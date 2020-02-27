Community Banks, Shelter During A Financial Downturn

The data points to higher valuations for all six, with solid dividend yields for five of them.

Six of the banks in my Regional Bank Portfolio have released 2019 earning in the last four weeks.

January and February have been big months. Of my ten suggested bank stocks, eight released FY 2019 earnings and another released first quarter earnings. The tenth bank, Seneca Financial (OTCPK:SNNF), also has a FY end date of December 31 but does not release earnings until later, usually early April. As I try to write an yearly article on each bank, I have already published a discussion of Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX:KTHN), Parke Bancorp (PKBK), and North American Savings Bank (NASB), so I will focus on the remaining six banks in the portfolio: Calvin Taylor Bank (OTCQX:TYCB), First Bank of Virginia (FXNC), Logansport Financial (OTCPK:LOGN), Mars Bancorp (OTCQX:MNBP), Oregon Bancorp (OTCPK:ORBN), and U & I Financial (OTCQX:UNIF).

Table 1 provides the financial data for all ten stocks. When screening for banks I look at Price/Earnings, Price/Tangible Book Value, and the Return on Assets and Return on Equity Values. In an ideal situation, the bank would be undervalued based on P/E (less than 11) and P/TBV (less than 1.23), while sporting ROA and ROE values greater than 1% and 10% respectively. Unfortunately, only UNIF meets these criteria but FXNC, KTHN, LOGN, NASB, ORBN, and PKBK meet three of the four. TYCB meets two and is very close to a third (ROE value) while MNBP and SNNF were selected due to their low P/TBV in hopes of a buyout.

Table 1: Financial Data for Regional Bank Portfolio

Name Symbol Price Earnings P/E TBV ROA ROE P/TB Calvin Taylor Bank TYCB $35.70 $3.00 11.90 $32.43 1.54% 9.53% 1.10 First Bank of Va FXNC $20.66 $1.92 10.76 $15.51 1.23% 13.28% 1.33 Katahdin Bankshar KTHN $20.72 $2.31 8.97 $18.98 0.99% 13.75% 1.09 Logansport Fin LOGN $39.75 $3.68 10.80 $39.70 1.24% 9.38% 1.00 Mars Bancorp MNBP $410.00 $22.91 16.93 $470 0.46% 5.05% 0.83 North American Sa* NASB $51.50 $6.13 7.56 $36.20 2.29% 21.90% 1.42 Oregon Bancorp ORBN $31.25 $4.96 6.30 $16.54 4.50% 33.96% 1.89 Parke Bancorp PKBK $22.11 $2.73 8.10 $16.43 1.89% 17.83% 1.35 Seneca Financial* SNNF $9.25 $0.63 14.80 $10.88 0.56% 5.78% 0.85 U & I Financial UNIF $9.56 $1.01 9.47 $9.05 1.72% 12.03% 1.06

*Annualized

Table 2 compares my 2019 valuations with that in 2018. For each stock I have a projected range based on TBV and P/E, plus a value that I believe the bank would fetch in a buyout. Eight of the banks are currently within my projected range, with TYCB, LOGN, and PKBK being on the low side, MNBP and NASB on the high side, and FXCN, ORBN and SNNF being in the middle. Both KTHN and UNIF are priced lower than the bottom end of my expected value.

Note that the Buyout Value for NASB is significantly lower in 2019; this is due to using a premium that was much too high in the 2018 calculations. It has nothing to do with the bank performance.

Table 2: FY19 vs FY18 Valuation

Valuation (2019) Buyout (2019) Valuation (2018) Buyout (2018) Symbol Price TBV P/E Buyout TBV P/E Buyout TYCB $35.70 $39.89 $34.89 $45.40 $37.17 $29.38 $42.30 FXNC $20.66 $19.08 $22.33 $25.59 $16.43 $23.78 $22.04 KTHN $20.72 $23.35 $26.73 $26.57 $22.03 $22.90 $22.84 LOGN $39.75 $48.83 $39.66 $55.58 $46.96 $38.69 $53.45 MNBP $410.00 $578.10 $265.10 $775.50 $538.18 $262.11 $721.88 NASB $51.50 $42.61 $53.50 $48.49 $37.51 $45.88 $55.58 ORBN $31.25 $20.68 $53.38 $32.25 $16.21 $41.12 $24.12 PKBK $22.11 $20.21 $28.67 $26.29 $17.47 $27.55 $26.42 SNNF* $9.25 $11.96 $7.23 $15.23 N/A N/A N/A UNIF $9.56 $11.13 $10.86 $12.04 $9.97 $9.65 $11.97

* Through 3rd Quarter FY19

As for the results; the spreadsheet I usually present would be too voluminous for an update on six banks but is available on request. As I noted, I have recently written an article about PKBK but they recently announced a 10% stock dividend effective March 3. I am neutral when it comes to stock dividends, so have no idea if this is good or bad for the stock. And NASB announced their first quarter results since I wrote their article last month but there were no substantive changes so I did not include that data in my Tables.

