Onconova: The Ingredients For Success Are Finally Here

Estimates indicate that the company should break even in 2022 and be profitable as from 2023.

This is the second phase 3 trial after a failed attempt in 2014 but this time conditions are different and the interim analysis is promising.

Onconova's lead compound rigorsertib is currently being evaluated in a phase 3 trial with the FDA for a blood cancer therapy.

Onconova (ONTX) develops drugs for blood cancer. The company share price has been on the downwards trend since 2014 when it failed a phase 3 clinical trial (called ONTIME) for its lead compound rigosertib. The results for the new phase 3 trials initiated in 2016 (called INSPIRE) are scheduled for the first half of 2020. Using the conditions of the trials, competitive position and also considering the risks, I show how a position in the company's stock makes sense.

Fighting blood cancer

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is one of the most common blood cancers and has very few treatment options. Unlike other cancers, which are characterized by tumors, MDS is more the result of a disorder in the bone marrow (the organ in the body which manufactures blood). MDS acts by damaging some of the blood forming cells in the bone marrow, leading to low counts of blood cells. Patients hence have to undergo regular blood transfusions.

There are two patient profiles: low risk (LR) and higher risk (HR), with the latter group more likely to progress to the development of acute leukemia (fatal blood cancer). Onconova is present in the HR MDS category with patients currently in phase 3 clinical trials (pivotal Phase 3 INSPIRE Trial) using its lead compound candidate, rigosertib, more specifically as a second-line treatment (after a first-line drug has been administered). In addition the company is also involved in using rigosertib together with another compound called azacitidine in first-line higher-risk patient in a phase 2 clinical trial (Figure 6).

A key event for Onconova in the first half of 2020 is the much awaited results of the clinical phase 3 results for rigosertib, the company's lead compound plus best supportive care (BSC) v/s best supportive care.

Now, there are at least three reasons to believe that the clinical trials will be successful.

Firstly, the clinical trial (called INSPIRE) is based on a study done in a pre-clinical model done in 2016 where it was demonstrated that rigosertib has the ability to block cellular signaling (communication) among RAS genes (which encode proteins) in cancer cells. It is believed that mutations of RAS pathway provide a proliferation advantage to MDS and thus attacking RAS means reducing proliferation of MDS (reducing propagation of cancer).

Secondly, high-risk MDS being characterized by so few studies of treatment in patients, that any lesson learnt, even after previous failed trials is important. In this respect, even the results from a phase III study (ONTIME) of the same experimental drug rigosertib in patients with high risk MDS back in 2014 can be used. I have included this as "lesson learnt" in the differences between the two phase 3 trials (figure 1)

Figure 1: Comparing the Clinical stage 3 studies

Hence, in terms of basis for clinical trial and considering the publications, the present study (INSPIRE is based on the pre-clinical model, 3 publications + knowledge gained during ONTIME while the latter was based just on two publications.

Thirdly, while the ONTIME results were a failure for Onconova, its lead compound did show a difference (8.2 - 5.8) in terms of months when administered to patients together with BSC compared to BSC being administered alone.

In the words of then president and Chief Executive Officer of Onconova, Ramesh Kumar, Ph.D speaking on Feb 19, 2014 after the company was announcing results from Phase 3 ONTIME Trial Of rigosertib In MDS:

While we are disappointed that the ONTIME trial did not meet its primary endpoint, we are encouraged by the significant treatment benefit seen in the subset of patients who had progressed on or failed HMAs i.e., patients who had not responded to prior HMA treatment. We look forward to presenting additional information after data analysis is completed"

Finally, as a prelude for some favorable results, is the following update on Inspire extracted from the company's recent presentation on February 13 2020.

Figure 2: Current clinical phase 3 trial update

There are two points: 1. "High proportion of VHR subgroup on current INSPIRE Trial may have favorable implications" and 2. "Interim analysis showed promising signal for rigosertib arm" which may indicate favorable results. Therefore, with the possibility of favorable results being present, I next consider the company's competitive position.

Competition

The main competitive advantage for Onconova is the therapy it is developing for high-risk MDS. Current therapy is limited to those using hypomethylating agents (HMAs). According to Onconova, these are provided by the following companies:

Celgene (CELG) using Vidaza (azacitidine is the generic name) Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) /Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) using the decitabine (generic name)

Now, according to the US National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health, HMAs including azacitidine and decitabine are currently standard of care for MDS. However, response to these agents occurs in approximately only in 50% of treated patients, but alternative approved treatments are not available, and in the case of HMA failure, there are no standard therapeutic opportunities. Hence, in absence of other recently developed therapies, the potential of the rigosertib compound (developed by Onconova) to be used in a treatment against blood cancer takes all its importance.

In addition, the therapies by Celgene, Eisai and J&J were approved over a decade ago. Now, with Onconova starting to look strong in terms of therapy under development, I now take a look at the finances.

Finances

First, Onconova is not profitable as its drug is still at clinical trial phase.

It does however generate some revenue, which it derives from its corporate partners. The company signs licensing agreements for development and distribution of its compound in the partners territories.

Figure 3: Onconova Corporate partners

The relatively higher number of corporate partners with whom Onconova is entering a license and Collaborative Development Agreement, in the last 3 years is translated into higher revenue as from 2017.

