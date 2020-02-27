BEST Logistics: Limited Short-Term Impact From COVID-19, And A Long-Term BUY

The daily operation of BEST will gradually go back to the normal level by end of March, and totally back on the growth track in Q2.

Investment Thesis

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, BEST Logistics (NYSE: BEST) has suffered from price drop together with other Chinese companies, due to the fear of the overall Chinese economic slowdown. Our analysis shows that the negative impact of the epidemic is limited to the company, and as the demand for online shopping grows as a result of the outbreak, logistics companies like BEST will actually benefit in the long run.

The Company And the Business

BEST Logistic was established in 2007，and entered into the Express industry by acquiring Huitong Express (汇通快运). Now the company provides a wide range of supply chain and express services, such as BEST Express (百世快递), BEST Freight (百世快运), BEST Supply Chain (百世供应链), BEST Store+ (百世店加), and BEST UCargo (百世优货).

Among all these businesses, delivery services contribute to about 80% of BEST's revenue. In FY 2018, BEST Express generated total revenue of RMB 17,702.9 million, up 38.5% YoY and took up 63.3% of total revenue in FY 2018. In the same year, BEST Freight realized revenue of RMB 4,102.6 million, up 29.1% YoY and took up 14.7% of total revenue. The two parts together take up nearly 80% of BEST's total revenue.

The impact of Coronavirus Is Relatively Limited

As we have covered in our recent articles, we are still confident about the Chinese government being able to successfully manage the outbreak by the end of Q1. Feb 24th was the first day for many companies/organizations to resume work officially from the extended Lunar New Year holiday. The Chinese government has made great efforts to make sure the nation-wide migration won't trigger another round of outbreak. The following picture is taken outside of a "special" train assigned just for transporting the migrant workers from a small county to Hangzhou, a large city in the southern part of China.

As for the logistics industry, apart from EMS, SF Express, JD Logistic (part of JD.com, NASDAQ: JD) and Suning Logistic who operated as usual during the outbreak, most of the other companies have resumed operation since Feb 10th. Based on government regulation, couriers need to be self-quarantined for 14 days before they come back to work. This means that their business will essentially get up to speed since Feb 24th.

In the short term, the virus outbreak will have a negative impact on BEST's revenues in FY20 Q1, due to the reduced demand and discontinued operation. Based on our assumption, the daily operation of BEST will gradually go back to a normal level by the end of March, and totally back on the growth track in Q2. According to the planning of State Post Bureau of People's Republic of China, as originally planned, the production capacity (# of parcels) of the Chinese Express industry will be 5.7 billion, while the actual production capacity used in Feb 2020 was only about 40% as planned, decreasing by 17.7% YoY compared with Feb 2019. We will be using the same number, which is - 17.7% YoY for BEST's Express and Freight business growth in FY20Q1.

On the cost side. For BEST Express, transportation cost per parcel takes up 27.3% in revenue per parcel and last-mile cost per parcel takes up 52% in revenue per parcel, as of FY19Q3. For BEST Freight, transportation cost per parcel takes up 46.9% in revenue per parcel and last-mile cost per parcel takes up 22.7% in revenue per parcel, as of FY19Q3.

On one hand, the shortage of delivery personnel would have led to higher labor costs for BEST. However, the State Council of PRC issued a new policy to waive highway tolls from Feb 17th, which can greatly offset the labor cost increase as the transportation cost will be reduced. We would assume that the gross profit margin for BEST's Express services (BEST Express + BEST Freight) will remain stable.

BEST Will Benefit In The Long Run

In the long run, we believe that the virus outbreak can stimulate the penetration of online shopping, boosting the demand for China's Express industry. If we look back on the period of the SARS outbreak in 2003, which was also the time when Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD started to take their business online. Also, it helped SF Express to step into the airline transportation business. Since 2014, the penetration rate of online shopping increased from 12.9% to 27.9% in 2019. We expect this coronavirus outbreak to have a similar boosting effect as well.

An FCFE Valuation Model For BEST

We assume that Supply Chain service and other services are largely immunized from the outbreak, and the number of parcels for BEST Express and the number of tonnage for BEST Freight decreased by 17.7% respectively in FY20Q1. It's estimated based on our model that BEST's revenue will decrease by 14.9% YoY in FY20Q1.

Our Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) model values the share price of BEST at around $6 per ADS, which marks around 15% upside potential based on the current market price:

Conclusion

We believe that the short-term impact of the virus outbreak on BEST is limited. As the demand for online shopping grows due to the outbreak, logistics companies like BEST will actually benefit in the long run.