On February 12, Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares announced their annual earnings. Per the Press Release:

Net income was $8.3 million, or $2.99 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 ("FY19"), as compared to $7.4 million, or $2.64 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018 ("FY18"). Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.62 per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 ("4Q19"), as compared to $1.9 million, or $0.67 per share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 ("4Q18").

TYCB had solid earnings with an increase in both loans and deposits. They continued a share buyback program which has seen at least 14,000 shares repurchased each of the last five years. TBV increased over $2 year to year in spite of the buybacks and the Loan/Deposit ratio is 80%, a comfortable range. Finally, the bank is getting closer to the magic ROE value of 10%, having increased from 5.83% to 9.53% in the last four years. The bank also paid a 31 cent dividend last month. This still appears to be a solid stock.

On January 28, First National Bank of Virginia announced their annual earnings. From their release:

Total assets of First National increased $47.1 million, or 6%, to $800.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $753.0 million at December 31, 2018. … Total deposits increased $35.9 million, or 5%, to $706.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $670.6 million at December 31, 2018. ...Shareholders' equity increased $10.5 million to $77.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $66.7 million one year ago, primarily from a $7.8 million increase in retained earnings and a $2.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. Tangible common equity totaled $77.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 16% compared to $66.2 million one year ago.

All good, except their earnings per share decreased about $600,000; or 13 cents per share even though Net Income was up slightly. The reason for the drop was a $600,000 decrease in Non-Interest Income.

Noninterest income decreased $605 thousand to $8.6 million, compared to the same period of 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $252 thousand, or 8%, decrease in service charges on deposits, a $384 thousand decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance, and a $400 thousand decrease in other operating income. These decreases were partially offset by a $74 thousand, or 3%, increase in ATM and check card fees, a $186 thousand, or 11%, increase in wealth management fees, an $85 thousand, or 14% increase in fees for other customer services, and an $84 thousand increase in net gains on sales of loans. The decrease in income from bank-owned life insurance resulted from a death benefit recorded in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in other operating income was impacted by the termination of the Company's pension plan and subsequent distribution of plan assets in the prior year, which resulted in a one-time increase in other operating income of $126 thousand during the first quarter of 2018, as well as revenue earned during the prior year from a settlement and release agreement related to brokerage services.

FXNC is up 11% since being recommended last September and I will continue to hold even though it is fairly priced considering its present P/E and P/TBV values. But I will track this issue closely throughout the upcoming quarters to see if the EPS gets back on track. The bank declared an 11 cent dividend payable on March 13, up 22% from the previous nine cent quarterly dividend.

Even though it's only been a month since recommending Logansport Financial Corporation, they released their annual earnings on January 31.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $2,249,000, compared to the $2,231,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2018. Earnings per share was $3.65 for December 31, 2019, compared to $3.59 for December 31, 2018.

It was a solid report, with all the financials and ratios heading in the right direction. And, in February of 2017 and 2019 they paid special dividends of $2.00 and $2.75, respectively so the Board looks after the shareholders. LOGN just declared their regular 35 cent quarterly dividend to be paid in April.

Mars Bancorp released earnings on February 20.

… for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company earned $1,833,000 as compared to $1,803,000 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $30,000 or 1.7%. Net interest income increased by $196,000 or 1.8% for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. Loans outstanding increased by $22.8 million, or 9.2% to $270.1 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $247.3 million at December 31, 2018. Deposits increased by $12.0 million, or 3.5% to $352.5 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $340.5 million at December 31, 2018.

A good year for MNBP but the Price/Earnings is still a very high 16.93. We are in this because the Book Value of the bank is $470, which leads to a P/TBV of around .83. The three percent dividend yield will give us a cushion to wait a couple of years to see if a merger or buyout occurs.

Oregon Bancorp released their earnings on January 24.

Year-to-date net income rose to $11.5 million in 2019, an increase of 52% from 2018 and representing a new high for the Company. Return on average assets for the year reached 4.46% compared to 3.37% in 2018 and return on average equity for the year was 36.42% compared to 29.89% in 2018. Total assets improved from $241 million at December 31, 2018 to $269 million December 31, 2019.

Selling at 1.89x Book Value, one can say ORBN is overpriced. But the bank has paid out $2.00 per share in special dividends the past three years and just announced another $1.50 special dividend payable March 13. And a paltry P/E of just over 6 indicates the bank may have a lot of room to run. I think a few charts can say a lot more than what I can verbalize. Pay close attention to Tables 6 & 7; ROE and ROA values of 35% and 4.5% are mind boggling.

Table 3: ORBN Share Price

Table 4: ORBN Net Earnings (Thousands)

Table 5: ORBN Deposit and Loan Growth

Table 6: ORBN Return on Equity

Table 7: ORBN Return on Assets

Finally, U & I Financial released their earnings on January 27.

