Lumber Liquidators May Have Turned The Corner

Lumber Liquidators also only has a limited recent history of positive comps, and a slight worsening of its business would push it into negative comps again.

Potential threats include the risk of the tariff exemptions expiring in August 2020, which would have a noticeable impact on gross margins going forward.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) may have turned the corner after reporting slightly positive comps in Q4 2019 and guiding for low single-digit comps in 2020 along with solid adjusted operating margins.

Its stock could have continued upside if it delivers more than the bare minimum needed to meet guidance. Getting +1% or better comps should improve the value of its stock.

I am somewhat less bullish (although still positive) on Lumber Liquidators now though, due to its stock reaching $10.50 and the risks around the tariff exemption expiring or the company falling a bit short of positive comps.

Q4 2019 Results

Lumber Liquidators reported +0.4% comps in Q4 2019, with strength seen in the vinyl plank category and weakness seen in the bamboo and laminate categories. Of note, it appears that merchandise comps was up slightly too (around +0.3%), which would be a noticeable improvement from the estimated -1.5% (excluding the effect of the network security incident) over the first three quarters of 2019.

Gross margins reached 40.9% in Q4 2019, although that was mainly due to the retroactive recovery of some tariffs. It seems that somewhere around 37% to 38% may be a reasonable expectation for gross margins going forward, assuming that partial tariff exclusions continue.

2020 Outlook

Lumber Liquidators' 2020 outlook also appears to be fairly strong. It expects low-to-mid single-digit total revenue growth and low-single digits comparable store sales growth.

It also projects adjusted operating margins of 2.7% to 3.5%, which is in line with my expectations that it could deliver 3% adjusted operating margins in 2020 with the tariff exclusions that were granted in 2019 on some of its products.

Another positive is that Lumber Liquidators appears confident enough in its situation to increase the number of stores it is planning on opening in 2020. Lumber Liquidators opened 11 new stores in 2019 (having originally mentioned 10 to 15 new store openings) and is planning on opening around 15 new stores in 2020.

Source: Lumber Liquidators

Risks And Upside

There are both risks and upside to Lumber Liquidators' outlook though. Lumber Liquidators mentioned that its expectations include that 25% tariffs continue on Chinese imports, while the granted tariff exclusions remain in effect throughout 2020 (while the current proposal has it expiring in August 2020). As well, the impact of the Coronavirus on Lumber Liquidators' supply chain is not baked into the forecast.

The main upside for Lumber Liquidators comes if the tariffs are removed completely. That would push its adjusted operating margins up to around 5% and probably add $5+ to its share value. If Lumber Liquidators can actually deliver on its target for low single-digit comps that may add some value too. I believe that the market is currently baking in comps at the low end of that range (+0% to +1%), so if it did +3% instead, that would add several dollars to its value.

Lumber Liquidators noted that the supply chain disruption could result in a material impact starting in Q2 2020 and continue for an indeterminate amount of time (potentially months). This is likely to be a temporary issue though, and I don't believe that Lumber Liquidators' stock would be affected much if results came in lower due to supply chain disruption. This would be contingent on there being clear visibility into the end of the disruption, which I'd expect to be the case by its next earnings report.

If the tariff exclusions expire in August 2020, that may take a couple of dollars off Lumber Liquidators' stock value, as its adjusted operating margins would decrease to near 1% going forward in that case.

There is also some risk involved with Lumber Liquidators reaching its comps target. It delivered slightly negative comps in the first three quarters of 2019. Its results were improved in Q4 2019, but comps were only slightly positive and there isn't enough data to be comfortable that it can deliver consistently positive comps now.

Conclusion

At $10 per share, Lumber Liquidators still has upside if it can deliver well on it guidance for low single-digit comps. It appears to be priced for +0% to +1% comps plus a continuation of the tariff exclusions beyond August 2020. If it can hit +2% or +3% comps instead, its stock should reach the teens, while a full removal of tariffs (in addition to that growth) could send its stock back up to $20+.

There are more downside risks now than when it was priced at $7 though, as a return to negative comps would be unfavorable to its stock (compared to being baked in at $7). I also believe that one can't be too comfortable about Lumber Liquidators' ability to generate consistently positive comps yet, due to its limited recent track record there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.