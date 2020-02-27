Teck Resources Drops Hard Enough To Be Attractive, But Coronavirus Hurts Near-Term Rebound Perspectives

The company is in a good financial situation, and its valuation is attractive. However, more uncertainty on the virus front may lead to more near-term downside.

Shares of Teck Resources (TECK) had a very rough start to this year, losing 40% of market capitalization year-to-date. The stock exhibited weakness from the very beginning of 2020, but the recent earnings report made things even worse.

The company reported revenues of C$2.66 billion and a loss of $911 million, which was driven by asset impairments of C$1.4 billion. The biggest driver of this impairment was the Fort Hills oil sands project, in which Teck has a 21.3% share. In its impairment test, Teck used the current heavy oil price and projected that it will increase to a long-term price of $50 per barrel in 2024. This led to an impairment since the original value of the project implied higher realized prices. More, further impairments are possible since the Western Canada Select heavy oil price continues to trade at a material discount to WTI (USO), which is currently trading below $50 per barrel.

In addition to the significant impairment, Teck was hit by soft results on the steelmaking coal front. Steelmaking coal is the primary breadwinner for the company, accounting for 46% of revenues and 64% of gross profits in 2019. The realized price per ton of steelmaking coal dropped to C$173 in the fourth quarter, compared to an average price of C$218 achieved in full 2019. More, the company reduced its first quarter coal sales guidance from 5.1 million–5.4 million tons to 4.8 million–5.2 million tons due to rail blockades on top of severe weather and stated that it expected lower 2020 production levels.

Another source of uncertainty is the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project, which should be a major source of additional copper production. The company commented: “Although the project continues to target first production in the fourth quarter of 2021 with ramp-up to full production expected during 2022, there have been delays in the schedule primarily due to permitting and social unrest, which also affect cost.” A new schedule and an updated capex estimate will be made public in the first quarter of this year.

In addition to the above-mentioned challenges, the world markets are now under pressure from the coronavirus. I’d note that fear spreads faster than the virus, so I expect a material slowdown in economic activity in the virus-hit parts of the world and I disagree with the IMF which has recently lowered its world economic growth forecast by just 0.1%. In my opinion, the impact should be stronger, and I believe that the recent news about the spread of the virus support my view.

In the light of all these developments, it is not surprising that the company’s stock price chart looks so ugly:

At first glance, Teck stock is mimicking the downside move it made in 2014-2015:

However, the company’s current financial situation is quite different from that in 2014-2015. The debt position is materially lower. The maturity profile is ideal – the company does not have any significant maturity until 2035. The operating cash flow in 2019 is almost double the amount Teck had in 2015. I recall that even bankruptcy fears started to emerge at the end of 2015 – today, no one puts Teck’s survival with the current capital structure under question.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

While the earnings estimates have been recently declining (which is not surprising at all), the company’s shares dropped so hard that the stock trades at less than 6 forward P/E for 2021. This is certainly attractive for a profitable company diversified between met coal, copper, and zinc (I do not believe in the oil sands given pipeline problems, problems on the oil price front and increasing pressure on the environmental side of things).

In other circumstances, I’d sit with my finger on the button, waiting for any sign of positive momentum in Teck to show up in order to initiate a long position. However, the coronavirus adds another layer of uncertainty which could put additional pressure on the company’s shares even at current valuation levels. For those with really long-term investment horizons, current prices already look attractive, but those with shorter investment time frames will likely be better off giving the coronavirus situation some time to be sorted out.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.