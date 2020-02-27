EXPE: Solid Operational Efficiency Plan Under Experienced Leadership

Overview

Expedia Group (EXPE) is an online travel services provider that controls various bookings and travel metasearch websites such as Orbitz, Expedia.com, Trivago, Vrbo, and Hotels.com. Founded in 1996, the company was fully acquired by IAC in 2003 before being spun off in 2005. Throughout the 20+ years under IAC’s control and Dara Khosrowshahi’s management, Expedia has emerged as one of the largest players in the global online travel agent (OTA) market. Gross bookings more than quadrupled and pre-tax earnings more than doubled. However, since Khosrowshahi left for Uber in August 2017 to be replaced by Mark Okerstrom, margins and growth have been stagnant while the stock has not been able to recover to its all-time high of $159 in July 2017. Very recently, Google SEO disruption, management shakeup that resulted in CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill leaving the company, turbulence in Hong Kong, and Coronavirus has put the stock under further pressure. However, we believe these issues to be temporary and therefore create an excellent entry point, given the growing $1.9 trillion global travel market opportunity and a major operational efficiency plan under a new and promising leadership. Under Barry Diller, who has experience being the chairman of Expedia for over 20 years, the company expects to achieve $300 million to $500 million incremental cost savings and a double-digit EBITDA growth. Integration of brands and shift from low margin online search to direct traffic marketing as the company increases focus on better customer experience will also drive margin expansions.

The Duopoly of Global Online Travel Market and Emerging Opportunities

Global travel is a $1.9 trillion market that ranges from airlines, alternative accommodations, hotels, cruises, to car rentals. As online booking exponentially rose in trends, Expedia Group and Priceline Group (which later renamed itself to Booking Holdings), have grown to become giants of the industry over the last two decades. Both companies record a combined ~$200 billion of gross bookings (~10% of the market) and keep an almost equal market share. Expedia is slightly ahead in terms of gross bookings, while Booking Holdings (BKNG) has a slightly higher revenue. Given the strong balance sheet and global brand power, we believe that Expedia and Bookings are the only companies in the world with the best position to expand its presence across geographies through either brand extensions or acquisitions. Founded as an OTA (Online Travel Agent) that makes money through booking commissions, both companies have also acquired other travel companies with varying business models. Both companies use Agency and Merchant business models. Expedia generates more than 50% of its booking commission revenue through the Merchant model, while Booking does the same but through the Agency model. Through KAYAK and Trivago, Booking and Expedia also make money through Advertising business model. Both companies’ brands have a strong global presence. As of 2019, international revenue made up ~89% of Booking Holding’s revenue. Expedia’s international revenue, on the other hand, was just under half of its total revenue.

(source: Google/Temasek report)

Given the already dominant presence in most major markets such as the US and Europe, Southeast Asia/SEA will serve as the next frontier for both companies. The market is attractive due to its massive growth and untapped consumer potential. Based on the research done by Google and Temasek, online travel is the only market in SEA that can maintain a stable 15% CAGR for 10 years. In 2025, the market will represent a $78 billion opportunity.

In our view, Expedia has a more relevant growth strategy and business model expertise (Merchant model) than Booking in the SEA market. Booking’s growth strategy in SEA includes its acquisition of Agoda in 2007, while Expedia’s includes a Joint Venture (JV) with Air Asia in 2011 and a $350 million minority investment in Traveloka in Southeast Asia in 2017. Expedia’s strategy appears more conservative, though we think it is a smarter move. SEA consumers are hard to serve primarily due to things like low credit card penetration and extreme preference towards low prices. As such, any OTA players in the region accept alternative payment methods such as bank electronic transfers or increasingly popular mobile payment apps that regularly provide cashbacks and promotions. As of today, the majority of ~655 million SEA consumers still do not use credit cards. Booking’s Agoda, however, only accepts credit card payments. Expedia’s Traveloka, on the other hand, provides various alternative local-friendly payment methods given its focus on Indonesia, where the majority of SEA underserved travelers are based in. Accepting alternative payment methods requires an additional layer of cost management and operational complexity due to potential fraud, refunds, or chargebacks from customers, which is what Merchant model sets out to do. Therefore, aside from Agoda's weaker positioning, we consider Expedia’s stronger experience in the Merchant model than Booking as an advantage in the region.

