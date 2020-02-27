Energy Transfer Partners: 5 Graphs Not About Their Massive Yield To Help Unitholders Sleep Well During Turmoil

Introduction

Following more negative news regarding the heavily discussed coronavirus, the units of Energy Transfer Partners (ET) have once again dropped lower, falling by almost 5% when trading resumed at the start of this week. Volatile times such as these can be quite stressful for some investors and thus it is more important than ever to focus on the underlying fundamental thesis behind their investment. During the past year there has been much written about their massive distribution yield that now exceeds 10%, so this article will provide five graphs that clearly display the commendable progress they are making to improve their underlying situation and provide strength in tumultuous times.

Excellent Progress Generating Free Cash Flow Whilst Leverage Sits Around Record Lows

One of the main criticisms of Master Limited Partnerships centers on their practice of funding distributions through their distributable cash flow instead of their free cash flow. Whilst this may only sound like mere semantics, the difference can be stark as distributable cash flow ignores the capital expenditure related to growth projects. Naturally this can deter many investors, however, thankfully due to the successful execution of their projects their leverage is actually sitting around record lows, despite their net debt reaching all-time highs in absolute terms. The three graphs included below summarize their cash flows and leverage:

Image Source: Author.

After consistently producing negative free cash flow every year, 2018 marked an important turning point when this finally changed for the positive and has subsequently continued growing significantly higher throughout 2019. Their strong performance should continue well into the future with their capital expenditure expected to more than halve in 2021 to between $2b and $2.5b from $5.96b in 2019.

Even if their operating cash flow was to remain static and not grow, which seems unlikely, their free cash flow would surge almost 200% higher from $2.043b in 2019 to almost $6b. This should create a favorable situation whereby they are able to completely fund all of their $4.651b of distributions internally, which includes both those to their partners and non-controlling interests. Once they become self-funding it will lower the risks associated with their requirement to access capital markets and thus remove one of the main criticisms of their company. The lower risks associated once they become fully self-funding should also lead to a rerating of their units as well, holding everything constant.

Image Source: Author.

Normally the combination of saying their leverage is sitting around record lows when their net debt is sitting at all-time highs sounds like a typo but thankfully this is not the case this time. The graph above is arguably the most important one in this article as it clearly shows that despite their net debt reaching records levels, when compared to both their adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow, their leverage is actually the lowest since at least 2009.

Their net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 5.15 in 2009, before peaking at 7.21 in 2016, which is considerably higher than its current result of 4.53. Although their net debt to operating cash flow ratio peaked earlier in 2012 at 20.11, it has still broadly followed the same trend with its current result of 6.34 being significantly lower than the result of 10.68 in 2009. Overall these two metrics indicate their financial operating model is sustainable, as their financial position actually appears to be improving thanks to their economically attractive growth projects, despite their net debt reaching all-time highs. This very attractive situation is further evidence against the aforementioned criticism of their financial operating model.

Image Source: Author.

If their interest expense were to continue consuming an ever greater portion of their operating cash flow it would ultimately end painfully. Thankfully it is very clear that their ability to service their interest expense has improved during the past decade, with their operating cash flow to interest ratio increasing from 2.54 in 2009 to 4.33 for 2019. When combined with their broadly flat gearing and debt to equity ratios as well as their strong current ratio, it further indicates that their financial position has been improving rather than deteriorating despite their higher net debt.

A Massive Diversified & Very Difficult To Replicate Network

One of the other main concerns is the financial health of their customers, after all take or pay contracts are not worth too much if the customer has no ability to actually pay. Their primary attractive qualitative characteristic during times such as these where the future may be rough is their diversification, both geographically and process type, as the two graphs included below display:

Image Source: Energy Transfer Partners September 2019 Presentation.

It is clear that very few of their competitors can match their geographic diversification and hence given the fragmented nature of the upstream oil and gas industry, their client base is also highly diversified. This indicates that they are not as reliant on any one producing basin nor upstream company as are the majority of their peers and thus they are well positioned to mitigate the losses from any possible future bankruptcies.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully they are also not locked into one narrow part of the market, with their earnings adequately diversified between various process types. The largest single one, crude oil transportation and services, amounts to only 26% of their adjusted EBIDTA for 2019. Admittedly demand for many of these processes is positively correlated, however, they are still not perfectly correlated and thus it further diversifies their client base and lessens the risks they face from bankruptcies. This diversification, both geographically and process type, works in a similar way as diversifying an investment portfolio and thus should ensure that barring a catastrophic black swan event, any losses suffered due to any upstream bankruptcies are manageable.

Conclusion

Although the current market turmoil has taken its toll on their unit price, their underlying conditions and outlook has never been brighter. Not only are they on the cusp of covering all of their distributions from internally generated free cash flow, but their leverage is sitting around record lows and should continue to improve. Whilst any continued turmoil in the oil and gas markets will continue to rattle their customers and likely send some of the weaker ones bankrupt, their highly diversified operations will significantly mitigate the risks posed. Even though I currently hold their units, if this selloff continues much further I will certainly increase my investment.

Notes: Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Energy Transfer Partners' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.