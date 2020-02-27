Dollar Tree Could Be A Worthwhile Investment After FQ4 2019 Earnings

With Dollar Tree (DLTR) getting ready to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results in early March, I believe it's time for investors to take a closer look at this market leader that's had more than 20% of its market capitalization wiped out in the last three months since the FQ3 2019 earnings release. It seems strange that a company that posted its twelfth consecutive quarter of comps growth of above 2% this past quarter would deserve such a disproportionately punitive response from the market. Even when you drill down to profitability metrics, look at ongoing initiatives (and the success or failure thereof), consider factors like store growth and other relevant indicators, and review the Family Dollar situation vis-a-vis a gross margin decline (not to mention a dip in morale), there's no evidence to suggest that the margin issue will sustain the downward pressure on the stock in the long-term.

That being said, FQ4-19 earnings could result in a knee-jerk reaction from the market if the earnings expectations of a 9% decline are realized. What's more likely is an earnings beat, which more and more analysts are leaning toward. However, that might not sway the market in Dollar Tree's favor. A look at the company's cash flow situation indicates a continued suppression of the stock for a few more quarters as the H2 initiative sees a near-doubling of store count over FY-2020.

I think the Family Dollar issue is being addressed to a great degree. General sentiment might be against store closures and re-bannering of underperforming Family Dollar stores, but the moves make good business sense.

Moreover, 2020 will see another 1,000 H2 renovations.

Key components of the H2 renovations are $1 Dollar Stop or $1 Wow sections throughout the whole store; more freezer and cooler doors with a broader selection of products; new signage, new décor with improved queuing lines at checkout; better lighting, and much, much more. - Dollar Tree: Family Dollar Chain Is On The Verge Of A Turnaround

These renovations are already showing a lot of promise but they're still a long way from supporting gross margin growth. As pointed out by CEO Gary Philbin on the FQ3-19 earnings call:

H2 is neutral to the fleet. But we didn't do this to be neutral, I really - our goal here is to have margin expansion within H2. So, we're on the right path, we've got traffic going in these stores and obviously you heard us call out the comp, our next workflow is to maintain all of that and add margin expansion to H2. We like everything that the customers are telling us about it. We like the results on the top line in sales, and we got a good going on our margin mix now.

The point to note here is that another 1,000 H2 stores coming online in 2020 bodes well for margins in the long run. The initial squeeze has been coming from adding "more frozen food doors and some more food that obviously has an impact on margin." The margin mix at these H2 stores should prove advantageous in the future as the H2 store count nearly doubles over the course of the next four quarters.

There are also ongoing actions on the asset protection and freight cost reduction fronts, both of which will positively impact gross margins and at the bottom line as we head into FY 2020. I don't think it will happen immediately even if we see some gains in FQ4-19, but from an investor's point of view, that provides an opportunity to get in at an even more attractive entry point.

The gains that we'll be looking for in particular is a YoY reduction in shrink, which has bloated by 15 basis points for the nine months ended Nov 2, 2019, and 10 basis points in FQ3-19. If we see that coming down a few basis points or, better yet, on the decline, that's a good sign for the Family Dollar brand.

Investor's Angle

All the data points to a turnaround for the Family Dollar part of Dollar Tree's business. By the end of 2020, their H2 store count will be close to 2,500, which means the 10% traffic uptick they saw with the test H2 stores vs control stores should start showing up at the top line.

More to the point, the margins should improve because of the larger number of H2 stores, new initiatives to control shrink, the introduction of high-margin adult beverages in 345 stores (as of November 2, 2019), and a greater number of discretionary items with higher margins across all stores.

The company is also addressing the tariff situation through vendor re-negotiations, product packaging redesign, consolidating the vendor base, and looking for new vendors outside China to "reflect lower landed cost of goods."

These efforts could take as many as three to four quarters to have a meaningful effect on long term gross margin trends, but it seems that Dollar Tree management is on the right path.

One very important aspect of this potential turnaround that's not being given due credit is the fact that it is being spearheaded by Gary Philbin, an absolute veteran of the game who is now approaching his twentieth year at Dollar Tree and is in his third year as CEO. His contribution to the successful integration of the Canadian stores and the improvement in customer experience and satisfaction for the Dollar Tree brand makes him ideally suited to navigate this big bird in for a successful landing.

Integrating an $8.5 billion acquisition into a parent company that only had $8.6 billion in sales as of FY 2014 is no small task. Decisions must be made around capital allocations that might not sit well with investors in the short term, yet are crucial for long-term sustainability. This will, of course, affect short- to medium-term cash flows as well as cash on hand. It's a balancing act between sacrificing cash flows for a few quarters vs. loading up on debt. That said, the company does have additional leverage left should that be required. We'll know more about capital plans for 2020 on the FQ4-19 earnings call, as indicated at the last call:

As stated in today's press release, we also announced that we will do at least another 1,000 H2 renovations in 2020. Our confidence in this model grows as we have more across our fleet of stores and various types of settings, demographics, and densities of population. We will announce our new, we'll have another store level capital plans for 2020 at the end of Q4.

Data by YCharts

As such, we might see further downward pressure on the stock once FQ4-19 earnings are out. That would be the ideal time to move in on DLTR - ahead of the company turning things around over the next several quarters. Think of this as a strategic investment in a highly defensive stock that's currently trading at a significant discount to that of its biggest rival, Dollar General (DG).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.