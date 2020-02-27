L Brands: Victoria's Secret Sale Was A Flop

Source: Barron's

Last week L Brands (LB) confirmed the sale of its Victoria's Secret brand to Sycamore Partners:

L Brands confirms its deal with Sycamore Partners to privatize the Victoria's Secret business and position Bath & Body Works as a highly profitable, standalone public company. Under the terms of the transaction, Victoria's Secret, with a total enterprise value of $1.1B will be separated from L Brands into a privately-held company majority-owned by Sycamore. After taking into account certain liabilities, Sycamore will purchase a 55% interest in Victoria's Secret for approximately $525M and L Brands will retain a 45% stake. The company intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt, and expects that its overall leverage will be close to its current leverage ratio.

Management believes separating Victoria's Secret Lingerie, Victoria's Secret Beauty and PINK into a privately-held company could improve the sum-of-the parts value of L Brands. That sounds good on the surface since Victoria's Secret has been a drag on earnings and the stock. Whether the spinoff will create more earnings growth or whether the upside has already been priced into the shares remains to be seen. I believe the sale was flop for the following reasons.

The Sales Likely Did Not Improve L Brands' Credit Quality

Sycamore's purchase price of $525 million for a 55% stake implied an enterprise value of $955 million. I estimated the last 12 months' EBITDA for Victoria's Secret of $557 million. The purchase price implied Sycamore paid about 1.7x LTM EBITDA.

The price was also less than what some analysts were anticipating. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen previously intimated Victoria's Secret could attract a price of 3x EBITDA. The low sale price likely did not improve the company's credit quality either.

L Brands has $5.6 billion of debt outstanding, which equated to 3.1x LTM EBITDA. Assuming a full sale of Victoria's Secret at $955 million (assumes no tax leakage), L Brands would be left with debt of $4.6 billion and EBITDA of $1.2 billion. Its debt/EBITDA would deteriorate from 3.1x to 3.7x. S&P downgraded the company's debt to BB- (non-investment grade, speculative) due to poor results at Victoria's Secret. If the sale hurts L Brands' credit quality (which I believe it will), then another downgrade could be on the horizon. Such an action could amplify borrowing costs and limit the company's future capital-raising efforts.

L Brands Remains Exposed To Future Headwinds At Victoria's Secret

Revenue and earnings for L Brands has been in decline, primarily due to the demise of Victoria's Secret. In its most recent quarter L Brands generated revenue of $2.7 billion, down 4% Y/Y. EBITDA declined to -$2.7 million from $192 million in the year earlier period. Meanwhile, Victoria's Secret revenue declined 8% Y/Y. Its adjusted operating income was -$81 million, down from $14 million in the year earlier period. It was prudent for Sycamore only to buy a majority stake in Victoria's Secret. It leaves L Brands exposed if the brand continues to turn down. It could take several quarters to turnaround Victoria's Secret, if at all.

A continued diminution in Victoria's Secret could hurt revenue, earnings and cash flow at L Brands. It could also result in a much lower value of the company's remaining stake. The company is also culling stores. L Brands planned to reduce about 50 Victoria's Secret stores in 2019. Future store closures could involve headcount reductions and severance pay. L Brands could be on the hook for some of that severance pay to laid off employees.

L Brands has over 1,100 Victoria's Secret-owned stores and over 400 non-company owned locations for Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret Beauty and Accessories. Breaking leases could be expensive and could create cash payouts. Such costs could potentially be borne by L Brands. The company has about $1.7 billion in future minimum rent payments. Getting out of these contracts could be expensive. The costs could further hurt earnings and cash flow. Leaving these rent agreements in place could create more financial obligations for Victoria's Secret as revenue and earnings are in decline. This tail risk could drag down the future value of L Brands.

Conclusion

The partial sale of Victoria's Secret created headlines. It also left the company exposed to any future deterioration of Victoria's Secret. LB remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.