The 7 Safest High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy In This Volatile Market

Annual rebalancing is the most reasonable and prudent form of portfolio risk management, historically speaking, and what I use myself.

Just remember that no dividend stock is ever a "bond alternative" and always to use the right asset allocation for your risk profile.

BTI, BUD, PM, FRT, D, BIP, and PPL are reasonably or attractively valued defensive sector names with low historical volatility and an average yield of 4.4%.

However, this pullback might still become a correction, which is why I wanted to present the seven safest high-yield blue chips you can buy right now.

The market has fallen almost 8% in four days due to COVID-19 fears. Those are likely overblown, and this epidemic isn't a long-term threat to global economic/corporate earnings growth.

The thing that I've been warning/preparing readers for months has finally happened.

The market has gone "risk-off" and, after ignoring numerous short-term risks, is now fixated on them.

In four days, the S&P 500 has fallen nearly 8%, which happens to be the median pullback/correction peak decline since 2009.

Monday and Tuesday, the market fell 3+% which has only happened 1.6% of the time since 1928 (about three times per year).

Two consecutive days of 3+% declines have only happened 40 times since 1928 (0.17% of two trading day periods).

Thanks to Ploutos, we know that the average return for the broader market following such declines is 0.19%. That might not sound impressive, but it's six times the broader market's 0.03% average daily gain over time.

In fact, historically, 100% of long-term total returns are a function of the single best days for stocks. According to JPMorgan Asset Management, 80% of the market's best days occur within two weeks of its worst days.

This is why market timing doesn't work and why I recommend no one attempt it.

An 8% decline is about what FactSet's COVID-19 stress test indicated might be the bottom for a pullback.

Is this truly the bottom for stocks? No one can know, because every downturn is different. The S&P 500's forward PE is down to 17.8, still 9% above its 25-year average of 16.3.

If this becomes a correction, then, historically speaking, we have about 6% more to fall.

Long-term readers know that there is nothing more I love than charts like this on quality companies.

This Chart Doesn't Scare Me, It Thrills Me

I don't fear volatility, I embrace it like a lover and my greatest ally in generating safe income and strong future returns.

My Retirement Portfolio VIAC Buys

In the last four days, I've had 71 limits trigger putting about $52,000 of savings to work.

Here are the 14 companies that I'm targeting with limits during this pullback.

Fundamental Stats On These 14 Companies

average quality: 9.1 blue chip vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat average dividend safety: 4.2/5 above-average vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 5.7% vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds

vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds average valuation: 38% vs 9% S&P 500 overvaluation

average dividend growth streak: 12.0 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 12.8% CAGR

average forward PE: 9.9 vs 17.8 S&P 500 & 10.3 on March 9th, 2009

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 11.4% CAGR

average PEG ratio: 0.87 vs 2.09 S&P 500

average return on capital: 51% (76th industry percentile)

average 13-year median ROC: 59.1% (persistent quality/moatiness)

average 5-year ROC trend: 12.3% (improving moat/quality)

average S&P credit rating: BBB+ (strong balance sheets, high-quality)

average annual volatility: 33.8% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat average market cap: $108 billion vs $129 billion average S&P 500

average 5-year total return potential: 5.7% yield + 11.4% growth + 10.0% CAGR valuation boost = 27.1% CAGR (21% to 33% CAGR with 20% margin of error).

However, I am well aware that not everyone can tolerate companies with 34% annual volatility. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), which I've bought with both hands in recent days, has 42% annual volatility. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), which I have limits set for, has 55% annual volatility.

So, this article is about helping you find the best quality dividend stocks during the COVID-19 pullback/correction.

The Companies/Sectors Most Exposed To Short-Term COVID-19 Risk

Here's FactSet's summary of COVID-19 risk.

Utilities, REITs, Energy, and Consumer Staples have the least revenue from China.

However, energy has been hammered hard on crashing oil prices, which could get a lot worse, according to FactSet's stress test model.

