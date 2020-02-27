Applied Optoelectronics: The Moment Of Truth

Investors should look for its data center and telecom revenues, its 40G-100G sales mix, its managements outlook for Q1.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) will be reporting its Q4 earnings later this week on Thursday. The company has missed the Street's revenue estimates in 6 of its last 8 quarters so investors would be anxious to see if the company can buck the trend. But in addition to that, investors should also closely watch its telecom and data center revenues, its 40G - 100G sales split as well its management's guidance for Q1 FY20 and FY20. These items will highlight the extent of Applied's turnaround at a granular level and so, they're likely going to impact its share price in the coming days. Let's take a look.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Management's Outlook

Let me start by saying that the Street is expecting Applied's Q4 revenues to come in at $47.1 million, which would mark a year over year decline of 18.8%. This falls perfectly in-line with the management's revenue guidance range of $46 million to $49 million. Only time will tell what the actual top-line figure really is, but as far as preliminary assessment goes, it's evident that the analyst community and Applied's management are agreeing on Q4 numbers.

Things get a little tricky when it comes to Applied's Q1 FY20 prospects though. The escalating Coronavirus health issue is disrupting global supply chains and Applied Optoelectronics may be affected as well. Applied actually has a significant exposure to China from an operational standpoint. Its 10K reads:

We have three manufacturing sites: Sugar Land, Texas, Ningbo, China and Taipei, Taiwan... In our China facility, we take advantage of lower labor costs and manufacture certain more labor intensive components and optical equipment systems, such as optical subassemblies and transceivers for the internet data center market, CATV transmitters (at the headend) and CATV outdoor equipment (at the node).

Besides, our database reveals that Applied Optoelectronics has about a third of its total long-lived assets situated in China.

(Source: Business Quant)

Companies that have automated production lines in China may not be affected much by the general unavailability of manpower in the country. Applied Optoelectronics, however, has clearly positioned itself take advantage of the relatively inexpensive workforce in China, so it may be affected.

To put things in perspective, Applied Optoelectronics had missed its Q1 FY18 revenues because of higher than expected churn at its Chinese facility post the Chinese Lunar New Year. From the earnings call:

Our revenue came in slightly below our guidance as delivery of certain orders late into Q2 due to higher-than-expected employee turnover in our China factory as a result of the Chinese New Year.

So, we could be looking at something similar here. Hence, investors shouldn't undermine the gravity of this situation and rather closely listen in Applied's managements comments on how this development impacts their revenue outlook.

Segregated Revenues

Having said that, it's also important to closely monitor Applied Optoelectronics' product category revenue contribution. The company has seen its datacenter revenues erode over the past few quarters due to a myriad of issues ranging, from intensified industry competition to faulty parts.

Applied's management used to previously come up with justifications as how their data center revenues would start trending up the next quarter, which, as evident from the chart below, never really happened. But then they took another route and shifted the narrative to how their future 200G-400G products will drive datacenter revenues in the coming years.

(Source: Business Quant)

Data center revenue still account for a major portion of Applied's overall revenues. Needless to say, any fluctuation in this revenue stream can positively or negatively impact the overall company's financials. So, we must keep an eye out on this figure. It'll indicate the state of Applied's turnaround in addition to highlighting just its financial impact on the overall company.

Having said, we must also monitor Applied's Telecom revenues. Granted that the segment accounts for a minuscule portion of the company's overall revenues, for the time being at least, but I believe this segment stream has the potential to become a growth driver for Applied over the coming quarters if its management plays its cards right. Per Applied's latest 10Q:

In the telecom market, we benefit from deployment of new high-speed fiber-optic networks by telecom network operators... In the telecom market, we generally have sold products that were originally designed for other markets (such as internet data center or FTTH) or are variations of such products. As we gain experience in this market, we have begun to develop products specifically designed for telecom customers.

There have been two developments that are relevant to this product category. First, telecom companies around the globe are actively involved in the rollout of 5G networks and/or accelerating FTTH deployments. Secondly, Applied Optoelectronics announced the general availability of its 25G LWDM solution earlier this month, in order to tap the 5G market.

Its press release reads:

As we begin to see widespread deployment of advanced 5G mobile communications networks in 2020, we believe that AOI's ability to supply the needed LWDM channels and quantities of high-performance laser diodes is an important consideration for our customers

The introduction of this dedicated telecom product indicates that Applied is no longer a passive player in the segment, and depending on the competitiveness of its offering, this might just become a standalone revenue driver for the company as a whole. So, look out for Applied's telecom and data center revenues for the period, and also listen in on the management's outlook for the said product categories for 2020.

100G Shipments Mix

Lastly, our database reveals that Applied Optoelectronics generates most of its data center revenues from 40G parts. Unfortunately, for long-side investors at least, the company has struggled to grow its 100G revenues of late in spite of having the reputation of providing reliable high-speed lasers and transceivers.

(Source: Business Quant)

This is an important key performance indicator for Applied Optoelectronics and its peers. It indicates the nature of its sales. Data center operators have been gradually upgrading to the 100G spec over the course of 2019. So, if Applied Optoelectronics doesn't report a growth in its 100G data center revenues once again, then it might just mean that the company isn't competitive on this particular spec.

So, pay attention to this key performance indicator as well. It'll highlight the nature of Applied's sales under its largest segment in terms of revenues.

Concluding Remarks

Applied Optoelectronics has been going through a phase of prolonged slowdown, as its data center revenues have largely languished of late. This coupled with disrupted supply chain in China might encourage its management to issue a dull guidance for Q1. So, readers and investors may want to temper expectations for the company's upcoming earnings report. Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing an earnings review on Applied Opto next week, you can stay updated by clicking "Follow" at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.