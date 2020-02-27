Healthcare Faces A Contagion

Healthcare is a defensive sector in such a public health crisis, not considering the election-related risk that will persist all year.

Caution is advisable, but assuming the worst would be an overreaction, as the next six weeks become critical.

Healthcare Pulse

Source: Bloomberg

The fear of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has infected the stock market.

The market's patience completely ran out this week as the Coronavirus news, which has continued to weigh heavily on the negative side, sent the market reeling in a feral pullback. What has alarmed the market are the spike in new patients in new countries as the disease reached Italy in Europe and Iran in the Middle East, beginning its ascent to a potential global pandemic, and the comment from an official of the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) that a US outbreak is inevitable.

Perhaps what was lost in the panic was the report from WHO that the infection rate has peaked in China and is now leveling off. This can change, but for now, it's a sliver of positive news in a healthcare crisis that has not seen many positives thus far. While new countries are facing the crisis, if the disease rate in China now begins to reverse itself or decelerate, it can begin the process of unblocking choked supply lines for the world. China is a very meaningful cog in the global trade wheel and any progress there will be a positive.

Federal Reserve Relief

After a very robust earnings season provided stocks with strong support, the market is now hoping for some soothing commentary by the Federal Reserve that it stands ready to support economic growth in the event of global trade disruption due to the virus.

It will be premature for the Federal Reserve to cut rates to provide relief. But its public commentary can begin to recognize the emerging threat to economic growth. That act itself would be supportive. The economic implications of the Covid-19 outbreak are beginning to mount, and not just limited to global manufacturing activity, which significantly relies on China. The outbreak has started to affect global consumer spending patterns and consequently has begun to ripple across multiple industries - from manufacturing to airlines to tourism and finance, to name a few.

A slowly expanding slowdown of commerce as the viral outbreak sweeps more countries and regions should be reason enough for major central banks, particularly in the US and Europe, to be concerned.

It should be noted that pandemic events are not susceptible to demand-side or supply-side economics and thus less sensitive to monetary and fiscal policy intervention. However, where monetary policy relief can help is usually in reducing the burden on businesses if they have to rely inordinately on the lines-of-credit before they can once again generate normal cash flows. Fortunately, 10 years after the great recession, the balance sheet for most US businesses is strong and interest rates are relatively very low.

Economic Implications

While the magnitude of the impact on economic growth is unclear and too early to estimate, what's abundantly clear is that the contagion has the fear factor to potentially create a synchronized global slowdown. After the Great Recession, the pandemic virus most likely may be the first such broad-based economic glue that can gum up the wheels of the global economy.

The fear that investors will now face is if Covid-19 can indeed spread rapidly in the US and assume epidemic proportions. If it does, then depending on the severity, it will begin to disrupt the US business cycle, hurt consumer confidence, and adversely impact consumer spending. That will have negative implications for the earnings outlook in the first half of 2020, and even place the record 11-year economic expansion in jeopardy.

Already bond spreads are rising as riskier bond yields have risen sharply in February.

Source: Reuters

But that would be an epidemic scenario in the US, which is a low probability outcome. Most likely we will see clusters of localized virus spread like being seen in Japan and Korea, and not anything that China is experiencing.

Healthcare Volatility and Positioning

The triangle-shaped "crown" on the virus gives it the name Coronavirus or crown virus (Source: CDC)

Healthcare, including biotechs, are being punished just like the broader market. In many ways, healthcare can turn out to be a defensive sector in the viral outbreak as more tests and healthcare services will be required. A section of biotechs can benefit from their focus on viral drugs and vaccines. These companies include Gilead (GILD), AbbVie (ABBV), Moderna Therapeutics (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX), Inovio (INO), and a few others. However, this group can be exceptionally volatile as the hype and setbacks can cause investors to rush in and out. Overall, biotechs will remain volatile during this uncertain period and take their cue from the broader market. Risk management is important.

The election-related risk for healthcare, as highlighted in the Outlook 2020 and recently in Biotechs Feel the Bern articles, remains an overarching theme. But at this time it doesn't appear to be the primary concern. As discussed in the previous articles, such a risk can grow after the Super Tuesday primary elections when 14 states vote.

In our model portfolios, we have been 90% to 100% invested. However, we will look to adjust that based on how the market stabilizes over the coming days.

Conclusion

These are uncertain times and there's no recent template to model behavior.

In times of high volatility, it is common for sharp declines to be also accompanied by sharp rallies. Often times, participating in the panic selling can lead to receiving poorer prices as the market falls steeply at the open and then over the next few days stabilizes and attempts a recovery. However, the market recovery has been an uphill battle so far as it's harder for investors to understand the magnitude and scope of the pandemic as it arrives in the US

The viral outbreak is fast moving and that's why it has turned into a near pandemic in over a month. However, it also should be recognized that if the reports about the new virus infections peaking in China continue to hold true, the virus has a shelf life and that would be positive.

In the US, the next six weeks will be critical.

Containment efforts are in place. But as has been proven in the short history of the virus so far, such containment efforts are easily breached due to the asymptomatic nature of the virus. If containment is indeed successful over the next month and prevents an epidemic, then we will be approaching a season change. It's believed that the virus becomes dormant during the warmer season just like flu or influenza. If that's borne out, then it can provide time for vaccines to be available for the next year just like it is for the flu season.

At this time, caution is prudent and investors will need to align their exposure based on their investment strategy and how the pandemic risk is being perceived. While there has been a lengthy period of negative news on the viral outbreak, it may be time for more positive news to emerge.

An important consideration now is the impact on the first quarter earnings outlook for large companies with international operations in the affected regions. Apple (AAPL) was among the first companies to alert, and there have been a growing number of companies since then including Microsoft (MSFT) and Mastercard (MA) that have sounded the alarm.

Healthcare and biotechs still have a number of promising ideas which can be considered at an appropriate time. Some of these may be part of our Prudent Biotech, the Prudent Healthcare, and the Graycell Small Cap model portfolios. These include Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY), Nevro (NVRO), NovoCure (NVCR), Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH), Kodiak Sciences (KOD), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), Zymeworks (ZYME), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), Principia Biopharma (PRNB), Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA), Fulgent Genetics (FLGT), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), Arvinas (ARVN), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), Moderna (MRNA), Neogenomics (NEO), Radnet (RDNT), Provention Bio (PRVB), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN), Forty Seven (FTSV), Chemocentryx (CCXI), and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN).

Always take a portfolio approach to overcome mistakes.

Author's note: As always, kindly do your due diligence. The small caps and biotechs carry more risk of losses than the broader market. For additional information and helpful links, please check the Profile by clicking on the name above. Also, you can click on the orange "Follow" button to receive such information immediately when published. Please feel free to add to this commentary or point out errors in the Comments section. Opinions can change with time and additional data.