No model is perfect, of course. All are based on assumptions and the best available data we have at the moment.

But I still consider FactSet's report to be a good starting point for us. The alternative is speculation and market timing, which is a recipe for disaster.

Volatility tolerant deep value investors like myself are targeting the very sectors being hurt most by this virus-induced pullback.

Volatility insensitive investors probably want to look for reasonably or attractively priced defensive names with low historical volatility and defensive (recession-resistant) business models with little exposure to Chinese revenues.

Oxford Economics' model estimates that a full-blown pandemic could reduce 2020 global GDP by about $1.1 trillion or 1.3%. However, that's the worst-case scenario, which Oxford reports would likely be short-lived.

Even in the more ominous case, the global economy would exhibit a rapid recovery following the pandemic's containment, the team added. The virus would inflict "a short but very sharp shock" to world GDP, recover during the end of 2020 and into 2021, and normalize around pre-outbreak levels through the end of next year, Oxford Economics projected... Their baseline assumes "a large but short-lived economic impact" focused in China, before the outbreak rises to the level of a pandemic. Global gross domestic product growth would slow by 0.2% from January to February before a quick upswing. " - Market Insider (emphasis added)

Do you know what I call a short-term risk to global economic/earnings growth that isn't likely to permanently derail the long-term growth prospects of anything? A potentially great long-term buying opportunity.

So, now that we know what's most and least likely to be hurt by COVID-19, let's get to screening the 405 company Dividend Kings' Master List for the safest defensive companies you can buy today.

The 7 Safest Dividend Stocks For The COVID-19 Pullback/Correction

The first step in screening any watchlist is to define your goals.

defensive sectors (REITs, utilities, consumer staples, healthcare, communications (the old telecom)) defensive sectors with the least exposure to Chinese revenue (excludes healthcare and communications) fair value or better = reasonable to potentially good buys a quality score of 8+11 (above-average or better) BBB+ or better S&P credit rating low 15-year annual volatility (equal or less than dividend aristocrats)

How do you define low volatility? Everyone will have a different cutoff. The S&P 500's 15-year annualized monthly standard deviation is 15.3%. In other words, in any given year, this is roughly how much you can expect the broader market to decline from all-time highs.

Master List average annual volatility: 26.2%

Average dividend aristocrat annual volatility: 22.1%

Minimum volatility on Master List: 12.9%

Maximum volatility on Master List: 58.5%

Unfortunately, the least volatile stocks include many popular names that are in a bubble.

But, as I like to say, "something great is always on sale...for any given need or in any sector".

So, let's begin by screening only for REITs, utilities, and consumer staples, which leaves us with 111 companies (27% of the Master List).

Fundamental Stats On These 111 Companies

average quality: 8.8/11 above-average vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

average dividend safety: 4.3/5 above-average vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 3.7% vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds

vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds average valuation: 14% overvalued vs 9% S&P 500 overvaluation

average dividend growth streak: 20.8 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 7.8% CAGR

average forward PE: 19.5 vs 17.8 S&P 500

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 6.3% CAGR = 20-year S&P 500 EPS growth

average PEG ratio: 3.08 vs 2.09 S&P 500

average return on capital: 79% (83rd industry percentile)

average 13-year median ROC: 76% (persistent quality/moatiness)

average 5-year ROC trend: +1.5% (stable moat/quality)

average S&P credit rating: BBB+ (strong balance sheets, high-quality)

average annual volatility: 21.8% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat average market cap: $34 billion vs $129 billion average S&P 500

average 5-year total return potential: 3.7% yield + 6.3% growth -3.0 % CAGR valuation boost = 7.0% CAGR (5% to 9% CAGR with 20% margin of error).

Just buying all of these above-average quality defensive & low volatility stocks would likely beat the market in the coming years.

The most optimistic long-term S&P 500 return forecasts are for 6% CAGR, which is also what my model estimates.

But we've just begun our screening process. So, next, let's eliminate all the stocks trading above fair value.