Current Headwinds

Since early November 2019, the stock has been under short-term pressures due to Google SEO traffic disruption, below-par performance leading to management shakeup, turbulence in Hong Kong, and also coronavirus in China. The stock even plummeted 42% to reach its lowest point in over three years and trade at ~8 times EV/EBITDA after a downgrade by Mizuho on Google SEO traffic disruption. With Google placing its new travel planning feature around the top of the search results page, Expedia’s organic links that essentially allow free traffic generations were pushed further down and received fewer views and clicks. As a result, the business will have to incur additional marketing expenses to maintain its traffic by purchasing more keyword advertising links at the top of the search results page. In less than a month later, the company saw a management shakeup that resulted in CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill leaving the company. Based on the most recent conference call, the company will also expect $30 million to $40 million negative impact on its adjusted EBITDA due to coronavirus in Q1. Furthermore, coronavirus will likely impact the business beyond Q1 and possibly 2020.

Catalysts: Operational Efficiency Plan Under Barry Diller's Leadership

The stock slightly recovered in February 2020, though still down by ~14% from its highest point in November 2019. We believe much of that was due to the repurchase of 5.8 million shares buyback in addition to the authorization of a new 20 million shares buyback program announced by Chairman Barry Diller following a management shakeup.

In terms of capital allocation, given our conviction and Expedia's growth prospects, we repurchased 5.8 million shares for $634 million from early December through this month. We believe our stock remains undervalued and plan to use our free cash flow and cash position to continue to actively repurchasing shares.

However, we do not think the market is fully pricing in Expedia’s operational efficiency potential under the new leadership among the other catalysts outside of the share buyback events at this point. To put it in perspective, the post-buyback market cap of ~$16.3 billion - $16.9 billion is approximately ~$700 million higher than the December 2019 level of ~$15.6 billion. Given the magnitude of the recovery, we believe the market is only pricing in the $634 million share repurchases since December 2019 and the 20 million buyback program announced in February 2020.

There are two main catalysts driving our bullish view on the stock. The first one is the major operational efficiency plan that targets a $300 million to $500 million cost savings as well as a double-digit EBITDA growth. The plan includes integration of common functions or operations that allows cost-sharing opportunities across brands, cloud spending optimization, and a shift away from search to direct channel as the main traffic source. In particular, we view Expedia’s plan to focus on the direct channel as a critical driver for margin expansion that leads to EBITDA growth. Due to Google pushing its travel listing feature into the search results page in recent times, Expedia’s top-ranked organic links that essentially generate free traffic are pushed down the page further. As a result, Expedia will now need to spend more marketing dollars on advertising links to replace its top-ranked organic links to maintain the same level of views and conversions. The shift to the direct channel allows Expedia to not only avoid additional search engine marketing (SEM) spending, but also eventually reduces its dependency on the search channel.

(source: google.com)

(source: google.com)

There is also a growingly popular view that Google will launch its travel products to compete with Expedia or Booking. We think it is unlikely to happen given its counterproductive effect on Google’s main advertising business in the long run. As of today, all online travel players are among the top advertisers on Google. Besides, Expedia’s mobile app downloads that still grows 40% YoY despite having reached ~400 million shows that the company's brand awareness is strong enough to make the major shift into direct channel.

(Traffic generation channels for EXPE vs BKNG. Source: author’s compilation using similarweb’s data)

In the medium term, we predict that as Expedia shifts its focus away from SEM to direct customer experience that drives brand awareness and eventually repeat bookings, its traffic generation mix will be more dominated by the direct channel as in the case for Booking.

(EBIT margin, EXPE vs BKNG, trailing annual. Source: stockrow)

While search channel is still largely important, Booking’s overall direct-dominated traffic mix allows the company to spend less than Expedia on marketing spending, which expands its operating margin over time. Booking’s superior profitability outlook serves as a target model for Expedia as its margin expansion benchmark. Given the historical 900 bps - 2,700 bps operating margin gap, we believe that this is an area with the best improvement upside at Expedia.

