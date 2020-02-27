ResMed Inc.: Competitive Bidding Clouds The Market Potential

The thin upside in our relative valuation calls for a better entry point to invest given the narrow dividend yield and the suspended share buybacks program.

Investment Thesis

As a series of acquisitions of cloud-based software brought connectivity to a product portfolio serving an untapped market, the shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) (OTCPK:RSMDF) soared ~65% over the past twelve months outperforming the ~14% gain in the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. However, the fluctuating operating cash flows and rising gearing level question the ability of an acquisitions-led growth. Meanwhile, the upcoming competitive bidding program in 2021 adds more uncertainty to a downward pricing environment.

However, ResMed’s valuation is at a peak where even a minor change in the outlook could dramatically change its fortunes. Assuming the revenue growth and margins to hold up from the first two quarters, our estimates for FY20 indicate only a modest EBITDA growth. With a thinner dividend yield and no share buybacks, the narrow upside of ~1%-6% based on the relative valuation calls for a better entry point to buy as the company reaches for a largely unexplored market of sleep therapeutics.

Company Overview

San Diego, CA-based, home medical equipment manufacturer, ResMed has a growing portfolio of airflow generators, ventilators and oxygen concentrators for sleep and respiratory disorders. Foraying into connected healthcare with its acquisition of Brightree LLC in 2016, the company leverages its data analytics to drive patient engagement for higher sales and better clinical outcomes. CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) system, manufactured by the company, is the first-line therapy for OSA (obstructive sleep apnea), a manifestation of sleep-disordered breathing due to abnormal breathing patterns during sleep.

Even though an estimated ~424M people suffer from moderate to severe OSA, 80% of the cases remain undiagnosed, highlighting the vast market opportunity awaiting the company. VPAP (Variable Positive Airway Pressure) system treats COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), a debilitating breathing disorder affecting ~380M people worldwide with symptoms such as shortness of breath and cough. Similar to CPAP, it is a non-invasive and mostly a home-based therapeutic option.

In FY19 (the fiscal year 2019), ResMed sourced ~61% of its revenue from the U.S. making its outlook highly vulnerable to changes in the healthcare regulations in the U.S. As per revenue composition, the SaaS (software-as-a-service) has improved its top line contribution from ~7% in FY17 to ~11% in FY19, with a CAGR of ~41% (compound annual growth rate) from FY17-FY19. As of Q2 FY20 (second quarter of 2019 fiscal year), its contribution to LTM (last-twelve-month) revenue stood at ~18% with the rest made up of the sleep and respiratory care where devices such as CPAP and VPAP generated ~51% of that segment’s LTM revenue while masks, diagnostic products, and accessories formed the remainder.

An Uncertain Market Outlook

In the sleep market, the analysts are expecting the smaller rivals to steal market share from ResMed and the industry leader, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG), challenging their future sales growth. Meanwhile, the upcoming competitive bidding program becoming effective on January 1, 2021, adds more uncertainty to the sales growth, given the pricing pressure swept across the industry following the last round of bidding.

Driven by acquisitions, ResMed’s top line expanded at ~11%-12% YoY (year-over-year) during FY17-FY19. Amid rising unit sales in the past two quarters, the LTM net revenue growth averaged ~13% YoY for the first half of the year as the quarterly revenue growth picked up ~14% YoY on average. Though China is not a vital component of ResMed’s supply chain, the management expects a modest supply chain pressure due to the manufacturing slowdown following the coronavirus outbreak. The resultant constraint on sales expansion is likely to offset the rising home ventilator volumes expected with the outbreak. Assuming a growth rate of ~13%-14%, we expect ResMed’s top-line to reach ~$2.94B-$2.98B in FY20, ~1%-2% higher than the current consensus estimate.

The Pressure On Margins

Averaging ~30% in FY13 - FY15, ResMed’s EBITDA margins have dropped to ~29% in FY16-FY19, as operating expenses outpaced the revenue growth amid a host of acquisitions. The margins have recovered to ~31% on average over the past two quarters as double-digit revenue growth in the high-margin segment for masks created a favorable product mix. While the supply side bottlenecks could increase the cost of sales, we expect the softer pricing environment in the sleep and respiratory category, as seen in FY16 - FY19, to prevail in FY20, pressuring the margins. Assuming a ~31%-32% of EBITDA margins for the year, we expect ResMed’s EBITDA to reach ~$0.90B-$0.94B in FY20, a ~14%-19% YoY growth from the previous year.

As the operating cash flow rose more than threefold in Q1 FY20 from the prior year, the cash and cash equivalents as of Q2 FY20 have picked up after seven straight quarters of year-over-year declines. However, the operating cash flow remains volatile even though ResMed’s buying spree continues, as the last month's acquisition of SnapWorx, LLC highlights. The past acquisitions saw the company suspending its share buyback program, and the dividends growth tapered down. Meanwhile, a settlement with the DOJ (Department of Justice) to resolve kickback allegations could drain another ~$41.2M, a fifth of the cash and cash equivalents as of Q2 FY20. Having stood just above zero in the three years before FY18, the gearing level, as indicated by net debt to EBITDA ratio has started to hover above one since Q2 FY19, questioning the sustainability of an acquisition-led growth strategy.

A Modest Upside And A Narrow Yield

Despite all the uncertainty, ResMed’s valuation is at a peak leaving no room for error. The company's NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/EBITDA trades at ~26.1x, a premium of ~30.1% to the last three-year average. The LTM price-to-earnings multiple stands at ~52.9x, a premium of ~47.7% to the PE of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The above EBITDA estimate for FY20 in combination with the current forward consensus EV/EBITDA multiple of ~27.1x suggests that ResMed should be trading at ~$167.84-$175.04 assuming the diluted shares outstanding as of Q2 FY20. The upside of ~1.2%-5.6% is hardly a compelling gain for a ‘Buy’ given the below-par dividend yield at ~0.9% and the suspended share buybacks.

An Untapped Market

In the long term, a sizable opportunity awaits in the sleep market, where only 20% of the OSA patients have been diagnosed. Verily Life Sciences, a unit of the Google-parent, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), has partnered with ResMed to improve treatment compliance and speed up early screening for sleep apnea patients. Meanwhile, Fitbit, Inc. (FIT), soon to be acquired by Alphabet, believes its fitness trackers could identify the customers at risk of developing sleep apnea. With obesity due to lifestyle changes predisposing a fast-aging population to sleep disorders, the rising healthcare expenditure should sustain the demand for sleep devices in the long run.

However, with the next round of competitive bidding having a few major changes from the last, its pricing impact remains uncertain. The surety bond requirement is likely to reduce the number of bidders. The lead item pricing and setting the reimbursement rates at the level of the maximum winning bid rate instead of the median could improve margins for all the bidders. With life-support ventilators also included in the bidding, unlike the previous round, the overall top line impact is anybody's guess. Stressing that the Medicare fee-for-service forms only a small part of the market, the company nevertheless rules out a significant hit to the revenue.

Conclusion

A series of cloud-based acquisitions fueling a data-driven sales approach has sustained ResMed’s recent sales momentum in a largely-untapped market. However, the volatile cash flows and rising gearing level bring uncertainty to an acquisition-led growth while the impending competitive bidding program could pressure the margins. The company’s valuation remains unchecked, reaching a peak making it vulnerable to a gloomy outlook. Expecting the growth and margins to hold up, our EBITDA forecast for FY20 with the consensus forward EV/EBITDA multiple suggests only a narrow upside, hardly adequate for an outright ‘Buy’ given the suspended share buybacks and the thin dividend yield.