That leaves us with 36 companies, theoretically sufficient for a defensive portfolio.

However, eight of these companies are 7/11 average-quality and some are speculative (like IIPR).

So, let's eliminate those as well, leaving just 8/11-above average quality companies.

We're now left with 28 reasonably or better-priced REITs, utilities and consumer staples stocks, whose fundamental stats that look like this.

Fundamental Stats On These 28 Companies

average quality: 8.8/11 above-average vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

average dividend safety: 4.2/5 above-average vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 4.9% vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds

vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds average valuation: 16% undervalued vs 9% S&P 500 overvaluation

average dividend growth streak: 16.2 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 8.2% CAGR

average forward PE: 12.6 vs 17.8 S&P 500

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 5.5% CAGR = 20-year S&P 500 EPS growth

average PEG ratio: 2.31 vs 2.09 S&P 500

average return on capital: 108% (78th industry percentile)

average 13-year median ROC: 97% (persistent quality/moatiness)

average 5-year ROC trend: +1.6% (stable moat/quality)

average S&P credit rating: BBB+ (strong balance sheets, high-quality)

average annual volatility: 23.4% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat average market cap: $29.5 billion vs $129 billion average S&P 500

average 5-year total return potential: 4.9% yield + 5.5% growth + 3.5% CAGR valuation boost = 13.9% CAGR (11% to 17% CAGR with 20% margin of error).

Eliminating the overvalued stocks (75% of these three sectors) doubles the long-term return potential of our first screen, while preserving the overall quality of the buy candidates.

But since safety is our chief concern, let's screen out anything with a BBB or lower credit rating.

Mind you BBB- or better is investment grade and BBB rated companies have a 7.6% probability of defaulting on their bonds over the next 30 years.

Altria (MO), Walgreens (WBA), and General Mills (GIS) are three defensive companies with BBB rated balance sheets.

After screening for BBB+ or better credit ratings we're left with 11 companies, which could potentially make a fine portfolio for defensive income investors.

Fundamental Stats On These 11 Companies

average quality: 9.4/11 blue chip vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat average dividend safety: 4.3/5 above-average vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 4.3% vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds

vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds average valuation: 15% undervalued vs 9% S&P 500 overvaluation

average dividend growth streak: 14.6 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 5.8% CAGR

average forward PE: 14.3 vs 17.8 S&P 500

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 6.1% CAGR vs 20-year S&P 500 EPS growth of 6.3% CAGR

average PEG ratio: 2.36 vs 2.09 S&P 500

average return on capital: 118% (76th industry percentile)

average 13-year median ROC: 101% (persistent quality/moatiness)

average 5-year ROC trend: +0.3% (stable moat/quality)

average S&P credit rating: A- (strong balance sheets, high-quality)

average annual volatility: 22.3% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat average market cap: $49 billion vs $129 billion average S&P 500

average 5-year total return potential: 4.3% yield + 6.3% growth + 3.4% CAGR valuation boost = 14.0% CAGR (11% to 17% CAGR with 20% margin of error).

Now, we have a high-yield, blue chip portfolio of defensive stocks, with minimal exposure to China, whose average volatility is equal to that of the dividend aristocrats.

The 14% CAGR potential long-term returns are realistic based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model.

Yield + long-term growth + valuation changes are the three fundamental drivers of long-term total returns. Over time, valuations tend to cancel out, but in the medium term, they can provide a valuation boost.

Fair value means you will participate in the fundamental growth of a company. Undervaluation means you can experience superior returns to what the company's fundamentals deliver.

These 11 stocks represent five of the seven proven alpha factors with

below-average size relative to S&P 500

undervalued

low volatility

consistent dividend growth

above-average quality (high/stable returns on capital and A- credit rating)

But I promised you the 7 safest high-yield blue chips, so let's screen out any company that has more than 22% annual volatility, the average for dividend aristocrats.

This leaves us with seven companies.

