an excellent example for this. For example, historically, the total volume of above-ground gold has increased by approximately 2,500 to 3,000 tonnes per year. This is roughly 1.6% of the 190,000 tonnes of gold that was above ground at the end of 2017. The money supply has been growing at a faster pace than this though so the current dynamic still results in a growing amount of money chasing a limited amount of gold. This has pushed the price of gold up over the long term. As the amount of land on the planet does not increase at all, the effect of a rising money supply should have an even greater effect.

There are reasons to believe that inflation will be a very real problem going forward. First, the Federal Reserve has historically increased the money supply over time. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As we can see here, the rate of new money creation has surged since the last recession. This is in direct response to the financial crisis and the surge in the national debt that accompanied it. Today, the central bank continues to print money to keep repo rates at a low level. This first began back in September of last year due to liquidity drying up in that market. Some readers may point out that thus far, this has only really caused inflation in the stock market and select real estate markets but it seems likely that eventually will want to spend their profits and that may begin sparking inflation in consumer markets. It is just uncertain when this will happen.

Distributions

As already mentioned, real estate investment trusts historically boast some of the highest yields in the market. In addition, RFI uses preferred stocks issued by these companies to boost its income. Thus, we might expect that the fund would boast a reasonably attractive distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share ($0.96 per share annually). This gives the fund a 6.61% yield at the current price.

One thing that potential investors might find appealing about the fund's distributions is that they contain very little return of capital. We can see that here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be appealing is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough income to cover the distributions that it pays out. In such cases, it might be returning the investors' own money back to them. Naturally, this is a scenario that is not sustainable over any kind of extended period. While there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains, we do not have to worry about that here.

Valuation

As is always the case, we want to make sure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns. In the case of a closed-end fund like RFI, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's common shareholders would receive if the fund was immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire the shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of February 24, 2020 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the fund had a net asset value of $14.78 per share. The fund closed at $14.53 on February 25, which is a 1.69% discount to net asset value. With that said though, the market has been quite volatile lately and the fund actually closed at a 0.8% premium to net asset value on the 24th. It is reasonable to assume that the fund's net asset value also declined so it is reasonable to assume that the fund is still trading at a premium.

Conclusion

In conclusion, real estate can be a good asset to use to protect your hard-earned money and generate a reasonably attractive level of income. It can be hard sometimes to pick between the various companies available so it may make sense to use a professionally managed fund to gain this exposure. The Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund appears to be a reasonably well-diversified fund that also boasts some exposure to growing companies from a well-regarded fund house. The fund historically trades at a premium though so it may make some sense to invest in a fund that trades at a discount instead though in order to get a margin of safety.

