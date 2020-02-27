Stepan Co.: Dipped 2019 Sales And Some 2020 Challenges

In 2020, the company encountered challenges from the power outage at the Millsdale site to the repercussion of the coronavirus.

Stepan Co. (SCL), one of the global surfactants industry heavyweights, has recently wrapped 2019. The company presented surprisingly strong results that topped both revenue and adjusted EPS estimates of the Wall Street pundits. The company had been delivering better-than-expected adjusted EPS since June 2018, but its top line had been, contrarily, way below what Wall Street expected to see. Q4 2019 was the first quarter when SCL managed to beat both on EPS and sales.

However, investors paid little attention to better than forecasted figures; the share price went slightly up, but then slipped on February 21. What is more, the stock was also not immune to the Monday sell-off, when international capital markets experienced panic-like fear, as the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Italy sparked concerns the repercussions of the pathogen had been hugely underestimated.

I covered this dividend king for the first time in December 2019, when I concluded SCL had a surfeit free cash flow that buttressed its dividend. Now, I suppose it is worth providing an update on the stock while also briefly assessing how the coronavirus outbreak that has been buffeting the Chinese economy since January can impact operations, financials, and market value of SCL in 2020.

The top line contracted, EBITDA edged lower

It would not be fair to say the 2019 performance of Stepan was exemplary. Last year, its consolidated revenue contracted by around 7%; now, a five-year revenue CAGR is sub-zero and stands at -0.72%. Three divisions delivered unequal results. The flagship segment, Surfactants, that is responsible for 68% of consolidated revenue, suffered from softness in the U.S. surfactants market that led to an 8% drop in annual net sales. Polymers' revenue was supported by rigid polyol market growth, which, in turn, was spurred by the construction sector where the material is used in insulation; its revenue also fell but only by 3%. By the way, in the longer term, energy conservation should be supportive of segmental sales growth. Specialty Products, the third division, was also under pressure; its annual net sales were 8% lower than in 2018.

During the earnings call, Stepan's Chief Financial Officer Mr. Rojo elucidated what had been the principal culprit of the slipped revenue of the flagship segment. Among other things, he mentioned lower personal care commodity volume in the U.S., as one key customer lost "an important piece of business."

Lower revenue took a toll on margins, so, profitability was also afflicted; moreover, earnings before interest, tax, and D&A together with operating income slipped even deeper than revenue. For instance, GAAP operating income dropped 15% year-over-year to $127.3 million; operating margin stood at only 6.8%. EBITDA fell 10.5%.

Surprisingly, while GAAP figures were down, adjusted earnings per share were up 7%. Among the one-off items that SCL added back to adjusted EPS were restructuring expenses, deferred compensation, and an increase in environmental remediation (e.g., costs associated with the site in Wilmington, Massachusetts, which the company sold in 1980). Also, it is worth noting that SCL's interest burden reduced 45% YoY; however, it was not a consequence of a debt restructuring or radically reduced leverage. In 2018, the company repatriated a sizable amount of cash to the U.S., and interest earned on increased cash balances largely offset interest on the debt.

2020 challenges

In January, SCL faced an issue of an unpredictable nature, the power disruption at the Millsdale plant in Illinois, the company's largest facility (492 acres in the site size) that produces both surfactants and polymers. Though the undertaken measures bear fruit and power was restored, emerged challenges were not easy to cope with. Besides, the incident also led to waste-water treatment plant failure on February 17; production was stopped. Replying to an analyst's question on what products were affected, the CEO said:

we have called on force majeure within our surfactant line, our fabric softeners, our metal propyl based tertiary amine-based amine oxides and our butane product line.

At the moment, it is impossible to quantify the effect of these issues on the results.

Another obvious matter that will certainly buffet FY 2020 results is COVID-19. Mr. Stepan, the Chief Executive Officer, said that the Chinese government asked the company to temporarily shut down its manufacturing sites in the country to reduce the risks of the virus spread. As comes from the most recent Form 10-K, the company has one facility in China, in the Nanjing Chemical Industry Park in the Jiangsu province. According to the annual report (see page 14), the plant is a part of the Polymers segment; it manufactures polyurethane polyols and specialty polyols. SCL's plant was closed for twelve days and then reopened, but logistics remained challenging, as there are roadblocks along supply chains. So, there is no doubt that it will be reflected in Q1 2020 results.

Capital efficiency

There were no data on annual or quarterly operating cash flow and capital expenditures in the press release. Also, 2019 Form 10-K has not been published yet (as of February 26, 9-30 AM, Eastern Time). In this sense, I cannot make any conclusions regarding the company's annual free cash flow; I also have no data to compute Cash Return on Total Capital. So, I have to use operating income as a substitution. As of my calculations, in 2019, ROTC stood at 11.7%, which looks nice but surely not perfect, as I consider figures close to 20% to be an indicator of exemplary capital efficiency. Also, another metric worthy of discussion, Return on Capital Employed (expressed as operating income divided by the averaged difference between total assets and current liabilities) hit 10.7% for the year, which is also acceptable but not stellar.

Financial position

Stepan exited 2019 with an extremely robust financial position fortified by the enormous cash pile on the balance sheet. That is of unquestionable importance, as this year, the company has been tackling the headwinds both related to operational issues and the virus outbreak. As in the past robust cash flow made it possible to amass a cash pile solid enough to more than fully cover total debt, in mid-2019, the company's net debt dived below zero; at the moment, the net debt stands at -$93.3 million, while Total debt/EBITDA is slightly above 1x.

Speaking about the dividend, after another DPS hike in 2019, SCL pays $1.1 per share annually. Unfortunately, I have no cash flow data to assess the rewards coverage. In the previous article, using historical and LTM figures, I concluded that the dividend was secure. On the negative side, while SCL has been increasing DPS for 52 consecutive years, the current 1.17% yield is barely tempting.

Briefly on valuation

Valued at ~$93.79, the stock is trading close to an all-time high. While Stepan is testing choppy waters, its 10.2x Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple likely does not factor in the risk discount related to the Millsdale issues and the virus. The stock is too still richly valued and has obvious downside risks.

Analysts anticipate the 2020 revenue to improve insignificantly by 0.4% to around $1.87 billion; they are bearish on the adjusted EPS and expect it to contract at a high-single-digit rate. This level of growth does not justify the valuation.

Final thoughts

SCL is neither a dream growth stock nor a value stock. Its moderate growth has recently decelerated, while trading multiples are approaching a decade high. Its issues like a power outage at the Millsdale site in Illinois and the temporary facility shutdown in China point to the fact both Q1 and FY 2020 results will be afflicted.

I am neutral on SCL, as I struggle to find meaningful catalysts (except for the overall market bullishness if the COVID-19 threat will be ultimately eliminated) that can push the share price higher in the short term; valuation also does not look supportive.

