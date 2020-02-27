SM Energy: High Leverage And Weak Liquidity Leaves Them Vulnerable To Coronavirus Selloff

Given the likelihood that the tough operating conditions in the oil and gas industry are set to continue, it is particularly important to consider the financial position of SM Energy.

Introduction

Thanks to the continued spread of the Coronavirus the pain in the oil and gas markets has continued to also spread, with the share prices of many companies following suite. Since it seems likely that the current tough operating conditions in the oil and gas industry are set to continue for the foreseeable future, it has become increasingly important to consider SM Energy's (SM) financial position. This is especially the case given capital markets were already losing interest in the industry even before the virus, thanks to years of poor performance and an expected oversupply.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Throughout the past seven years there has been zero instances when they produced positive free cash flow, as generally speaking their capital expenditure reductions have been matched by reduced operating cash flow. Since the beginning of 2013 their free cash flow has totaled negative $2.512b and if they ever wish to actually meet their debt obligations and reward their long suffering shareholders with more than their small token dividend, this situation will need to change.

Looking towards the future in 2020 their capital expenditure is expected to be reduced significantly again to between $825m and $850m from $1.023b in 2019. Whilst the lower end of this range is broadly equal to the operating cash flow from 2019 of $824m, if oil prices continue to remain depressed thanks to the coronavirus, then it stands to reason their operating cash flow will also suffer. Whilst their oil hedges cover approximately 80% of their expected oil production, the floor price is set at only $55 per barrel. Since this is actually slightly less than the average closing WTI oil price for 2019 of $57.05 per barrel, it cannot boost their year on year results if the underlying situation continues to remain undesirable. Given this situation it seems likely that 2020 will mark yet another year of negative free cash flow or at best, immaterially positive due to a significant recovery in underlying conditions.

Since their free cash flow has never been positive it stands to reason that their net debt has also expanded throughout this time period, rising 107.38% since the end of 2013. This still occurred despite net divestitures and equity raisings totaling $387m and $964m respectively. It is particularly concerning that their cash balance has been falling rapidly since the end of 2017 and currently sits at a record low of only $10,000 and thus indicates their liquidity is weak. This unfortunately means they are reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions, which as subsequently discussed can normally be altered and possibly even recalled at any time.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has never been positive, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Upon reviewing these financial metrics their high leverage quickly becomes apparent and further confirms their weak liquidity, as not a single metric is showing favorable results. Their negative interest coverage is particularly concerning, as it indicates their ability to service their current debt is virtually non-existent unless their earnings increase materially. Given the current underlying conditions in the oil and gas industry, this certainly does not appear to be on the table in the short and possibly not even the medium-term.

Although the most concerning aspect is actually their current ratio of only 0.54, which combined with their negative free cash flow and virtually non-existent cash balance is very concerning as relying on credit agreements is a highly undesirable situation. Whilst they still retain $1.077b undrawn from their $1.2b of commitments, they have a further $172.5m and $476.8m coming due in the two prior years, which unless refinanced will consume a large portion of these undrawn funds, see the graph included below:

Image Source: SM Energy Q4 2019 Results Presentation.

Whilst they may be able to refinance their debt maturing in 2021 and 2022, this remains speculative given capital markets were already losing interest in poorly performing oil and gas companies even before the coronavirus rocked markets. Even if they can refinance it only buys them more time and does not alter the unattractiveness of surviving off credit agreements. There are numerous financial covenants that if breached can trigger an immediate recall of their outstanding credit agreement borrowings. This causes further doubts over their ability to traverse any tougher times that may potentially arise in the future, which the coronavirus has proved to be a timely reminder.

Conclusion

Even though they will likely survive the current short-term turmoil, it will nonetheless take a further toll on their already stretched financial position and cast further doubt over their fundamental attractiveness. When searching for attractive investments, rarely are ones with high leverage, weak liquidity in a highly economically sensitive industry that is facing a long-term secular decline considered desirable. Given this situation it also seems unlikely that their dividend payments will continue, however, since these only amount to a tiny 1.30% dividend yield, I suspect many shareholders will barely notice their absence.

Notes: Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from SM Energy's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

