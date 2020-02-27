Potential Dividend Growth All-Stars Of Tomorrow

There is no guarantee these company will increase their dividend, but through my process i will show they at least have the potential for large increases.

At the beginning of last week, I read an excellent article by Justin Law where he covered the highest dividend growth stocks over the past decade. At the end of his article, Justin posed the question to readers:“Which companies do you think will be the fastest dividend growers of the next decade?”

Challenge accepted! Through a process of examining the conditions that were in place at the beginning of the last decade for the stocks Justin covered, I will be coming up with a short list of current companies that meet those same criteria.

Historical Data

To start my screening process I used historical data from Zacks fundamental charts. I looked back to 2010 to see what the dividend yield, cash flows, market cap, etc were back then for the top five companies that Justin covered. The table below shows the Zacks data I gathered along with what the quarterly dividend was in 2010 compared to what it was in 2019. As you can see, the majority of companies were cash-flow-positive low-yielding companies.

*Market cap data in millions

Div Yield Market Cap Operating Cash Flow Positive? 2010 Div 2019 Div % Increase Southwest Airlines (LUV) 0.15% $8406 Yes $0.0045 $0.18 3900.00% Mastercard (MA) 0.27% $32959 Yes $0.015 $0.33 2100.00% Celanese (CE) 0.54% $4915 Yes $0.05 $0.62 1140.00% Helmerich & Payne (HP) 0.48% $5066 Yes $0.06 $0.71 1083.33% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 0.09% $37998 Yes $0.125 $1.08 764.00%

Table data from Zacks

Screen Criteria #1: Narrowing the field

For my base screen, I used the Zacks stocks screener with the criteria in the following list. The criteria I selected are based on the above data table and additional similar traits in other items like annual sales level, share price and excluding OTC stocks. After running this screen, I was left with 107 low yielding, cash flow positive companies. I will be further narrowing down that list using additional screens.

Dividend Yield: <1%

Dividend: >0.001

Market Cap: >$4 billion

Operating Cash Flow: >$500 million

Annual Sales: >$1.50 billion

Last Close: >$10

Exchange: Not OTC

Screen Criteria #2: Refining the list

For this step, I wanted to see what dividends as a percentage of cash flows were for the top five companies that Justin covered. The table below shows that back in 2010, dividends as a percentage of cash flows were at 10% or below for each of the top five companies. Therefore, I collected the data for the 107 companies from the previous step and found that out of those companies, 46 have dividends as a percentage of cash flows of 10% or lower.

CFFO/Share 2010 Annualized Div Past Div/CFFO Southwest Airlines LUV $1.44 $0.018 1.25% Mastercard MA $0.81 $0.06 7.44% Celanese CE $3.01 $0.20 6.65% Helmerich & Payne HP $5.80 $0.24 4.14% UnitedHealth Group UNH $4.99 $0.50 10.01%

Table data from Zacks

Screen Criteria #3: Projecting a big dividend increase

I looked back at the astounding 3900% increase Southwest Airlines posted over the past decade and wanted to project the same increase for the 46 companies that passed my first two screens. Before I get to that, I looked back to the past so see what would have happened if all of the above five companies had increased their quarterly dividend 3900% and what that resulting dividend yield would be based on the price at the end of 2010. As you can see, even after increasing their dividend 3900%, if Southwest Airlines share price had not changed over the past decade it would only be yielding 5.55%. This is where I wanted to narrow down my above list of 46 companies. Therefore, I applied a projected 3900% dividend increase to the current dividends of those 46 companies and only those that had a dividend yield below 10% after that increase were able to pass this screen. Twelve companies passed this test and they are listed in the second table below.

Projected Annual Div @3900% Close End 2010 Dividend Yield Southwest Airlines LUV $0.72 $12.98 5.55% Mastercard MA $2.40 $22.41 10.71% Celanese CE $8.00 $41.17 19.43% Helmerich & Payne HP $9.60 $48.48 19.80% UnitedHealth Group UNH $20.00 $36.11 55.39%

Table data from Zacks

Proj. Div Yield after 3900% Increase The Cooper Companies (COO) 0.67% Cigna (CI) 0.74% Radian Group (RDN) 1.68% Global Payments (GPN) 4.40% Textron (TXT) 6.76% Advance Auto Parts (AAP) 6.83% PVH Corp. (PVH) 7.09% Continental Resources (CLR) 7.91% NVIDIA (NVDA) 8.71% Lennar (LEN) 9.06% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 9.08% AngloGold Ashanti (AU) 9.69%

Screen Criteria #4: Eliminations

As anyone who has used a stock screener knows, there are some quirks and thus I have to eliminate a few of the above 12 companies to arrive at my final list. Sadly, I wish I had done this screen in 2019, because from the above list of 12 companies, I had to eliminate Radian Group and Global Payments, because they recently increased their dividends by a massive amount. I made two other eliminations as well because of variable dividends and a quirk in the screener data.

