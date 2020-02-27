Endeavour Silver: A Lagger On The Verge Of Leadership

EXK's price is highly correlated to its working capital which is likely to change directions with a small increase in silver prices.

As silver breaks above this threshold, EXK is likely in for a big pop as its EPS expectations improve drastically.

Endeavor Silver has struggled over the past few years with high production costs that require silver over $20/oz to remain profitable.

With real rates declining deeper into negative territory and the silver to gold ratio retouching its past low, the bullish case for silver could not be better.

Stocks are in a precarious position and low-risk bonds offer below-inflation returns. It seems that there are few places where investors can put their money with the expectation of a positive long-term reward.

Of course, when long-term bonds and stocks are not great investments, precious metals often become the default best investment. Gold and silver tend to be uncorrelated to the stock market and, unlike bonds, deliver excess returns when inflation is rising.

More conservative investors could buy the metals outright or via an ETF like GLD for gold or SLV for silver, but I believe that miners are the best option due to their low valuations today and generally positive cash flows. Miners are more volatile, but with proper due diligence, they can deliver superior reward given risk.

Endeavor Silver Approaching Profitability

Endeavor Silver (EXK) is among the riskier of precious metals miners. It is a smaller $250M miner that generates about 60% of its revenue from silver and 40% from gold. The company operates in Mexico with three operating mines, two in development, and a few discover projects. The company also has 44 million silver oz worth of proven and probable reserves and generally produces about 4 million oz per year.

The historical problem with the company is its high production costs compared to competitors with all-in production costs of $22/oz. With Silver at $18/oz, the company is right below its profitability level but still in a zone where positive operational cash flows are likely. This is illustrated below in the company's CFO vs. the price of silver:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the company cannot make a stable positive operating cash flow unless silver is above $20/oz. The company has $38M in positive working capital, so they can run this deficit for a bit longer but silver will need to cross above $20 within the next one to three years to stop the bleeding.

As you can see below, the company's stock price and working capital are highly correlated:

Data by YCharts

In 2016, when silver rose to $20/oz, the company's working capital shot up as did its stock price by a few multiples. Because EXK has higher production costs and silver has yet to reach necessary levels, it has not partaken in the ongoing rally in precious metals. This has led to underperformance in its stock price which is illustrated by its declining total return ratio to the junior silver miner ETF (SILJ):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the ratio has declined to retouch its late 2017 bottom. Last time it was at this level, it outperformed SILJ by about 50% over the preceding few months. I believe this may occur today, but it will require a meaningful rise in silver prices that is sustained. If silver breaks above $20 and builds a solid base, it is likely that EXK will outperform other miners as its high-risk status deteriorates.

A Look At Silver And Gold Prices

As you have probably heard, silver is extremely cheap compared to gold on a long-term basis. This can be seen simply by dividing the price of silver by that of gold. As you can see, the ratio is at a roughly 30-year low:

Data by YCharts

Of course, the trend in the ratio has been clearly down over most of the past decade and it would not be wise to invest in silver until the ratio stops falling or makes a bottom. At that point, the tendency is likely to shift back in favor of silver which is more important for EXK's profitability. As you can see below, this may be occurring soon:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, it looked as if a bottom may be in late last year but the ratio has since turned back lower to meet its 2019 low. I'd bet that this will be a double-bottom and the ratio will stop declining thereafter. Of course, if gold prices remain where they are and the ratio returns to 0.015, the price of silver would be $24.66. Based on historical data, Endeavour is likely to generate a CFO per share of about $0.3-$0.5 with silver at that level, giving it a hypothetical P/CF of 3.6X-6X today.

There is also reason to be bullish on gold. Gold's price is almost entirely dependent on the real-interest rate one could earn on an inflation-protected U.S Treasury bond. This is logical since gold is essentially a zero-yield fully inflation-protected asset and must compete with other inflation-protected assets.

As you can see below, this "real return" measure has dipped into negative territory which was also the case during the 2010-2013 precious metal rally:

Data by YCharts

With real-rates turning negative, it is likely that bond investors will see their purchasing power decline so they are moving into precious metals.

The fundamentals supporting much more negative real rates are strong. The Federal Reserve is buying long-term bonds via QE and recently cut rates (and will likely continue to do so if they believe economic growth will continue to drop). This effectively brings rates down across the curve.

Further, inflation has been on the rise in the U.S and globally. COVID is and will likely continue to throw a (large) wrench into the global supply chain which will promote further supply-side inflation, causing prices to rise even if demand drops. Combine that with ultra-low borrowing rates, and the recipe for a large sustained rise in inflation is complete.

The Bottom Line

Overall, EXK is at a crux where it will either continue to decline (potentially to zero), or rise much higher depending on silver's price action. Gold recently broke to new highs while silver has remained below its peak a few months ago which leads me to believe that a spike in silver is likely around the corner.

Over the long run, silver is trading at a discount to gold by about 50% and I suspect that gap will not widen further. I also believe that real interest rates will continue to decline due to rising inflation (with strong inflationary fundamentals) and falling Treasury bond rates. This is very bullish for precious metals, meaning there is two potential bullish catalysts for silver today.

So, as silver crosses back above the $20/oz line, it is likely that EXK will rise much higher as investors realize its profitability and low valuation given that profitability.

Until then, EXK is among the riskiest of junior silver miners. It is very volatile and has a beta of about 2.5X to silver which is higher than seen in peers. This volatility likely has a lot to do with its high production cost problem. Investors who do not like volatility and want to avoid bleeding companies should avoid EXK, but I am long since I suspect those problems will soon end.

I do not have an explicit price target for EXK since it is entirely dependent on the price action of gold and the gold-to-silver ratio. If the gold-to-silver ratio rises to historical norms, EXK is likely at fair value today, if not slightly below (based on expected 5X P/CF given $24-$25 silver price). However, if both the ratio and gold rise as I suspect, then EXK is significantly undervalued and will likely see earnings rise back to 2011 levels if not higher, making EXK about 65% undervalued based on likely $1 CFO per share.

The main risk to EXK is a surprise increase to interest rates which would lower the comparative value of precious metals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.