The second key catalyst we see is the fact that its Chairman for over 20 years, Barry Diller, will be overseeing the day-to-day operations. Diller’s experience as the largest shareholder and chairman of Expedia in most of its lifetime is unparalleled. In critical times such as the management shakeup, we think that Diller’s experience and decisiveness really shows. When Khosrowshahi left, Diller replaced him with Okerstrom almost instantly. However, under Okerstrom’s time as CEO, Expedia’s growth and margin expansions have been stagnant, with the company missing revenue estimates almost every quarter. We believe that such a past experience influenced Diller’s recent decision to not rush the CEO search as we learned in the most recent earnings call:

Okay. We're not doing a CEO search. I don't know that we’ll ever do an actual search. I'm not a big believer in “searches”. I think, they usually turn off the usual and obvious suspects. And when you only know somebody from interviewing and recommendations, I figure failure rate is usually certainly above 50% in my experience, other people's for sure. Anyway, we're not doing that. I'll say this. First of all, Peter and I are completely engaged. We are operating the Company, we are responsible for the Company, and we are -- definitely, it is our responsibility. That is not to say that during the calendar year ‘20, a chief executive will emerge from this process.

We believe that Diller’s decision underlines the company’s priority to simplify its large and complex structure due to a decade of acquisitions under one CEO before onboarding a new one. While there lies some uncertainty on how well Diller can translate his operational efficiency plan into results, the company’s exceptionally deep executive leadership team reduces execution risk to a large extent.

Valuation

(EV/EBITDA comparison - Expedia, Trip, TripAdvisor, Booking. Source: stockrow)

Players like TripAdvisor (TRIP), MakeMyTrip (MMYT), and Trip International (TCOM) make up the online global travel space along with the two giants, Expedia and Booking. Expedia trades at a less premium multiple to Booking, which is more profitable due to its Agency-dominated revenue mix. As we have discussed, Expedia’s Merchant-dominated business model means the company needs to add an additional layer of operational complexity that puts more pressure on its operating margin.

(EBITDA margin comparison - Expedia, Booking, Trip, TripAdvisor, MakeMyTrip. source: stockrow)

However, in the cohort of OTA players that includes MakeMyTrip (India-focused), Booking, Trip International (China-focused), but excludes TripAdvisor (due to its less relevant Advertising-only business model), Expedia is still the second-most profitable company in terms of EBITDA margin. While Booking currently holds the status as the most profitable OTA, its highly increasing Merchant-based activities due to its growing Agoda business in recent times can potentially change its profitability outlook. In the nine months ended September 2019, Booking’s merchant-based revenue made up almost ~36% of its revenue and was the fastest-growing segment with ~26% growth. In 2018, we also saw Booking’s merchant-based revenue grew as much as ~63% YoY.

(Revenue growth comparison - Expedia, Booking, Trip, TripAdvisor, MakeMyTrip. source: stockrow)

With an ~8x EV/EBITDA multiple, Expedia comes across as the cheapest stock despite being the fastest-growing player in terms of revenue and the largest player in terms of gross bookings. Considering these comparisons, Expedia looks the most compelling opportunity in the market. What surprised us even more is that Expedia achieved all these while facing the aforementioned challenges in the last two years post-Khosrowshahi leadership.

We also view the fear of coronavirus in China and Asia that triggered sell-offs in the travel sector as an entry point opportunity. Much of Expedia's businesses are concentrated in regions that are less affected by the outbreak and have more developed public health policies. The US makes up over 60% of Expedia's gross bookings, while the majority of its international bookings come from Germany, UK, Canada, and Australia. Booking, on the other hand, will likely absorb a greater impact from coronavirus. International bookings make up approximately 89% of Booking's business. Based on the SimilarWeb data, we found Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines to be in the top five countries that drive its Agoda, Momondo, and KAYAK businesses. Those are also the countries most affected by the coronavirus so far.

Conclusion

Expedia stock has received short-term pressures since Q4 2019 due to various reasons such as Coronavirus, Google SEO disruption, political turbulence in HK, and management shakeup. On the other hand, there are multiple catalysts that will drive future growth and margin expansion, such as Chairman Barry Diller’s takeover of the CEO position, authorization of new 20 million of shares repurchase, $300 million to $500 million cost-saving program, and a shift of focus away from search engine to direct traffic marketing that will reduce the company’s dependency on Google. At ~8x EV/EBITDA multiple, Expedia currently trades at a discount to its peers while it is off over ~32% from all-time highs in 2017. Since Dara Khosrowshahi left in the same year, Expedia’s growth and margin expansions have also been stagnant, with the company missing revenue estimates almost every quarter. Thus far, we found it surprising that Expedia remains the fastest-growing and largest OTA player in the last two years despite all the setbacks. With a 2019 gross booking of ~$107 billion and ~$12 billion revenue that grows at ~7% - ~8% on a TTM basis, we view Expedia as the most attractive opportunity among the other OTA players in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.