Royal Dutch Shell - An Oil Major With A Near 8% Dividend Is Worth The Look

The company's investment in its business and FCF generation are incredible. The $190 billion company invests $24 billion annually and will generate $30 billion in 2020 FCF.

Royal Dutch Shell has seen its share price drop due to Covid-19 jitters. However, the company has an impressive portfolio of assets, that's almost unmatched.

On February 22, 2020, Warren Buffett (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) published his annual investor letter, closing out the decade. One of the things he discussed was the power of retained earnings in the companies you owned. These were always working for you. As we'll see throughout this article, Royal Dutch Shell's (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) strong dividends, combined with strong FCF in addition to that, make it a quality long-term holding.

Royal Dutch Shell - Offshore Today

Royal Dutch Shell 2019 Results

Royal Dutch Shell is focused on its competitive position, which helped to support its 2019 results.

Royal Dutch Shell 2019 Transition - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell is focused on several categories, each of which has a clear value proposition, and the ability to generate significant shareholder rewards. Starting with the company's Core Upstream themes, the company has an impressive and competitive portfolio. The company is focused on "best-in-class" projects in expensive areas where only majors can compete.

The company managed to increase organic FCF from deepwater oil to $5.9 billion in 2019. The company managed to keep break-even prices at <$30 / barrel in 2019. Those low prices are significant - it means even including Covid-19 fears, the company is still making close to $30 / barrel. The company, as it continues to execute projects, should improve on this in the coming years.

At the same time, the company is focusing heavily on new opportunities in a transitioning energy market. The company has the largest LNG portfolio among the oil majors and is continuing to lead in its marketing business. The company has opened a number of new Shell Recharge sites, embracing the transition to a less fossil fuel based.

In fact, in my opinion, this is where oil majors have the opportunity to either die out or succeed. They're trading at a low price and have access to cheap capital. They have a size and management scale that's incomparable. They can afford to transition from oil companies to energy companies. The company has been focused on building a "competitive and integrated power business", making a major utility.

This major utility provides its customers with 100% renewable energy, can achieve the same returns and take advantage of the same investment opportunities as other utilities, and has significant opportunity to grow.

Royal Dutch Shell Upstream Transition - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Taking a look at the company's upstream and integrated gas projects, the company managed to have 8 FIDs and 12 project start-ups. These new projects are significant, the company expects they'll deliver an astounding $5 billion CFFO. That's a close to 10% increase in CFFO from a single year worth of projects. The company has started additional exploration projects recently that will allow further growth past that.

Overall, the company is "focused on high-grading its portfolio". As we saw above, the company has pushed its breakeven to <$30 / barrel and plans to continue divestments as the opportunities present themselves.

Royal Dutch Shell Retail - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Past upstream, the company also took advantage of the year to focus on its retail portfolio. The company created >1500 new convenience stores. Fortunately, retail prices are less variant than oil prices, meaning that as oil prices fall the company's retail margins can remain high. More importantly, selling its own oil at retail will allow the company to maximize margins.

The company has added e-charging to these new retail stations, with >300 new fast-charging ports. At the same time, the company has focused on its credit card branding, >8 million active cards means >8 million customers who are loyal enough to Royal Dutch Shell to come back regularly. Going forward, the company anticipates loyalty programs and retail expansion, with the potential for significant long-term growth.

Royal Dutch Shell Power - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The last part of the company's success worth discussing in detail is the company's power business, which we touched above. As already stated, I am an enormous fan of the company transitioning down this avenue, I think the avenues for Royal Dutch Shell to preserve its future here are absolutely enormous. More importantly, I think the enormousness of these projects aren't just in their size but in their diversification benefits.

The company is supplying >900k households in the UK (almost 4% of all households) with 100% renewable energy. The company recently acquired ERM Power for $400 million, opening up its opportunity to enter the Australian power markets. The company has also acquired EOLFI, a floating wind developer that is also a major solar power installer in Australia.

As a result, the company's total installed + in development capacity has reached an astounding 3.3 GW. The company has focused on "Powering mobility" with 50 thousand charge points in 35 countries. That's a significant network, and it shows how Royal Dutch Shell is spending billions on diversification - diversification that will help support long-term shareholder returns.

Royal Dutch Shell Financial Powerhouse

Royal Dutch Shell's strong 2019 results and continued investments in its portfolio are continuing to turn it into a financial powerhouse. This position, as a financial powerhouse, will enable strong shareholder returns.

Royal Dutch Shell Financials - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell had strong 2019 results and has an even more optimistic 2010 outlook. The company had $20.1 billion in 2019 organic FCF with $14.8 billion spent on share buybacks and a similar amount spent on dividends. The company's $20.1 billion in organic FCF also came with a 29.3% gearing ratio, a high ratio, but one that's still sustainable.

The company spent $23.9 billion on capital spending, ~12% of its current market capitalization. That means net shareholder returns (income reinvested back into the business + share buybacks + dividends) were 27%. Given that debt didn't increase significantly, that's incredibly strong returns for shareholders, returns that are worth paying close attention to.

Going into 2020, financials are expected to improve significantly. The company is planning to complete its massive $25 billion share buyback program, something I'd like to see given its current low share price and high dividends. The company should repurchase ~5% of shares if it finishes its repurchase. At the same time, after $30 billion in organic FCF, dividend and share buyback should leave it with $5 billion still.

The company plans to use its additional cash to take advantage of things and reduce its gearing ratio to 25%. Lastly, all of these impressive financial returns are in addition to $24 billion in cash capital spending (the company's guidance is on the lower end of this range). That's massive, it's $12-3% of the company's current market capitalization, and at the company's 10% ROACE, it will increase value for shareholders.

As we can see, not only is Royal Dutch Shell diversifying, but the company is preparing itself well to generate strong shareholder rewards.

Royal Dutch Shell Risks

The company's impressive asset base and 2019 results are supporting the company's immense financial position, something that helps make the company a great investment. However, there are two main risks worth paying attention to.

The first major risk for the company is the same risk that every other oil company faces, the risk of a decline in oil prices. Covid-19, something that no one knew existed 3 months ago, has killed several thousand people with the case count rapidly approaching 100 thousand. It's caused China's oil consumption to drop by 3 million barrels / day and prices to drop almost 20%.

At the end of the day, Royal Dutch Shell sells significant volumes of oil, and that means that the company is susceptible to a drop in oil prices.

The second major risk for investors is the risk of the company's massive spending program not paying off - again a risk faced by any other company with a massive spending program. The company spent ~25% of its market capitalization on new projects in 2019 and 2020 combined, with an ROACE of ~8.5%. That's impressive so far, but if something changes where that isn't true, like a drop in prices, the company could be at risk.

Still, despite this risk, Royal Dutch Shell has significant potential.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell is an oil major with a dividend near 8%. The company's impressive dividends are based off of the decline in share price as companies worry about oil prices. However, despite these fears, the company is worth the look. The company, on top of its dividend, is a cash flow machine. After spending a massive $24 billion on its business, it expects to earn $25 billion in FCF, impressive for a $190 billion company.

Going forward, I expect Royal Dutch Shell to generate significant shareholder rewards. The company will be repurchasing more than 5% of its shares in 2020, based on current plans. Simultaneously, the company will be paying a dividend of almost 8%. Lastly, the company will be investing 12% of its market capitalization on share buybacks. All of these things together have the potential to generate significant shareholder rewards and they make the company a solid investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.