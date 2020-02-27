Target Approaching Support Ahead Of Earnings

The retail sector has fallen over the last week as have most sectors, but the retail sector has actually performed better than the overall market. A number of retailers have released earnings in the last few days, and the results have been mixed, with some issuing positive surprises, and others issuing negative surprises. One retailer that hasn't reported yet is Target (NYSE:TGT), but they will change next Tuesday morning when the company is set to release fourth quarter results.

Analysts are looking for Target to report earnings of $1.66 per share on revenue of $23.49 billion. On the earnings side, this would mark a growth of 8.5%, and on the revenue side, the figure is 2.2% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings increased by 25% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, while revenue was 5% higher. Target has averaged earnings growth of 7% per year over the last three years, and revenue has grown by an average of 4% per year.

Target's management efficiency measurements are mixed. The return on equity is above average at 25.1%, while the profit margin is below average at only 4.9%. The stock is trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 17.88 and a forward P/E of 16.23, so it is far from overvalued at this time.

One area where Target has done well is in online sales growth. The company has seen online sales grow by over 25% in each of the last five years, and it will have to keep that streak alive when it reports 2019 sales figures on Tuesday. The current dividend for Target is $2.64, giving it a yield of 2.36%.

The combination of a low valuation and a decent yield makes the stock somewhat attractive to value investors and income investors.

The Stock is Down Over 12% Year to Date

Target's stock has performed well since the December 2018 low, with the stock doubling within the year. Unfortunately, the stock has been declining over the last few months and is down over 12% year to date.

The good news is that there is potential support looming in the $105 area. By connecting the lows from May and August of last year, we get a trend line that is currently just below the $105 area and will move up to that level in the next few weeks.

In addition to the trend line, the 52-week moving average is currently at $98.57 and will climb again next week. This gives the stock a couple of layers of support in the $99 to $105 range that could help halt the pullback.

The overbought/oversold indicators were in overbought territory, but the pullback over the last few weeks has moved them significantly lower. The indicators aren't in oversold territory yet, but the 10-week RSI is below the 50 level, and the weekly stochastic readings are below the 40 mark. The stochastic readings haven't been this low since January 2019, and at that point, they were climbing from the oversold level they hit in December '18.

The Sentiment Toward Target is Mixed

Looking at the sentiment indicators to get an idea of what others think of Target, we see a mix of readings, but mostly, the readings are neutral. There are 28 analysts covering the stock at this time with 19 "buy" ratings, eight "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 67.9%, and that falls in the average range.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.5, and that is slightly lower than average. The short interest dropped from 15.39 million shares to 13.59 million shares in the most recent report, and that could reflect a slight increase in bullish sentiment or some short sellers took profits on their positions.

The put/call ratio is currently at 1.25 with 121,965 puts open and 97,700 calls open at this time. This reading is slightly higher than the average stock and reflects slight bearish sentiment from option traders. The ratio was in the same vicinity back on November 20 when the company last reported earnings.

My Overall Take on Target

The overall outlook for Target is bullish, in my opinion. The fundamentals are good, with earnings growing faster than most companies in the third quarter, and the company's ROE is higher than average. The profit margin is a little low, and the sales growth is a little below average. As I pointed out earlier, Target has done a good job of growing online sales, and that seems to be an issue some traditional brick and mortar retailers have struggled with.

The chart shows us that the stock has been trending higher for the last 14 months, with a pullback over the last couple of months. There are two different support levels looming 5%-10% below the current stock price, so if the company should disappoint investors with its earnings report, the support should curtail the selling.

The sentiment indicators suggest that analysts and other investors like Target, but they don't love it. The analysts' ratings aren't extremely bullish, and the short interest ratio shows slightly more bullish sentiment than the average stock. The put/call ratio shows a certain degree of pessimism, but not extreme pessimism.

One thing about Target that stands out from the last year is that the stock has gapped higher after each of the last three earnings reports. The company has beaten EPS estimates in each of the last four quarters, and it missed in two of the three prior to that stretch. In November and in August, the stock was overbought based on the weekly OB/OS indicators. In May, the indicators were below the 50 level, so it wasn't overbought or oversold.

Target doesn't meet all of the requirements I have for stocks in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio, but I am still bullish on the stock. I like the fact that the stock has gapped higher in each of the last three quarters, and I like the fact that there is support just below the current price. The fundamentals are good, and the sentiment isn't overly bullish.

Of course, there is the concern about the coronavirus and how it could impact the forecast. This applies to almost all companies at this time, and a few have come out and said they expect to see a negative impact on first quarter numbers. Target may fare better than others in this regard because it offers a combination of consumer staples products as well as discretionary items. The online sales could also see a boost if consumers choose to avoid shopping in the traditional manner of going to a store.

I think the stock is a buy at its current level, but I would use a stop in the $97 area as that would indicate that the upward trend has been broken - both the trend line and the 52-week moving average would have given way at that point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.