Dynagas: The Virus Resistant High-Yield Preferred Stock And The Hated Common Stock

Most DLNG revenues are locked in on long-term contracts. There's no impact to revenues from coronavirus or the warm winter.

Few issues are more hated in the shipping sector than Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG). DLNG has lost nearly 90% of its value over the last three years as the dividend was cut and then eliminated altogether. Dynagas LNG Partners LP 8.75 SR B PFD UT (DLNG.PB) now yields 11.2% and trades at a substantial discount to par. DLNG and DLNG.PB are out of favor issues in an out of favor sector. The shipping LNG sector has been pummeled by reduced LNG demand this winter due to the coronavirus and warm weather.

Despite all off this negativity, DLNG now appears to be on track. A successful refinancing has reduced interest costs, removed uncertainly and ensures substantial debt reduction during the next five years. Revenues are locked in with long-term leases and will not be impacted by short-term issues including the coronavirus or the short-term LNG glut. DLNG now trades at just 3.6X 2020 analyst earnings estimates of 47 cents per share. DLNG has a market capitalization of only about $60 million and will be repaying $12 million in debt (20% of the current market capitalization) in debt every single quarter for the next five years. This article makes the positive case for both DLNG and DLNG.PB.

What is DLNG.PB?

DLNG.PB is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with an initial fixed rate coupon of 8.75%. Dividends are paid quarterly and DLNG.PB now yields 11.2% at a recent price of $19.45. DLNG.PB is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. The company has the option to call it at par anytime after 11/22/2023. If DLNG.PB is not called, it will switch on 11/22/2023 to a floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus 5.593%. Holders of DLNG, DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB will NOT receive a K-1. See prospectus for additional details. Average daily trading volume is typically around 20K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

DLNG.PB has some good protective covenants. Preferred stock holders would be entitled to elect one director if preferred dividends were suspended for six quarters. See page S-28 of the prospectus. Note however that DLNG.PB holders do not have conversion rights if there's a "change of control." It would be possible for DLNG to go private without calling the preferred shares as recently happened at Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO).

How does DLNG.PA differ from DLNG.PB?

DLNG.PA is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with a fixed rate coupon of 9.0%. Dividends are paid quarterly and DLNG.PA now yields 10.5% at a recent price of $21.37. DLNG.PA is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. The company has the option to call it at par anytime after 8/12/2020. See prospectus for additional details.

DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB are equal in seniority and have similar protective covenants. I prefer DLNG.PB due to the higher current yield and the fixed / floating rate feature. No one really knows where interest rates will be in a few years, but I'm concerned that rates may eventually rise due to excessive government spending. The floating rate preferred stock issues provide a nice insurance policy in that event.

DLNG is virus resistant

The last year has been brutal for the shipping LNG sector. DLNG has lost 32% of its value while peers such as Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), GasLog Limited (GLOG) and Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) are down 46%, 81%, 68% and 66%, respectively. Recent coronavirus fears have reduced Chinese LNG demand, along with a warm winter in some key markets creating a supply glut. Fortunately these are near-term problems and DLNG has long-term leases.

Long-term contracts reduce risk

DLNG has a fleet of six LNG ships. Five of them already are locked up on long-term contracts that terminate between 2026 and 2035. See page #8 of the Q3 2019 investor presentation. The Artic Aurora can be released from its contract with Equinor no earlier than Q3 2021.

Ice Class vessels reduce competition

Five of the six DLNG ships are ice class vessels. See page #9 of the Q3 2019 investor presenation. The specialized nature of these DLNG vessels provides some competitive advantage when long-term contracts do eventually come up for renewal. This competitive advantage may erode over time as the newest LNG ice class vessels will be even better prepared for icy waters.

The successful refinancing

On 9/19/2019 DLNG announced a new five-year $675 million senior secured term agreement. The new term loan replaced their 6.25% 2019 notes as well as a bank credit line. The new term loan is set at three-month LIBOR + 3% which currently work out to only 4.7%. As noted in the press release:

"The Credit Facility is repayable over five years in 20 consecutive quarterly payments (plus a balloon payment in year five) based on a 14-year amortization profile and has a margin of LIBOR plus 300 basis points. The terms of the Credit Facility include financial covenants providing for the maintenance of maximum leverage ratios and minimum liquidity covenants, including the requirement for the Partnership to maintain a minimum cash balance of $50 million throughout the life of the Credit Facility in a restricted collateral account."

The loan amortization amounts to $12 million per quarter. Ice class LNG carriers have an expected life of 30 or more years. Debt is being repaid more than twice as fast as the ships are depreciating in value.

Adequate liquidity

DLNG ended Q3 2019 with pro forma (taking into account the subsequent refinancing) available liquidity of $47.7 million. This includes $17.7 million in cash as well as an undrawn $30 million credit line from the general partner. Note that this is in addition to $50 million in restricted cash that DLNG is required to hold under the terms of the new bank loan agreement.

