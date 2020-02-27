Neon Therapeutics, Inc.: The BioNTech Acquisition Provides An Exceptional Return

On January 15, 2020, Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN), a biotechnology company developing novel neoantigen-targeted T cell therapies, entered into a merger agreement with BioNTech SE. (NASDAQ: BNTX), an international biotechnology company, to be acquired in an all-stock deal. The exchange ratio is set at .063 per ADS share of BNTX for every 1 share of NTGN, which values NTGN at approximately $2.04 per share. Currently, the arbitrage spread is roughly 44 percent, or 188 percent annualized. This makes for a terrific opportunity, but there are certain risks that must be assessed before making an investment.

Background

Neon Therapeutics (hereinafter "Neon") was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. As of December 31, 2018 the company had 102 full-time employees. Neon considers itself "a leader in the field of neoantigen-targeted therapies [and] is dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system towards neoantigens." See NTGN Q3 '19 10-q. In 2017, Neon raised $161 million in a private placement and then another $90 million was raised when the company IPO'ed at $16 per share in 2018. Since then, Neon has diminished its cash position to approximately $44 million and is anticipating a liquidity crunch later this year if the company does not raise additional capital. The stock has lost over 93 percent of its value since the IPO.

BioNTech is a biotech company founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany. BioNTech has an international footprint and a current market capitalization of approximately $7.3 billion. The company recently IPO'ed on the Nasdaq in October 2019 selling 10 million American Depositary Shares, each representing 1 ordinary shareholders of BioNTech.

Risks

Strategic Rationale

This deal has very little risk of failure vis-a-vis a party backing out given the obvious strategic benefits realizable as a result of the tie-up. Moreover, there are adequate remedies, in law and equity, to deter either party from terminating the deal in the event of a superior proposal or cold feet. In their January 16th Press Release announcing the merger, the companies note that the acquisition will:

further expand BioNTech’s growing CAR-T and TCR therapy pipeline through addition of neoantigen specific cell therapies;

accelerate BioNTech’s global expansion by creating a U.S. hub for research and clinical development; and

create long-term value for BioNTech and Neon shareholders by combining capabilities, IP and synergistic pipeline programs.

Not to mention, by merging with BioNTech, Neon's management will be relieved from raising additional capital to continue operations, which would need to occur before July if the merger fails. Overall, this deal has a solid strategic rationale where both parties have plenty to gain from the tie-up.

If, however, one party seeks to terminate the agreement without consent of the other, the other has the right to seek specific performance to consummate the merger. Additionally, if Neon receives a superior offer, then the company will be required to pay a one-time $3.2 million termination fee, approximately 5.1 percent of the transaction's value, to BioNTech. These contract enforcement provisions appear reasonably adequate to ensure the deal remains in-tact.

Therefore, the strategic rationale behind the tie-up increases the probability that the deal closes. Furthermore, the terms of the contract should act as a strong deterrents against unilateral termination by either party.

Financing

This is an all-stock deal therefore the deal is not contingent on financing. The parties agreed that BioNTech will issue .063 ADS in exchange for each share of Neon stock upon closing the merger.

Potential Litigation - Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Several law firms are investigating whether Neon's board breached its fiduciary duties when entering the merger agreement. While the risks associated with the possibility of litigation will be better understood once the proxy statement is filed with the SEC, transaction lawsuits are typical when a change of control is announced by a publicly traded company and usually are settled via a MOU and attorneys' fees. At this time, litigation does not appear to be a risk to consummation but it is worth monitoring developments as they arise.

Shareholder Vote

The merger is conditioned on an affirmative vote of a majority of Neon's shareholders. Concurrently with the execution of the merger agreement, the parties executed a voting agreement where several officers and directors of Neon agreed to vote in support of the transaction. The voting agreement constitutes approximately 36.2 percent of Neon shares outstanding. Therefore, the parties will need support from no less than approximately 13.9 percent of remaining Neon shareholders. Currently no date is set for the special meeting where approval for the merger will take place.

Shortly after the merger announcement two of Neon's largest shareholders, Partner Fund Management LLP and Wellington Management Group LLP, filed schedule 13Gs showing they had liquidated their respective holdings in Neon. See 2/14/2020 13G and 1/27/2020 13G for more information. It is unclear what to make of the timing of their liquidations, but it is peculiar given Neon's stock has not traded near or above the consideration price since early November of last year. These shareholder exits could be driving at least a portion of the arbitrage spread.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the shareholder exits, it is likely Neon will be able to find support to approve the merger considering the parties only need an additional 14 percent of votes to approve the proposal.

Arbitrage

Management expects to close the deal in the second quarter ending June 30, 2020. However, the outside date for the merger is October 15, 2020. The only major condition to closing is the approval of the merger by Neon's shareholders at a special meeting. In order to hold the meeting the SEC has to approve the proxy statement, the latter of which has not yet been provided to the agency.

It is highly likely this deal will close early in the second quarter. With that said, using the more conservative timeline of June 30 gives the parties a little more than 120 days to close the deal. Estimating a 90 percent probability this closes, the expected return is slightly under 24 percent, or 87 percent annualized.

If, however, the deal fails Neon stock will likely fall close, if not lower, to where it was trading before the announcement (70¢ to $1.10 per share), especially since the company will be in desperate need of capital later this year.

Overall, this deal appears to be a fantastic arbitrage opportunity. It would be great to hear from other SA readers about this transaction.