(Source: DK Master List) green = potentially good buy, blue = potentially reasonable buy

The 7 safest high-yield blue chips to buy right now are

Fundamental Stats On These 7 Companies

average quality: 9.3/11 blue chip vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat average dividend safety: 4.0/5 above-average vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 4.4% vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds

vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds average valuation: 13% undervalued vs 9% S&P 500 overvaluation

average dividend growth streak: 14.1 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 5.1% CAGR

average forward PE: 14.3 vs 17.8 S&P 500

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 6.4% CAGR vs 20-year S&P 500 EPS growth of 6.3% CAGR

average PEG ratio: 2.24 vs 2.09 S&P 500

average return on capital: 152% (82nd industry percentile)

average 13-year median ROC: 130% (persistent quality/moatiness)

average 5-year ROC trend: +0.2% (stable moat/quality)

average S&P credit rating: A- (strong balance sheets, high-quality)

average annual volatility: 19.8% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat average market cap: $65 billion vs $129 billion average S&P 500

average 5-year total return potential: 4.4% yield + 6.4% growth +2.8% CAGR valuation boost = 13.6% CAGR (10% to 17% CAGR with 20% margin of error).

How have these seven stocks performed historically? Both in terms of total returns as well as volatility-adjusted returns?

In order to provide an adequate historical perspective, including three recessions and numerous corrections/bear markets, I can only backtest FRT, D, BTI, and PPL.

Low Volatility Blue Chips Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = FRT, BTI, PPL, and D

Notice how these four stocks significantly underperformed during the tech bubble.

That's because no alpha-factor works all the time. Since 1927, low volatility stocks have underperformed the broader market for a decade 15% of the time.

But, over the long term, alpha factors work... precisely because when they don't for many years, performance-chasing momentum investors abandon those strategies.

But we're here to help you find low volatility defensive stocks that can deliver safe dividends in all market/economic conditions.

FRT, BTI, PPL, and D Peak Declines Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = FRT, BTI, PPL, and D

These four stocks outperformed the market in all major stress periods.

But, as I've explained numerous times, NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A BOND ALTERNATIVE.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

As Ritholtz Wealth Management's Ben Carlson says "A Bad Year in the Bond Market is a Bad Day in the Stock Market".

The point of defensive low volatility stocks is not to avoid falling during a pullback but fall less, thus helping you sleep well at night.

Bonds/cash equivalents give you stable/appreciating assets to sell to fund expenses, while even blue chip low volatility defensive names are falling.

But there is one other way to lower your risk over time, as well as in any given market downturn.

Rebalancing: A Way To Lower Long-Term Risk/Volatility Even More

Proper asset allocation is the cornerstone of a well-diversified and prudently risk-managed sleep well at night or SWAN portfolio.

The historical performance data I've shown thus far is for a non-rebalanced portfolio. In other words, you invested $2,500 into FRT, D, PPL, and BTI in 1988 and then reinvested the dividends, but otherwise didn't touch the portfolio.

Just as with any portfolio, without rebalancing, you'll likely end up taking more risk than you initially expected.

Here is how a 60/40 stock/bond index portfolio would have looked over time. Your equity exposure would have steadily risen since stocks are the best performing asset class in history.

You'd have been over 80% stocks when this pullback began, which could result in some nasty short-term volatility and potential sleepless nights.

60/40 Rebalancing Strategy Comparison 1994 to 2019

Annual rebalancing is the best approach for most people over time.

It's easy

It's tax-efficient

It results in similar or superior lower volatility over time, and similar volatility-adjusted returns

What about rebalancing these four stocks?

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = FRT, BTI, PPL and D

Notice how the beta (market correlation) on these four stocks is very low. But the standard deviation (actual volatility) is higher than the 14.0% of the broader market over this 32-year time period.

Almost all individual stocks will at times be highly volatile, as you can see with the peak declines of each.

You'll also notice that some of these stocks do better than others. BTI's 32-year annualized total return is 13%, which is 2.4% greater than PPL's.

