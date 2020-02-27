Why Shares Of Moderna Soared

Moderna's (MRNA) spectacular rise shows no sign of ending for two reasons. First, market participants are always keen on piling on to the next hottest thing. Moderna's search for COVID-19 vaccine gives the market something to invest in. Second is the company's strong quarterly results. Both positive catalysts suggest that I will need to raise my price target on Moderna stock.

Moderna posted earnings per share of negative 37 cents, beating consensus by 5 cents. Though the company appeared to look foolish to the markets in selling its stock at a 15% discount, that is proving somewhat timely. Still, Moderna could have waited until after its encouraging quarterly earnings report before selling stock. Fortunately, the company's strong balance sheet gives investors the confidence that clinical trial costs are covered for at least several quarters. Moderna had $2 billion in cash and investments, per its press release. Its $490 million to $500 million in property and equipment spending is unlikely to trigger another stock issuance.

Progress in mRNA-1647 and mRNA-1273

Moderna said that "two of three dose cohorts in Phase 2 CMV vaccine (mRNA-1647) dose-confirmation study completed enrollment." Phase 2 analysis of results in the third quarter of 2020 should shed some light on the cytomegalovirus efficacy.

The company began shipping a batch of novel coronavirus vaccine (mRNA-1273) to the National Institutes of Health ("NIH"). It expedited the shipment of the clinical materials in just 42 days. The phase 1 study, along with another five new development candidate studies, lowers the speculation risks for investors. The more studies Moderna has that is fully funded with its $2 billion, the better chances it has in bringing a product to market first.

Moderna needs to work fast. Not only is the world in a grave tipping point of an outbreak in more countries, but also other drug firms are racing to be first to market. Gilead Sciences (GILD) is in a good position with remdesivir. In fact, the World Health Organization ("WHO") said that Gilead may have the only drug right now having real efficacy.

Science Behind Moderna

Moderna's core modality is a prophylactic vaccine, "including complex vaccines with multiple antigens for common diseases, as well as vaccines against threats to global public health."

While its CMV vaccine has great potential in reaching the market first, the stock market is more interested in its COVID-19 vaccine development. Yet the astute investor will appreciate the seven-month data from the CMV vaccine study. In regards to safety, the drug is well-tolerated. And at seven months, the subjects in the CMV-seronegative group have a ten-fold higher epithelial cell assay titers than the baseline tiers. The CMV-seropositive group, after a third vaccination, has 22-fold to 40-fold higher epithelial cell assay titers.

If brought to market, this vaccine is a $2-$5 billion peak annual sales opportunity.

Pediatric Respiratory Syncytial Virus ("RSV")

Moderna's work in RSV in children is of great interest to investors. With over 2 million medically attended RSV infections annually in the U.S., a vaccine approval would save $2 billion in yearly medical costs. There are 3.2 million hospitalizations worldwide and up to 118,000 deaths yearly.

Most interestingly is mRNA-1273 against SARS-CoV-2. The firm completed fill and finishing of vials on February 7. The batch was shipped to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The market's willingness to pay a premium on MRNA stock will discomfort value investors. Those who bought the stock when I recommended it need to average up. DIY Marketplace investors are similarly disciplined in waiting for the stock to pull back. Sadly, Novavax (NVAX) and TransEnterix (TRXC) will say anything to give their stocks a lift. Avoid those two stocks at all costs.

Your Takeaway

Moderna stock is worth at least $31, according to analysts (compiled to TipRanks). Its true value will not emerge until the company gets closer to bringing a product to market.

MRNA stock is a good hedge against a fearful market. But tread carefully: sentiment is driving the stock's recent upside.

