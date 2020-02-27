Costamare Is Very Attractive After A Deep Correction

Investment Overview

Costamare (CMRE) is an international owner of container-ships and has been in my coverage radar in the past. The stock currently trades at $6.55 and has provided investors with a total return (including dividends) of 33.65% since my last coverage on June 3, 2019.

However, it is worth noting that in the beginning of 2020, the stock touched a high of $10.85. For investors who would have booked profits around those levels, the returns would have been stellar.

As I write again on Costamare, I want to highlight that the stock is almost 40% lower than the highs made in January 2020. This is the reason for re-initiating coverage and I believe that Costamare stock is likely to bounce back in the coming quarters.

Therefore, fresh accumulation is advisable at these levels and on any further correction driven by weak market sentiments.

Coronavirus Outbreak Has Triggered The Big Correction

Costamare is one of the largest independent owners of container-ships with a fleet of 76 vessels as of December 2019. Global seaborne container trade business is sensitive to economic fluctuations and this explains the big correction in the stock.

On January 14, 2020, the stock was trading at $10.85 and this implies a correction of 40% in just 1.5 months. It’s not difficult to guess the reason. The coronavirus outbreak in China and the subsequent spread of the infection in other countries will impact global GDP growth and therefore global trade.

Economists believe that China’s first quarter GDP could be at 4.5%. At the same time, the economists are optimistic that a “V shape” recovery is likely if the spread of the virus is contained.

It is worth noting that prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the first phase of the trade deal between U.S. and China was signed. This had triggered optimism on economic growth in 2020.

While the virus outbreak has dampened that optimism, I believe that the negative impact is likely for the first two quarters of 2020. According to J.P. Morgan, the first half of 2020 is likely to be weak for the global economy with recovery likely in the third quarter of 2020.

Therefore, investors can use this opportunity to accumulate quality stocks and Costamare is worth considering for the long-term portfolio.

It is important to note that stock markets and therefore individual stocks bottom out well before economic growth bottoms out. Therefore, the coming months would be a good time to accumulate deeply oversold stocks.

Additionally, global supply chain disruption can manifest itself in the form of high inflation across products in the coming months. Inflation fears will ensure that the bounce back in manufacturing and trade is swifter than expected in the second half of 2020.

Costamare Was Growing Fast

Another factor that backs my view that the stock is worth accumulating is the company’s growth. On January 28, 2020, Costamare announced fourth quarter results and there were several positives.

For Q4 2019, the company reported revenue growth of 17% to $124.5 million as compared to Q4 2018. Further, for 2019, the company reported revenue growth of 25.7% to $478.1 million as compared to 2018.

In addition, the company’s adjusted net income increased by 189% in Q4 2019 as compared to Q42018. For 2019, the adjusted net income swelled by 124% as compared to 2018.

I am providing these headline numbers to explain the reason for Costamare trending higher prior to the coronavirus outbreak. It is important to note that the growth was triggered by new vessels in operation coupled with higher charter rates.

Further, from a growth perspective in the second half of 2020 or in 2021, the following points are worth mentioning –

First, as of Q4 2019, Costamare reported a total order backlog of $2.2 billion with average charter duration of 3.5 years. The backlog with solid counterparties ensures that healthy cash flows sustain and so does the dividend. Considering current dividend of $0.40 on an annualized basis, Costamare currently provides investors with an attractive dividend yield of 6.1%.

Second, in the next 12 months, the company has 18 vessels due for re-chartering. Beyond the current headwinds, charter rates are likely to remain firm and new charters can potentially help in expansion of EBITDA margin.

Third, for the year ended December 2019, Costamare reported adjusted EBITDA of $344 million. For the same period, the company’s cash interest expense was $83 million. This implies an EBITDA-interest-coverage-ratio of 4.14. With smooth debt servicing, Costamare has high financial flexibility for growth. In addition, even if EBITDA worsens in the first half of 2020, the company’s credit metrics are likely to remain strong. This will support strong stock bounce back once the coronavirus fears recede.

Positive Industry Headwinds

Even as global trade is likely to be sluggish in the next few quarters, the containership industry has positive headwinds in the medium to long-term.

According to the company’s latest presentation, global seaborne trade has grown at an average of 5% on an annual basis since 2010. In a globally synchronized economy, it would be natural to see container trade grow at least at the rate of global GDP growth. That would be in the range of 3% to 5%.

I mentioned earlier that one of the key reasons for net income growth was higher charter rates. I believe that charter rates will remain robust beyond 2020.

The chart below gives the world container trade growth and the container fleet development.

Further, the chart below separately shows the order book for new container-ships, which is at historically low levels.

Clearly, with a narrowing demand-supply gap, there is visibility for stronger charter rates in the coming years.

Costamare is among the larger players in the industry and has ample financial strength to benefit from the potential growth opportunity.

I must add here that the company has continuously been selling older vessels and with new vessels, the average age of the fleet has been declining. This is important as newer vessels tend to get larger charter terms and I expect the company’s order backlog to strengthen in the coming years.

Concluding Views on Costamare

While I am positive, the obvious risk is a deeper than expected slowdown in the global economy. However, if the coronavirus outbreak is controlled, I don’t see a reason for continued anemic growth. Further, with a correction of 40% from January 2020 highs, Costamare seems attractive and might have discounted major concerns.

I would still advise gradual accumulation over the next few months instead of a big plunge in the stock. Considering the balance sheet health and cash flow visibility, dividends are likely to sustain through 2020 even if the economy remains weak.

Overall, Costamare is a “strong buy” and it makes sense to consider exposure to a fundamentally strong stock when fear is the dominating sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.