Preferred dividend coverage is tight but revenues are locked in

Adjusted EBIDTA was $23.8 million for Q3 2019 and should remain near that level for the next couple of years with all ships on long-term leases and no near term capital expenditures expected. $12 million of debt will be repaid each quarter for the next five years. Quarterly interest costs on the $675 million secured term loan at three-month LIBOR plus 3% will initially be about $7.9 million. The quarterly preferred stock dividend obligation for DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB totals $2.9 million. So the free cash flow coverage as defined by

EBIDTA / (Interest costs + Preferred dividends + debt repayment) = 1.04X

Coverage is initially very tight. Fortunately the tight coverage is OK since revenues and EBIDTA are fully locked in with long-term leasing contracts. The current liquidity of $47 million provides some margin of error in the unlikely event that it's needed. Interest costs will drop over time as $48 million in debt is repaid annually. This will help slowly build cash and improve coverage over time.

The case for DLNG

DLNG does not pay a dividend and is prohibited from paying a dividend until the secured bank credit line has been fully repaid in 2024. However, substantial capital gains are possible. DLNG is trading at only 3.4X analyst estimated 2020 earnings of 47 cents per share. $12 million of debt is scheduled for repayment each quarter on the secured term loan that carries an interest rate of three-month LIBOR plus 3%. With 35.5 million shares outstanding, DLNG has a market capitalization of only $60 million at a recent price of $1.70 per share. DLNG will be reducing debt by 20% of its current market capitalization every single quarter.

With three-month LIBOR now at 1.7%, this works out to a 4.7% interest rate. The annual repayment of $48 million in debt will therefore reduce interest costs by about $2.3 million per year or 6.5 cents per share. By 2024 we can estimate that interest costs will be reduced by about 26 cents per share as compared to 2020. Revenues should remain about constant due to the long-term charters. Therefore, 2024 earnings per share should be approximately 73 cents per share as compared to 47 cents per share for 2020.

DLNG should trade at a more normal price earnings ratio by the end of 2024. Debt will have been reduced by $240 million as compared to current levels. Lower debt levels in 2024 should enable the secured credit line to be refinanced on less restrictive terms such that a common stock dividend can be reintroduced. If I assume that DLNG restores a common dividend in 2024 and trades at a more typical PE ratio of 8X, then the 2024 price target is:

8 X 73 cents per share = $5.84 per share

Owning a mix of DLNG and DLNG.PB is suggested

I believe that owning 500 shares of DLNG for each 100 shares of DLNG.PB would provide a nice mix of yield and capital appreciation. Purchasing 100 shares of DLNG.PB at $19.50 and 500 shares of DLNG at $1.70 would cost a total of $2,800 and provide an overall yield of 7.8%. Let's say that over the next five years the common stock appreciated to $5 and the preferred stock appreciated to par $25. The $2,800 investment would now be worth $5,000 for a capital gain of 79% in addition to collecting that 7.8% yield on cost annually.

The best feature of owning a mix of preferred and common stock is that this combination provides natural protection against a potential privatization. DLNG has a market capitalization of only $60 million and appears to be trading at a substantial discount to fair value with a PE ratio of only 3.4X. The general partner already owns 43.9% of the common stock as detailed on page 109 of the 2019 annual report.

Let's suppose that the general partner made an offer tomorrow to take DLNG private at $2.50 per share while leaving DLNG.PB outstanding. Using Teekay Offshore Partners LP Preferred E (TOO.PE) as a recent example, DLNG.PB might trade lower to about $16.50 initially on such a privatization offer. However, the buyout premium on the common stock would roughly offset the loss on the preferred stock. The $2,800 investment would be relatively unchanged in value at $2,900 in this near-term privatization scenario.

Distinguished Seeking Alpha author Darren McCammon makes a very strong case for DLNG.PB in his 11/25/2019 article. The only thing I find with Darren's thesis is that it doesn't address hedging the risk of privatization. Owning a combination of DLNG and DLNG.PB addresses that risk as shown above. The recent unwarranted selloff in DLNG provides an excellent opportunity for DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB income investors to hedge the risk of a privatization by acquiring some shares of DLNG.

What are the major risks?

DLNG ships are leased to Gazprom, Equinor and Yamal LNG as detailed on page #9 of the Q3 2019 investor presentation. These are all well capitalized and financially stable multi-billion dollar firms. Gazprom has a market capitalization of $75 billion. Yamal has a 5% market share of the global LNG market. Equinor has a market capitalization of $52 billion. The risk that any of these titanic firms will default on their leases with DLNG is very low.

Gazprom and Yamal LNG are Russian firms. Some Russian firms have been subject to various U.S. sanctions. Note that this has not been an issue for natural gas and LNG exports. Such sanctions seem unlikely to me since Europe and China are major natural gas and LNG customers for firms such as Gazprom. Europe is heavily dependent on this imported energy.

While I expect the Arctic Aurora contract to be extended on similar terms in Q3 2021, there's some risk that it won't be. DLNG has adequate liquidity of $47.7 million, but would be vulnerable to any substantial unexpected expenses that can't be passed on to ship lessors. A significant increase in LIBOR could increase interest rate costs. Leases could be interrupted by wars or other force majeure events.

Conclusions

DLNG and DLNG.PB are hated issues in a hated sector. They have sold off recently due to coronavirus concerns and the broad shipping LNG selloff, despite DLNG's stable long-term leasing structure. I believe that owning a combination of DLNG.PB and DLNG provides an excellent opportunity for both income and capital gains over the next five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG, DLNG.PB, DLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.