Radian Group: Radian Group recently increased their dividend from $0.0025 to $0.125, which is a 4900% increase. Yes, that is correct and not a typo, I even doubled checked on the Radian investor webpage.

Global Payment: Global Payments recently increased their dividend from $0.01 to $0.195 per quarter, representing an 1850% increase.

AngloGold Ashanti: I eliminated AngloGold Ashanti because they pay a variable dividend.

Continental Resources: As I mentioned above, stock screeners have some quirks and with my list of finalists, the data for Continental Resources has a quirk. Since the company just recently started paying a dividend, the annual total only shows $0.05, vs. the annual rate of $0.20 that it should be. If you use $0.20 instead of $0.05, in the above calculations for the 3900% increase, the results dividend yield would be 31.62%, which is above my 10% threshold, so I removed Continental Resources from further consideration.

Finalists

After the four eliminations, I was left with eight companies that I believe have the highest dividend growth potential over the next decade. This is only for companies that are currently paying a dividend. There is no guarantee any of these companies will continue increasing their dividends, or even increase their current dividend at all. For example, PVH has had the same dividend for decades, so there is no guarantee they will finally decide to increase their dividend.

Current Dividend Yield Div increase in last 5 years? The Cooper Companies COO 0.02% No Cigna CI 0.02% No Textron TXT 0.17% No PVH Corp. PVH 0.18% No NVIDIA NVDA 0.22% Yes Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO 0.23% Yes Advance Auto Parts AAP 0.71% Yes Lennar LEN 0.71% Yes

Analysis

On my final list of eight companies, four have not increased their dividend in the past five years. Of the four companies that have increased their dividend in the last five years, two of them, Advance Auto Parts, and Lennar have just recently started on their path of dividend increases. Advance Auto Parts just last week announced a 316.7% increase in their quarterly dividend. Lennar at the beginning of January increased their dividend 212.50%.

For those that do not know what type of business each company operates, I have provided a short summary for each.

The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies has two main business segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a vision unit made up of high quality contact lens for consumers. CooperSurgical offers a range of committed products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. As you can see the majority of the revenue for The Cooper Companies comes from the vision unit.

The Cooper Companies investor presentation

Cigna

Cigna is one of the largest private health insurers and health services companies in the United States. In 2018 the company announced the purchase of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts (ESRX) for $67 billion, which helped them gain significant scale. As for the hopes of a dividend increase, the company in a recent presentation broke down where they were directing cash flows and a dividend was not mentioned, so I would not get your hopes up.

Cigna investor presentation

Textron

Textron has a number of well recognized brands in the aircraft and industrial industries like Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat. The following chart shows, a breakdown of the revenue outlook the company gave for 2020. As you can see, aviation and Bell account for a large portion of revenues for the company.

Textron Q4 2019 investor presentation

PVH Corp

PVH Corp is one of the largest fashion companies in the world and has a number of popular brands under its umbrella. Those brands include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene. As you can see in the following chart, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are the two most important brands for PVH because they make up such a large portion of revenues and EBIT.

PVH winter 2019 investor update

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a semiconductor company that focuses on selling chips for gaming, data centers, automotive applications, etc. As you can see in the following chart, gaming is the largest source of revenues, but data center has been gaining important over the past couple years. If NVIDA ever does close its Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) acquisition, the data center will continue to increase in importance for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA quarterly revenue trend

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher supplies the healthcare industry with instruments, laboratory equipment, software, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, etc. The following chart shows pharma and biotech is the largest source of revenue for Thermo Fisher and overall the biggest driver of growth are coming from the healthcare sector.

Thermo Fisher Scientific 2019 annual meeting

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts is one of the largest auto parts retailers in the United States. Unlike the other companies I covered, I could not find an investor presentation for the Advance Auto Parts. In the most recent earnings release, Advance Auto reported comparable store sales increased 1.1% year/year. In addition, an interesting development was Advance Auto Parts purchased the Diehard battery brand from Sears for $200 million. As I noted above, when Advance Auto reported earnings they also announced a 316.7% dividend increase. The record date is not until March 20 th, so there is still time to collect the higher dividend.

Lennar

Lennar is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Lennar has seen substantial revenue growth over the past three years because of strong housing demand. The following chart shows the substantial increase in revenue, part of which is organic growth and the large $10 billion CalAtlantic acquisition in 2017. The substantial increase in revenue is the likely reason why Lennar at the beginning of 2020 decided to increase their dividend 212.50%.

Lennar financial highlights

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe my final list of eight companies are worthy of further research to see if there is the potential for large dividend increases going forward. Advance Auto Parts and Lennar recently increased there dividend by a large amount and when combined with the two companies (Radian Group & Global Payments) I eliminated from my semi-final list of 12 companies, the data shows my screen is viable at helping to identify companies with the potential for high dividend growth.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.