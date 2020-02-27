UWT: Buy The Bottom In Crude Oil

As you can see in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, the VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) has simply been clobbered as global oil markets have been roiled by the coronavirus.

While we certainly are in a scary investing and trading environment, I believe that individuals can profit by being objective in moments in which emotions run high. In crude oil, specifically, I believe the recent selloff is largely driven by fears of what could happen rather than what is actually happening in fundamentals. As we'll discuss in the next section, I believe now is a great time to buy crude oil.

Crude Markets

When it comes to understanding crude markets, a wonderful starting place is the 5-year range of inventories.

The reason why the chart above is such a great place to start is that, in a single snapshot, we can see the entire battle between supply and demand captured at once. As you can see, we are currently seeing inventories lagging both the 5-year average as well as the year-over-year change in stocks.

This trend matters for a few reasons. The first reason this matters is it gives us a fundamental baseline towards understanding what is happening in markets right now. Specifically, since current inventories are underperforming the 5-year average, this tells us that we are seeing supply unable to keep up with demand. In other words, fundamentals are generally bullish.

And the second reason this matters is that there is a direct correlation between the price of crude oil and the distance between the most recent level of inventories and the 5-year average.

The above chart conveys a very straightforward picture: as inventories contract, the price of crude rises. This simple relationship is important to keep in mind because it is an investable framework for actually trading crude oil.

And a final reason why understanding the trend in inventories matters is that it allows us to cut out the media hype and sensationalism which often drives short-term trading of oil and focus in on what is actually happening to supply and demand. So, let's dig into what is causing this trend to see if we can profit from the current fundamentals.

Let's start with a concession to the oil bears: demand has been bad. As seen in the following chart, refining utilization was pitiful in 2019, and we're not really off to a great start in 2020.

While this is noteworthy in that it signals that a long-term weight has been on the market, it's important to remember that that the ultimate balance of supply and demand drives price rather than any specific variable. And, supply is very vulnerable right now.

Let's start with production. We've made headlines over the past few years as the shale revolution has propelled growth higher.

This production growth certainly has been a rallying cry of the oil bears. But what is often overlooked in an analysis of production growth is this: it is slowing.

As you can see in the chart above, production growth is in a freefall. It has shaved about a million barrels per day off of its total over the last year, and if this trend continues, we'll see declining production in about one year.

This matters for two reasons. The first reason is that demand growth increases in most years, which means that production growth has to increase as well. As production growth declines, the base increases in demand due to generally higher levels of economic activity will at some point put pressure on inventories (and, therefore, prices). This means that the current trend is simply unsustainable: we need higher prices.

And, to get those higher prices, we've got a bit of a problem. What is driving this decline in production is a slowdown in drilling.

This slowdown is actually being driven by a wave of bankruptcies across the E&P sector. The reason for these bankruptcies is simple: revenues aren't high enough because the price of crude isn't high enough. In other words, until the price of crude increases substantially, E&Ps are going to keep going bankrupt, and supply is going to continue contracting. This relationship is going to continue until demand growth surpasses supply growth (certainly within a year at this trajectory) and prices rise as inventories are squeezed.

And, the second supply variable is OPEC. They have cut production and, therefore, total U.S. imports are in a freefall.

If you look at the PADD-level imports, you'll see the pain point as the Gulf Coast has seen multi-year lows in almost every week of the year.

And again, the reason why this matters is that OPEC is another variable that is explicitly targeting higher prices. We are currently trading around the level at which OPEC initiated their first set of cuts in the recent round. Given that price is back at these lows and OPEC meets next month to decide what to do with its cuts, I believe we will see OPEC double down to defend the level once again. Last time OPEC acted to stave off a price collapse (in late 2018), the price of crude rallied substantially over the next few months.

Both of these supply factors are outweighing the current level of demand growth as seen by inventories contracting and declining despite poor refining runs. This puts me in the bullish camp because each of these supply risks is only going to be resolved by higher prices, and until we get higher prices, the pressure is just going to keep building. For that, I suggest buying UWT.

About UWT

UWT is a triple-leveraged ETN which tracks the GSCI Crude Index. Before talking about the GSCI, let's talk about leverage and the risks here.

First off, since UWT is triple-leveraged, it is important to understand that volatility can be substantial. For example, we're only two months into the year and UWT is down basically 50%. In my analysis, I believe that we will see crude turn around in the near future (1-3 months) and rally for several quarters. This means that there still can be short-term heat against my overall trade, so it's critical that, if you're using UWT, you are conscious of risk and managing it appropriately for your portfolio.

And secondly, a quick note about the GSCI. If you're a follower of crude indices, you're like aware of the pitfalls of the index. Basically, the GSCI bills itself as a global crude index, but in actuality, it's just holding two very similar barrels of oil: Brent and WTI. This means that, if you are trading this thing thinking you're getting diversified exposure to a broad commodity base, you're really not - Brent and WTI are about 90% correlated, so it's just a basket of the same thing.

But the flip side of this here is a hidden benefit that not many people are monitoring, and that's roll yield. When you're holding exposure across a futures curve, your futures contracts will roll up or roll down towards the front of the curve as a month progresses. This process results in what is called "roll yield" because you will actually be making or losing money based on this movement along the curve, even if the price of crude goes nowhere.

Since GSCI is holding both Brent and WTI, you're diversified and currently roughly neutral to slightly positive on roll yield as Brent is in backwardation, and WTI is in contango. This will be a benefit and slight uplift the share price of UWT as long as this continues.

Conclusion

The crude markets are strongly overreacting to the coronavirus, with price moving out of line with fundamentals. Crude fundamentals continue to become more bullish as supply growth contracts and imports remain low. UWT is currently afforded slightly positive roll yield, which is a benefit to holders of the note.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.