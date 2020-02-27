Sleep Number: Reiterating My Buy Rating After A 50% Run-Up In The Share Price

The price-to-earnings ratio needs special attention as it has not expanded even on the back of the stellar performance of shares.

The reasons on which my thesis was based on back then are still very much intact and the outlook is promising.

It has been a long time since I covered Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR). The wait, however, has been rewarding by all means. Since October 7, 2018, the day I published my one and only article on SNBR, the stock has appreciated 48.5%. This doesn't come as a surprise to me as I highlighted a few reasons as to why the stock was trading at a considerable discount to its intrinsic value in the latter half of 2018. Fast forward to today, I don't see any reason for shares to collapse. The stock still seems to be undervalued. If there's something wrong with Sleep Number right now, it's the negligible following of the ticker on Seeking Alpha. Investors ideally need to monitor industry-leading, innovative companies such as Sleep Number even though shares might be thinly traded in comparison to companies with multi-billion dollar market capitalizations. Alpha, generally, can be found in these hidden gems.

The reasons behind the buy call

Before discussing why I'm continuing to love the company (and the stock), I thought readers would find it helpful if I briefly discuss why I recommended the company in the first place. Because the objective of this analysis is not to dig deep into this subject, I will simply list the reasons below. A thorough discussion of each of these factors can be found in my previous article.

Americans are increasingly considering sleep as one of the most important aspects of their lives and by 2018, had indicated of their willingness to spend never-before-spent amounts on improving the way they sleep and the quality of sleep. The growing disposable income in the U.S. is enabling consumers to spend more on luxury products. Many hotels around the country are embracing smart technologies and I predicted that smart beds would become a prominent feature of high-end hotels and resorts. The growth of the smart home concept. Aggressive ad-spending of the company. The expected expansion into new cities across America. The P/E of around 22 at the time of writing the first article did not, in my opinion, justify the expected growth of the company.

With these facts in mind, it's easier to understand why I'm continuing to be bullish.

The interesting case of the earnings multiple

Whenever there's been a significant run-up of a stock within a short time period, investors naturally assume that the earnings multiple would have expanded along with the rising share price. While this is true for the majority of cases, Sleep Number's case is an exception. Even on the back of a near-50% gain, the P/E ratio has, in fact, contracted.

The capital appreciation in the last year or so has been largely based on the stellar financial performance of the company. Sleep Number reported earnings beats in the last three quarters and according to data compiled by Seeking Alpha, the company is expected to report even better numbers in the next few.

This suggests that even if the multiple doesn't expand in the future, there's room for capital gains based on higher earnings. However, the prospects for the company need to be evaluated before reaching an investment decision.

Well-kept promises and a strong outlook

In 2015, the management unveiled a plan to increase its earnings per share to $2.75 from around $1 at the time. Many investors and even some analysts were skeptical about the ability of the company but the strong pipeline, including the launch of the 360 Smart Bed, built up faith in some investors that the company might actually be able to keep its promises. For 2019, Sleep Number reported a basic EPS of $2.78, delivering on its promise to investors.

Source: Data from company filings

The quality of its flagship products is what differentiates Sleep Number from the competition. The SleepIQ technology was developed by the company in 2014 after analyzing more than 700 million sleep sessions, according to data provided by the company in the fourth-quarter earnings call. Such a massive pool of data enables Sleep Number to develop robust systems and products that would be loved by consumers. This was evident when the Climate360 smart bed developed by the company won the best innovation in the smart home category at the CES 2020 Innovation Awards program. Altogether, the company won 12 awards for its smart bed products. The award-winning new smart bed portfolio will hit markets in the second quarter of this year, which would likely mark another important milestone in the growth story of the company.

According to Grand View Research, the global smart mattress market will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 10.6% through 2025. As evident from the below excerpt from the research firm's report, multiple tailwinds are driving the industry growth.

Connected smart home devices are becoming extremely popular with consumers around the world. Such smart devices with enhanced network coverage, coupled with innovative technologies, are enabling an increased use of smart mattress over the years. Moreover, improving integration of communication technologies such as LTE, 4G, and 3G with connected devices is expected to boost demand for smart mattresses in the foreseeable future.

Sleep Number, as a leader of the smart bed industry in the United States, is poised to benefit from the growth of the industry.

The company had a partnership with NFL when I did my first analysis in 2018. Today, Sleep Number has formed a second partnership with Mayo Clinic as well, which, in my opinion, will help grow the brand awareness even further in the years to come.

Sleep Number is not taking a step back in its spending on research & development projects as well. The management has correctly understood that the long-term success of the company will depend on its ability to improve the quality of its products. Innovation is at the heart of the thinking of the executives, which is something investors would want to see in a high-growth company.

David Callen, the chief financial officer of the company, made some useful remarks in the fourth-quarter earnings call.

We ratcheted our R&D spending 21% for the year, including accelerated growth of 25% in Q4. This funding to support longer term growth is leading to life-changing innovations like the new 360 smart beds we will begin introducing next quarter... With our clear data-driven insights, it's the right time to invest a good portion of the estimated $0.15 extra week benefit to support our future innovations.

The share repurchase program is another plus point for investors. While this provides an additional source of income to shareholders, per-share numbers such as EPS receive a boost with shares being retired as well.

Source: Data from company filings

All in all, the thesis I came up with in 2018 remains intact. In fact, I believe now is as good a time as 2018 October to buy Sleep Number shares.

Takeaway: it's not over yet

The fear that has crept into markets with the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has already created a dent in investor sentiment. This is a tailor-made time period for investors to book profits unnecessarily in fear of a further collapse of stock prices and to dump stocks at a loss, even though the long-term outlook for the economy and their respective holdings might be positive. Now is not the time to sell Sleep Number. Not when stocks are coming down and there's fear in markets. Certainly not when the P/E ratio is still where it was one and a half years ago. Absolutely not when the company is operating in an industry that is projected to grow exponentially in the future. Sleep Number is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNBR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.