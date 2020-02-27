Harsco Corp. Company Rebranding Is Moving Forward. Next Six Months Will Be Crucial

Background

For much of 2019, Harsco Corp. (HSC) has been divesting itself of its Industrial segment while making key acquisition in their Environment Solutions Business. That process is now mostly completed. Today, Harsco's three principal operating segments are Harsco Environmental [HE], Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail.

HE is the premier provider of material processing and environmental services to the global steel and metals industries. Their onsite mill services and resource recovery services offer sustainable solutions that maximize environmental benefits and return valuable raw materials into production. In 2019, the company rebranded its Metals and Minerals business as HE. It currently is the largest of the company's 3 business segments accounting for 69% of the company's revenues in 2019. HE's competition consists of a number of smaller, non-public businesses.

Clean Earth was acquired in June of 2019. The company provides essential processing, treatment and recycling services for a wide range of complex, highly recurring waste streams such as hazardous and non-hazardous waste, contaminated soil and dredged material. Clean Earth operates in 27 facilities in the United States that each specialize in a variety of waste treatments. Clean Earth today accounts for about 11% of Harsco's total revenues. While the specialty waste industry is quite fragmented, Clean Earth does compete against some formidable companies including Clean Harbors (CLH), Stericycle (SRCL), Heritage Environmental, U.S. Ecology, and GFL Environmental (GFL), which is a possible IPO in March.

While Harsco Rail has recently experienced some serious operational issues, it is recognized for technical leadership and worldwide experience in virtually all major aspects of track maintenance. Harsco Rail enables railroads to operate at peak efficiency over smooth, precisely aligned tracks that increases railway safety while reducing fuel consumption and other key operating costs. Their broad array of equipment and services support every type of railway operator, from major national and international railway systems, to short line and high speed urban transit networks. Harsco Rail is a supplier of equipment, after-market parts and services all aspects of railway track maintenance of railway tracks. This segment manufactures highly engineered railway track maintenance equipment and supports a large installed-base of the company's equipment with a full suite of after- market parts. Competitors include Plasser & Theurer, Nordco, as well as Loram and Matisa Materiel Industrial SA. Harsco Rail accounted for 20% of Harsco's revenues in 2019.

Current Growth Strategies

Harsco has initiated several growth initiatives that include:

Further penetrate existing sites, where significant potential is anticipated for add-on services.

Continue to pursue new service contracts in certain markets, particularly in emerging economies where out-sourcing opportunities are significant because of increased environmental awareness or where steel production is anticipated to grow.

Explore opportunities to expand certain products businesses. One recent such example is a recent investment in a second road material plant in Europe.

Support developing new customers and industry solutions, either in-house or externally, and expand the usage of technologies that already exist within the company.

On February 7, Harsco continued to advance its transformation by agreeing to acquire Stericycle's Environmental Solutions Business, an established hazardous waste transportation and processing solutions provider for $462.5 million. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS within the First (Partial) Year of Ownership; Expected to generate approximately $15 million of run-rate synergies during year 3.

Recent Results, Issues, and Future Projections

The company's earnings call presentation of February 21, 2020 may be accessed here. I have been following Harsco for a number of years without ever having pulled the trigger. However, their Q4 conference call convinced me, the market's initial negative reaction notwithstanding, that this may be the time to give Harsco serious consideration. The call focused on the outlook for 2020 and beyond. Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger began the call by stating that the company expects revenues and EBITDA to grow by mid to high single digits with the strongest growth in Rail followed by Clean Earth and HE.

Chairman Grasberger then commented on each segment's performance and outlook. He continued by stating that new contract growth opportunities for HE remain at a high level. Our allocation of capital will become more balanced between HE and Clean Earth segments and debt reduction.

Turning to Clean Earth, it is expected that the business will perform in line with the assumptions when Harsco acquired the business last summer. If anything, internal growth opportunities are greater than were originally expected across all business lines, those being hazardous waste, contaminated soil, and dredged material. The integration of Clean Earth is also on track and should be completed later this year when the final IT systems are migrated to the Harsco systems.

Concerning Harsco Rail, the company anticipates a 30-plus percent increase in revenue based heavily on existing backlog and the expected boost in manufacturing capacity and productivity by the middle of the year. Since the revenue growth is weighted more towards the second half of the year, it's critical that these milestones are achieved.

Harsco Rail experienced serious operational issues at year-end which affected revenues as well as operating income. The unit encountered shipment delays and higher operating costs as a result of manufacturing and capacity challenges following the consolidation of their manufacturing facilities in North America. The company is in the process of dealing with this issue by reorganizing its manufacturing workflow, strengthening its shop for leadership and incentives and improving processes with the goal of optimizing production later in the year.

After reviewing Harsco's 2019 and Q4 financial performance, Pete Minan, SVP and CFO then reviewed the company's 2020 outlook for each segment.

HE is projected to increase low single digits as a result of new contracts and products growth...We are not expecting much tailwind from the steel industry although market fundamentals likely touched bottom a couple of months ago and one of our major customers is pointing to a more normalized growth rate in the industry in 2020.

Next, for Clean Earth, the company is guiding to EBITDA of $50 to $55 million for the year. However, we are actually planning to do better the midpoint of this range.

For Rail, we are expecting 30% top line and 30% earnings growth; reflecting our strong backlog and some shipment delays from Q4.

Turning to the consolidated 2020 outlook, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be within the range of $280 million to $310 million and this compares with pro forma EBITDA in 2019 of $283 million, which includes the effects of Clean earth for the full year and excludes industrials for the full year. The EBITDA guidance translates to EPS of $0.84 to $1.12.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $43 million to $48 million. The range contemplates that Environmental results will be lower year-on-year as a result of lower services demand, foreign exchange translation and site exits.

So the results should improve on a sequential basis compared with Q4. and Clean air is projected to show strong double digit growth in revenues and EBITDA as a result of underlying volume growth and a more favorable mix.

Risks

While, as I stated above, execution of management's vision is a risk that we must be aware of, there are several other risks that potential investors need to be cognizant of. In addition to the risks associated with any global, publicly traded enterprise, the two risks below deserve special mention.

In 2019, the company's top five customers in the HE segment accounted for about 32% of revenues in that segment and 22% of Harsco's consolidated revenues.

December 31. 2019 Long term debt of $775 million, as well as total debt of $1,578 billion compared to stockholders equity of $743 million makes it imperative that management does not stumble and that projected revenues and earnings are realized or exceeded.

Final Thoughts

Harsco is currently dealing with its transition from an industrial to an environmental competitor in an industry that is comprised of both larger as well as smaller but likely more nimble companies that are able to adjust to changing economic conditions more rapidly. Will management be able to successfully oversee this transition? Will it be able to generate results that will convince investors that this $1.15 billion company, which at is current price of $11.50, is over 50% below its 12 months high, represents an attractive entry point at this time?

Trading at a projected forward PE of 12x 2020 EPS guidance, and a price to book ratio of 1.2, I believe that Harsco's current valuation prices in the risks of assimilating recently acquired as well as yet to be acquired operations into its operational fold as well as its leveraged balance sheet. The next two quarters will be crucial in determining how successful management is in this implementation as well as to track the operational issues at Harsco Rail.

I recommend those investors who are willing to assume some risk at this point to include Harsco in their investment decisions for a potential 12-24 months return of 30-50%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HSC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.