Over time, outperforming stocks will become a larger portion of your portfolio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = FRT, BTI, PPL, and D

Notice how BTI went from 25% of the portfolio to 46% in 2018, right before it experienced one of its biggest bear markets in history.

This is where rebalancing can help reduce your volatility risk, which can be important for anyone whose portfolio isn't large enough to live off dividends alone (retirees using some form of 4% rule).

So, let's take a look at how various rebalancing strategies would have worked with these four stocks over the past 32 years.

Rebalancing Strategy 32-Year CAGR Total Returns Standard Deviation Peak Decline Sortino Ratio (Reward/Risk) No Rebalancing 11.8% 14.4% 39.3% 1.02 Annual Rebalancing 12.4% 13.7% 39.1% 1.13 Semi-Annual Rebalancing 12.8% 13.7% 38.6% 1.17 Quarterly Rebalancing 12.9% 13.7% 37.5% 1.2 Monthly Rebalancing 13.0% 13.7% 38.3% 1.2 Rebalance When Stock Becomes 30+% of Portfolio 12.6% 13.7% 39.5% 1.16

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = FRT, D, PPL and BTI

You can never tell ahead of time which rebalancing strategy is going to work best.

The only things that are certain are death and taxes. While the more frequent rebalancings theoretically resulted in the strongest returns and the same slightly lower volatility, after taxes, annual rebalancing was potentially the equal or superior choice.

Notice how all rebalancing strategies lowered annual volatility by 0.7% and increased the excess total returns/negative volatility (Sortino ratio). This shows how merely rebalancing your portfolio on a fixed schedule can boost returns while reducing volatility.

I rebalance my portfolio once per year in December. I have very strict criteria for doing so, preferring to not sell a stock unless the thesis is broken.

Rebalancing is ideally done when the market is at record highs and is not an excuse to market time or overtrade.

Stocks actually spend 34% of their time at record highs, so avoiding rebalancing during a downturn is much easier than most people realize.

Bottom Line: No Matter Your Needs, Something Great Is Always On Sale If You Know Where To Look

As my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale says "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market." No matter what the broader market is doing, or any given sector, something appropriate for your individual needs is always reasonably or attractively valued.

I now run all the portfolios I manage, including my retirement portfolio, as well as all recommendations, based on the Master List. This is a comprehensive database of 405 dividend stocks (and counting) that will soon include

all dividend aristocrats

all dividend kings

all 11/11 quality Super SWANs

all safe midstream/MLPs

all safe monthly dividend stocks

all companies we own in our model portfolios (separate list for each portfolio)

all blue chip quality dividend achievers (10+ year dividend growth streaks)

all blue chip quality dividend champions (25+ year dividend growth streaks)

The goal of having such an extensive watchlist is so we can sort/screen by any fundamental need, including

sector

yield

quality

dividend safety

valuation

total return potential

dividend growth streak

historical dividend growth rate

forward PE

long-term analyst growth consensus

PEG ratio

return on capital

return on capital industry percentile

13-year median return on capital

5-year ROC trend

S&P credit rating

long-term annual volatility

market cap

These metrics include five of the seven alpha strategies.

With these 18 fundamental metrics, there are theoretically 6.4 X 10^15 possible combinations for sorting the best dividend stocks in the world. That's 6.4 quintillion ways to find the best companies for your needs at any given time.

What's more, you can put together personal watchlists for market downturns like we're seeing now. Then, you never have to settle for "reasonable" buys but can always make great deals that best fit your personal needs.

I can't predict what the market will do over the short term. What I can tell you is that pullbacks like this are perfectly normal and will never stop happening.

If you know quality companies that are worth owning for your needs, what they are worth, and other important fundamental stats, then you don't need to pray for luck in the market.

Over time, through disciplined and prudent risk-managed investing, you'll create your own luck and maximize the probability of achieving your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, BIP, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns BIP, BTI, PM, and FRT in our portfolios.