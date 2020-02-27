Chesapeake Energy: Tough Headwinds Keep Consuming Confidence

CHK is a trading tool only. I do not advise investing in the company now.

CHK Slumped after Doug Lawler, the CEO, announced that the company would implement a reverse-Split to stay listed in the NYSE.

Chesapeake’s production in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 477K Boep/d down from 464K Boep/d a year ago.

Chesapeake Energy reported a net loss of $346 million or $0.18 a share compared to $490 million or $0.49 per share, in the year-ago period.

Investment Thesis

The Oklahoma city-based Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is what we can call a pure oil and natural gas shale producer, with about six different shale plays, as we can see in the map below.

Source: from CHK Presentation The investment thesis is a tricky exercise when it comes to Chesapeake, because of its weak financial situation, which requires imperatively higher commodity prices to allow the company to avoid a potentially damaging restructuring under chapter 11.

Hence, I do not recommend holding a long term position in CHK. For the actual shareholders, it is essential to use this volatile period to trade short term about two-third of your CHK holding and use this opportunity to reduce your investment in the company.

As I will show you later in this article, the issue is not an easy fix.

Chesapeake Energy - 4Q'19 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Chesapeake CHK 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues $ Million 2489 2255 2418 3069 2162 2370 2059 1898 Net Income in $ Million 268 -40 61 490 -44 75 -84 -346 EBITDA $ Million 703 382 504 910 345 853 688 1,131 (estimated by Fun Trading) EPS diluted in $/share 0.29 -0.04 0.07 0.49 -0.03 0.05 -0.06 -0.18 Operating cash flow in $ Million 656 435 504 405 456 397 329 441 CapEx in $ Million 508 667 561 531 530 575 593 487 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 148 -232 -57 -126 -74 -178 -264 -46 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 4 3 4 4 8 4 14 6 Long term Debt (including short term) in $ Billion 9.325 9.238 9.812 7.341 9.547 9.701 9.341 9.073 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1053 909 911 1116 1380 1628 1698 1948 Oil Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 554 530 537 464 485 496 478 477 Oil Composite realized price ($/Boe) 27.27 25.56 26.92 27.27 28.22 26.12 22.79 26.57

Source: Chesapeake Energy release and Morningstar/Ycharts/Others

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt and Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $1.898 billion in 4Q'19

Chesapeake reported a net loss of $346 million or $0.18 a share compared to $490 million or $0.49 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusting for individual items, the 2019 fourth-quarter adjusted net loss attributable to Chesapeake was $80 million, or $0.04 per share.

Total revenue dropped 38.2% to $1,898 million compared to the same quarter a year ago. Total operating costs in the fourth quarter decreased to $2,099 million from $2,375 million in the same quarter last year.

The decline in earnings was the result of lower natural gas production volumes coupled with weak realized commodity prices (the composite price was $26.57 per Boe this quarter, down from $26.75 last year).

On the positive side, the company posted higher quarterly oil volumes and lower gathering, processing, and transportation expenses from $368 million to now $267 million.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $46 million (estimated by Fun Trading) in 4Q'19

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial component that gives a quick diagnosis of the situation, and in the case of Chesapeake Energy, it is not an encouraging picture.

2019 free cash flow ("ttm") is a loss of $562 million, with a loss estimated at $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

3 - Net debt is $9.07 billion in 4Q'19.

Based on the total debt (including current) of $9.067 billion and an EBITDA for 2019 estimated at $3.017 billion, I come to a coefficient of 3x, which is high but not catastrophic. In the press release:

As of December 31, 2019, the company had borrowed $1.590 billion under the $3.0 billion Chesapeake credit facility, utilized approximately $59 million for various letters of credit and had additional borrowing capacity of approximately $1.351 billion. The borrowing base of the Chesapeake credit facility was re-affirmed in November 2019.

It means that it will take almost three-and-a-half years at the current EBITDA to pay off the debt.

However, with a generic free cash flow continuing loss, the company cannot repay its debt and is vulnerable to potential restructuring.

Below is the debt situation from the last presentation. You can see what has been done in the fourth quarter:

Doug Lawler, Chesapeake's President and Chief Executive Officer in the press release:

In December 2019, Chesapeake entered into a secured 4.5-year term loan facility for $1.5 billion to finance a tender offer for unsecured notes issued by Brazos Valley and Brazos Valley Longhorn Finance Corp., each a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake, and to fund the retirement of Brazos Valley's secured revolving credit facility. The company also exchanged new 11.5% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025 for certain outstanding senior unsecured notes.

These transactions eliminated all Brazos Valley unrestricted subsidiary debt and approximately $900 million in principal amount of debt from the company's balance sheet, as we can see in the chart above.

4 - Quarterly Production was 477K Boe/d in 4Q'19

Chesapeake's production in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 477K Boep/d down from 464K Boep/d a year ago. Below is the output in Boep/d per basin.

Daily oil production was higher than the year-ago, helped by rising output from the Brazos Valley.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Chesapeake Energy is in a very challenging situation, with commodity prices insufficient to allow for sufficient free cash flow. If we look at the free cash flow history, it is evident that the company can't survive and needs higher prices. It is raising the specter of default, and it is not taken lightly by the market, and the stock disintegrated on the news to the 0.30's.

I think it is the most important chart that explains quickly why fundamentally Chesapeake Energy is in financial trouble as we speak and despite responsible management trying to reduce costs effectively.

Finally, the risk of a reverse split 1:10 is very high right now and has been the main trigger of today's selloff.

During the conference call with analysts, Doug Lawler said the company was making plans for a reverse split in response to the lower stock price.

The market took that news very negatively, and I am quite puzzled about that. We knew for a long while now that CHK needed a reverse split to continue to be listed, and I wrote about it in my preceding article.

Technical Analysis short term

CHK is "framed" in two different descending channel patterns. The actual descending channel pattern seems to indicate support at $0.25 and resistance at about $0.45. Which means accumulating until $0.25 and take profit (at least 65%) at $0.45. It is a general idea.

If oil and gas prices turn a little bullish soon, it is possible that the stock will cross the resistance and will retest very fast the $0.80 resistance of the midterm patter. This scenario is unlikely but still possible.

Conversely, if oil and gas prices continue to drop, the stock will retrace quickly to $0.25, which looks like rock bottom, assuming a 1:10 reverse split. But if the company decides a 1:20 reverse split, the stock may drop below $0.20.

In any case, CHK will eventually experience a "dead cat bounce" just before the reverse split is completed. It is precisely at this time that I recommend taking the profit off the table. I do not advise to invest in the stock.