Figure 4: Onconova Income statement

Now, for a pharmaceutical company whose compounds are undergoing clinical trials, an important metric to look for are the expenses, especially the Research and Development (R&D) component which form the bulk of the SG & A. As can be seen, both of these have been decreasing gradually over the last three years. It is worth pointing out also that the R&D expenses were three times the current levels back in the 2013/2014 period when the company was conducting a trial for ONTIME. This shows that the company has been able to control and optimize on R&D expenses.

Finally, as to the cash flow, this has been a problematic area for Onconova with the cash balance of the company at USD 22.7 million and a cash burn rate of $5.5 million per quarter over the last 8 quarters.

Figure 5: Onconova Cash position

To address the cash concern, Onconova Therapeutics carried out an offering of 55M shares at $0.20 per share. The objective of the company was to generate $11M in proceeds from the offering minus fees and expenses. Now, the company has cash to keep it going at least till the first quarter of 2021. This is sufficient time for it to publish results of the INSPIRE phase 3 trials.

The share price was down reflecting stock dilution concerns by investors.

I next consider the other risks which may impact on the business.

Risks

There are currently two risks which can considerably impact the share price, the clinical trials risks and finance risks.

In spite of the fact that the clinical trials with rigosertip look like they are going to be favorable, there is always the possibility of failure. In this case, the main risk is that the shares will drop, possibly by another 30% as they did when the failure for the ONTIME trial was reported in Feb 2014.

However, still, all is not finished for Onconova as it still has a pipeline consisting of other therapies in development. According to me, the most promising treatment includes a combinational treatment of MDS using rigosertib with azacitidine. The combination of these two drugs has been effective in a phase 2 clinical trial as highlighted by Onconova at the 2018 ASH Annual meeting.

Figure 6: Onconova's Pipeline

The second risk is financial. The company has been burning millions of dollars with no MDS drug approved by the FDA yet. One of the worst case scenario thought in the minds of investors is whether the company can go bankrupt with them losing their investments.

However, here, there are 3 items which mitigate these risks, namely the pipeline, orphan status and the patents.

First, the company has a diversified pipeline, not only with rigosertib which is being tested in two therapies, one stand-alone and one in a combination, but also in terms of an additional compound in the form of ON123300, currently being pre-tested for general cancer treatment.

Second, rigosertib has been designated orphan drug in the US and in Europe. This designation means that the drug shows promise in the treatment of orphan diseases, which is a rare disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Moreover, according to the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, the purpose of this designation is to create financial incentives like partial tax credit for clinical trial expenses and marketing exclusivity over a number of years for companies to develop new drugs for rare diseases.

Interestingly, it is also mentioned in the journal that investors are motivated to invest in the companies, especially the small ones, whose drug have been designed as orphan drug.

Finally, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology are very research-intensive industries. Companies like Onconova are spending 70% of revenues in research and development. Hence the management have protected the results of their research through patents.

Figure 7: Onconova patents for its compounds

Attaching a value to these patents depends on the drug manufacturer who is going to manufacture and market the compound after the phase 4 trials when the FDA will authorize the company to commercialize its therapy. However, an indication of the value can be obtained from the supply side, more particularly in terms of the R&D effort needed to have produced the knowledge behind those patents. The total R&D expenses since 2016 (year of start of INSPIRE trial) is USD 72 million.

I next consider the valuations for investors looking to position themselves on the stock.

Valuations

First, taking into consideration that the company has licensed corporate partners for the right to commercialize its compound, and in the likelihood of the drug advancing further, the revenues generated could be considerable.

The extract from the License Agreement with Hanx Biopharmaceuticals of China shows USD 45 million in potential revenues.

Figure 8: Onconova licensing agreement with Hanx Biopharmaceuticals highlights

Now, the company has signed similar agreements with at least three others (Figure 3) and hence, the revenue figures will be in excess of USD 150 Million, that is double its current market cap of USD 73 million in case clinical trials go up to phase 4.

Moreover, in the meantime, it is expanding the number of corporate partners, thereby generating more revenues. Also, since the minimum time period mandatory for Phase IV clinical trials (also called post-marketing trials) is 2 years, the bulk of the revenues should start pouring in as from 2022. With those costs under control, the company should break even in 2022 and be profitable as from 2023. It currently has no debt.

Figure 9: Revenue and net profit estimates in millions of USD for Onconova - 2017-2023

As for the stock, it currently priced at one quarter of its mid-2019 highs. With favorable news coming in concerning the INSPIRE trials and signing of more partners, the stock should experience a sustained upside back into the mid-2019 levels. In fact, there has already been some upside since the Feb 13 2020 presentation by Onconova.

Figure 10: Onconova Share price evolution last one year

Key takeaways

The fact that MDS is not characterized by a tumor makes it extremely difficult to treat and therefore, there are two lines of treatment: the first line and second line. Onconova is actively involved in both.

Just taking into consideration that the company is going through a second phase 3 trial, after a failed one in 2014 using the same rogesertid compound may discourage investors. However, this time, the basis for the trial has been augmented therefore increasing the probability of favorable outcomes.

Also, extrapolating from here, the fact that rigosertib has been granted orphan drug designation by the US FDA for the treatment of MDS plus taking into consideration the increasing number of license agreements the company is signing with partners, then we can reasonably establish a rationale for buying the stock.

Exploring further, the company patents may be acquired by the large pharmaceuticals manufacturers or the company itself may be subject to a take-over by the likes of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), who are actively looking to develop their oncology (cancer related) pipelines.

