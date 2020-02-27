TJX Companies: Great News Amid Market Turmoil

I remain heavily exposed to TJX, as the stock may prove to be somewhat of a safe haven against further weakness in the market.

Not all has been bad news in the equities market in the last week of February. Case in point, TJX Companies (TJX) delivered fiscal 4Q20 results that impressed, beating my expectations across every major financial metric. The stock is now flat for the week against the S&P 500 (SPY) that has gone from an all-time high to inches away from correction territory in only five trading days.

The retailer's total revenues grew at a very respectable rate of nearly 10% in the holiday period, leaving in the dust my above-consensus growth expectations of 7%. EPS of $0.81 increased almost 20% YoY, in a display of top-line and margin strength.

Credit: MarketWatch

A closer look

As I had pointed out in my earnings preview, HomeGoods would likely be a center-of-attention segment this time, despite it representing less than one-fifth of the total store count. HomeGoods had been slowly recovering from a tough fiscal 2020, when execution mishaps impacted pricing negatively due to heavier discounting. But likely with some help from the recent bankruptcy of Pier 1 (PIR), HomeGoods seems to be back on track, judging by the segment's encouraging 5% comps delivered on top of an already robust fiscal 4Q19.

Not much of a surprise, as I had also anticipated, foot traffic was strong across all store flags. In fact, I do not recall the large Marmaxx division having endured much sales or traffic softness in the past eight to ten quarters at least. Due to the resilience of the off-price model and lack of meaningful exposure to COVID-19 developments (83% of the total store count is located in North America), I expect the strength to persist in the foreseeable future.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings report

But not all good news came from the top line. Profitability also improved well above my projections. Gross margin expanded by 58 bps, which looked much better than the previous quarter's 11-bp contraction. Once again, improved pricing was likely at the core of the rate increase, while supply chain management probably played a role as well - per-store inventory was up only 4% YoY, despite the 10% increase in sales.

Helping to further boost investor sentiment was a healthy 13% bump in the dividend payment and the additional stock buyback authorization. Guidance for fiscal 2021 lagged consensus by a bit, but I find it likely that TJX Companies is merely being conservative on its outlook - as it tends to be.

Thesis reinforced

Following the fiscal 4Q20 report, I maintain my bullish position on TJX. The company seems to have turned a page with the now well-established recovery in HomeGoods, and I do not see the company exposed to too much risk at this moment. Better yet, TJX may prove to be somewhat of a safe haven against further weakness in the market, given the cycle-agnostic nature of the business model and the operational concentration in North America (where the economy still seems to be in good footing and the coronavirus spread is a bit less of a concern).

Data by YCharts

For this kind of stock, it is not surprising that valuations are far from being depressed. Next year P/E sits right at 20x, and long-term PEG of 2.2x may seem a bit rich to some investors. Still, I believe the higher price tag is justified, and I will remain heavily exposed to TJX in my All-Equities SRG portfolio.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on TJX (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.