U & I Financial Corp. (UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record annual net income of $5.6 million or $1.02 per share in 2019, as compared to $4.5 million or $0.82 per share for the year earlier period. This represents an increase of $1.1 million or 24.8% from the prior year. For the quarter, net income was $1.4 million. The year to date return on average assets increased to 1.78% from 1.62% for the year earlier period. As of December 31, 2019, the Company also had record levels of assets, loans and deposits. Total assets increased by $42.6 million or 14.0% to $347.5 million from the year earlier period of $304.9 million. Net loans increased by $32.9 million or 15.8% to $241.4 million from the year earlier period of $208.5 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $40.9 million or 16.4% to $289.6 million from the year earlier period of $248.7 million. The vast majority of this increase was from customer deposits.

With record earnings, substantial increases in loans and deposits, and a Book Value near 1 and P/E below 10, there's really nothing negative to say. As stated above, this is the best stock to buy if you are believer in all the metrics. The stock is up over 10% since being recommended but I continue to think it is a buy but I would like to see the Dividend reinstated this year.

I will close with a fairly lengthy table showing performance. For the Buy Price of each stock, I use the price that Seeking Alpha shows at the time of article publication. For the Buy Price of the Benchmark, I use the price at the market close for that day. Table 8 shows the performance for the life of the portfolio vs the Benchmarks. The bolded banks, Auburn Bank and Putnam Bancorp, were sold, thus the corresponding Benchmark trades (also bolded) were sold as well.

Table 8: Performance Over Life of Portfolio

Stock Date Purchased Buy Price Current/Sale Price Dividend/Share Gain (%) Katahdin Bankshares 2/6/19 $16.73 $20.72 $0.45 26.54% Parke Bancorp 2/14/19 $19.09 $22.11 $0.62 19.07% Putnam Bancorp 3/22/19 $11.85 $15.10 $0.21 29.20% North American Sav 5/6/19 $41.00 $51.50 $1.50 29.27% Auburn Bank 7/8/19 $33.22 $46.74 $0.25 41.45% Oregon Bancorp 8/15/19 $24.26 $31.25 $0.22 29.72% U & I Financial 9/19/19 $8.55 $9.56 $0.00 11.81% First Bank of Va 9/26/19 $18.25 $20.66 $0.09 13.70% Mars Bancorp 10/11/19 $390.00 $410.00 $6.00 6.67% Seneca Financial 11/19/2019 $9.40 $9.25 $0.00 -1.60% Calvin Taylor Bank 12/16/2019 $35.25 $35.70 $0.31 2.16% Logansport Financial 1/16/2020 $39.75 $39.25 $0.00 0.00% Total $9.65 17.33% Regional Bank ETF Date Purchased Buy Price Current/Sale Price Dividend/Share Gain (%) QABA 2/6/19 $48.34 $49.43 $1.01 4.35% 2/14/19 $49.09 $49.43 $1.01 2.76% 3/22/19 $44.38 $50.39 $0.83 15.41% 5/6/19 $50.30 $49.43 $0.83 -0.08% 7/8/19 $47.84 $47.70 $0.61 0.98% 8/15/19 $44.80 $49.43 $0.61 11.69% 9/19/19 $48.72 $49.43 $0.61 2.70% 9/26/19 $47.70 $49.43 $0.26 4.18% 10/11/19 $47.16 $49.43 $0.26 5.37% 11/19/2019 $50.29 $49.43 $0.26 -1.19% 12/16/2019 $52.02 $49.43 $0.00 -4.97% 1/16/2019 $51.42 $49.43 $0.00 -3.87% $6.30 3.11% S&P ETF Date Purchased Buy Price Current/Sale Price Dividend/Share Gain (%) VOO 2/6/19 $250.79 $307.20 $5.57 24.71% 2/14/19 $252.20 $307.20 $5.57 24.02% 3/22/19 $256.46 $283.93 $4.12 12.32% 5/6/19 $268.98 $307.20 $4.12 15.74% 7/8/19 $272.60 $272.79 $2.73 1.07% 8/15/19 $261.39 $307.20 $2.73 18.57% 9/19/19 $276.53 $307.20 $2.73 12.08% 9/26/19 $272.79 $307.20 $2.73 13.61% 10/11/19 $272.13 $307.20 $1.43 13.41% 11/19/2019 $286.47 $307.20 $1.43 7.74% 12/16/2019 $293.50 $307.20 $1.43 5.15% 1/16/2020 $304.03 $307.20 $0.00 1.04% $34.58 12.46%

Thus for the life of the portfolio I am up a little over 17%, compared to a 3% return by the Regional Bank Benchmark and a 12.5% gain by the S&P ETF. Not as spectacularly, my 2020 Year to Date performance is around 2.4%, which still beats QABA by about seven percent but trails the S&P by a couple of points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NASB, PKBK, KTHN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.