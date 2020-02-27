Macy's: Solid Q4 Results, Lots Of Work Ahead

Macy's stock offers a compelling risk-reward tradeoff right now. It also has a generous dividend yielding more than 10%.

Macy's enormous real estate value provides an important cushion for investors in the event of underperformance.

Management expects the company's recently-announced turnaround plan to begin paying off later this year, but it's not clear if investors can trust that forecast.

Free cash flow declined significantly last year, although much of the decrease was driven by unusual factors like payment timing.

At its Investor Day event in early February, Macy's (M) announced a massive restructuring program that involves closing about 125 full-line stores. The department store operator also laid out a three-year plan to stabilize the company and return to sales and earnings growth.

This highly-anticipated investor event overshadowed Macy's Q4 earnings report, which was released this Tuesday. However, while Macy's had already updated its Q4 guidance and released preliminary 2020 guidance at Investor Day, there were still some noteworthy new pieces of information revealed this week.

Q4 earnings exceed guidance

Back in November, Macy's estimated that it would produce full-year adjusted EPS between $2.57 and $2.77, including a $0.37 benefit from asset sale gains. This implied Q4 adjusted EPS between $1.78 and $1.98, with roughly $0.21 coming from asset sale gains. Macy's raised this forecast to a range of $2.72-$2.77 at Investor Day, thanks to better-than-expected sales trends during the holiday season.

On Tuesday, Macy's announced that adjusted EPS landed at $2.12 last quarter. That brought full-year adjusted EPS to $2.91: comfortably exceeding the guidance. Asset sale gains accounted for only a fraction of the earnings beat. Most of the upside came from stronger core performance. Comparable store sales surpassed expectations, declining just 0.5%.

Excluding asset sale gains, adjusted EPS declined 9% year over year: from $2.08 to $1.89. Obviously, that's not great. Still, it's a promising sign that Macy's strategic investments in store renovations, technology, and e-commerce are helping to stabilize results. By contrast, adjusted EPS plunged by nearly 50% (with or without asset sales) in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

Macy's solid fourth quarter results also contrasted to another weak performance at smaller rival Dillard's (DDS). Comparable sales declined 3% and adjusted EPS (excluding asset sale gains and a one-time tax benefit) plunged 25% to $2.40, down from $3.22 a year earlier.

Dillard's CapEx has averaged about 2% of sales in recent years, compared to 4% of sales for Macy's. As I have previously noted, Dillard's doesn't even offer a mobile app. It's still early, but it appears that Macy's willingness to invest is finally allowing it to separate itself from Dillard's and other competitors that have been unable or unwilling to keep up.

Plenty of cash to support Macy's plans

One of the more disappointing aspects of Macy's Q4 performance was its cash flow. For fiscal 2019 as a whole, Macy's generated $451 million of free cash flow. While that was nearly enough to cover its $466 million of dividend payments, it was significantly less than the roughly $700 million I had expected. (Macy's also generated $185 million of proceeds from asset sales last year, representing a significant incremental source of cash.)

However, it's notable that cash CapEx totaled $1.16 billion last year: significantly more than the company's typical annual CapEx of $1 billion. Most of the discrepancy related to payment timing, as more than $100 million of spending budgeted for fiscal 2018 wasn't actually paid out until fiscal 2019. Macy's cash tax payments also exceeded its tax accruals by more than $150 million in fiscal 2019, which added to the pressure on cash flow.

Looking forward, Macy's stated at Investor Day that it expects to produce between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion of free cash flow over the next three years (an average of about $700 million a year). The company also projects asset sale proceeds totaling $700 million over that period: an average of more than $200 million a year, exceeding what Macy's generated in fiscal 2019.

Considering the unusual factors that weighed on free cash flow last year and the savings that Macy's will achieve as it carries out its cost-cutting plan over the next few years, this cash flow target seems reasonable. That will provide enough cash to cover all of Macy's dividend payments and up to $1 billion of debt reduction, while still leaving some extra cash available for other uses.

The cash flow picture could be even brighter looking beyond 2022. Recently, Macy's has been upgrading about 100 stores a year under the Growth150 program, typically spending $2.5 million-$2.7 million per store. Once those renovations are complete in 2022, the company may be able to reduce annual CapEx by $200 million or more, boosting free cash flow.

Will results improve after a weak Q1?

Macy's guidance was a mixed bag. The company had already published its full-year outlook at Investor Day, calling for a 1.5% to 2.5% comp sales decline and adjusted EPS between $2.45 and $2.65 (including $0.25 of asset sale gains). Macy's attributed most of the expected sales and earnings pressure to challenges facing mall-based retail and disruption related to its cost-cutting plan, which includes significant organizational restructuring.

Management said that sales and profit pressure is likely to be at its highest during Q1. That makes sense, as Macy's is experiencing the most disruption from its organizational realignment right now, while it isn't capturing much savings yet from the biggest cost-cutting moves it announced earlier this month. Macy's is also facing its toughest year-over-year comparison of fiscal 2020 this quarter.

On the other hand, at this time last year, Macy's expected its sales and earnings performance to be better in the second half of fiscal 2019 than in the first half. That didn't pan out. The weakness that had begun to materialize near the end of 2018 accelerated over the course of 2019. There's no way to know if Macy's current outlook is more realistic than its initial guidance a year ago.

The coronavirus represents yet another wild card. Management acknowledged that there are risks to its supply chain and to store traffic, but didn't include any projected impact in its guidance.

A turnaround worth betting on

Retail turnarounds can deliver incredible gains for investors: just ask Best Buy (BBY) shareholders. However, they are very tricky to pull off, particularly in the current competitive environment, which leaves little margin for error. Typically, that makes shares of struggling retailers incredibly risky.

However, Macy's looks like an exception. For one thing, the company's debt load has already decreased to $4.2 billion, down from $7.6 billion four years ago, with plans to reduce that even further over the next few years. These balance sheet improvements mitigate risk for shareholders.

Furthermore, despite recent profit pressure, Macy's has continued investing in its business (particularly in its best stores and its e-commerce operations), unlike Dillard's and other rivals. If those investments pay off as expected, Macy's will return to comp sales and earnings growth after 2020.

Most importantly, even after all of its recent asset sale activity, Macy's continues to own a vast trove of valuable real estate. This real estate is almost certainly worth more than the company's current enterprise value. Macy's real estate value thus represents a safety net of sorts for investors in the event that the turnaround plan falters.

Macy's results may not show meaningful progress from the turnaround program until later this year, or even 2021. But for long-term investors, the upside far outweighs the downside. In the meantime, shareholders can enjoy Macy's generous dividend, which now yields more than 10% and will be more than covered by cash flow over the next few years.

