ServiceNow: Making A Multi-Bagger

ServiceNow's industry leading offering will cause a "business herd effect" where companies begin flocking to the best platform to ensure they remain on a level playing field.

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NOW) is revolutionizing the way businesses operate by providing a platform that serves as the railways for a business's information flows. The "business herd effect" is a concept that I've recently developed that explains the massive growth of companies, such as Salesforce (CRM), Zoom (ZM), and Twilio (TWLO). As I will explain, this "business herd effect" has really just begun for ServiceNow, as the company projects its revenues to reach $9B by 2022.

With its massive margins for both its top and bottom line, ServiceNow truly is just getting started. Today, I rate the company a strong buy.

The Business Herd Effect

The business herd effect refers to the idea that when adoption of a certain technology reaches a certain threshold, the rate at which the technology is adopted actually accelerates. That is, the "hockey stick" effect occurs just when people assume the company couldn't possibly keep growing at its historic rates.

There are a couple conditions under which this effect occurs:

A portion of industry leaders must adopt the technology Those industry leaders must be visibly successful with the technology

Once those two pre-requisites are filled, the "business herd effect" is ripe for occurring. Businesses rush from one room (a metaphor for old tech) to another room (new tech), so as to ensure that they are not left behind by what's happening in the next room over.

Regardless of whether the tech will truly revolutionize their businesses, they do not want to be seen as the company that didn't adopt a certain tech, and that's why their employees are leaving and their business is underperforming relative to its peers.

As I mentioned, this effect has been taking place in the enterprise space in a big way recently via companies like Zoom, Twilio, Slack (WORK), and most notably, ServiceNow.

In fact, ServiceNow has hit that hockey stick moment, where adoption of its platform has accelerated as it has grown larger. Businesses have come to realize that ServiceNow as the winning formula for providing the tracks on which the businesses operations travel.

Here's an example: EY Advisory services (better known as Ernst and Young) are customers of ServiceNow. EY advises business on a range of problems, such as business analytics, business development, and strategy execution.

EY is not only a leader in its industry of consulting, which contributes to the aforementioned business herd effect, but the company is also actively consulting businesses as to how those businesses can enhance their operations. Here's a quote from ServiceNow's case studies/customers page:

With aggressive growth goals and intensifying competition for top‑tier talent, EY Advisory Services needed to take its HR services to a higher level. ServiceNow HR Service Delivery provides a flexible, scalable platform for the consistent, efficient delivery of high‑quality HR services to EY employees worldwide.

So EY uses ServiceNow, then going out into the world and telling their 10s of thousands of customers... what? Use a different HR solution? No! EY is consulting 10s of thousands of businesses and telling them that they should use what EY knows: ServiceNow!

The same dynamic plays out for companies such as Accenture and Salesforce's crm.

That is, these consulting firms become very well-versed on one platform, then go out and aggressively sell that platform as a solution for the company's IT or business problems. Then, EY or Accenture turns around and says, "Look at the great work we did by guiding you to this or that platform!"

ServiceNow is in dead-smack in the middle of this dynamic, and these consulting firms are actively hawking ServiceNow's fantastic platform as the panacea for business operational issues, all of which can be solved via the following segments of ServiceNow's offering.

Great, So What Is ServiceNow Anyway?

I've already used this analogy a couple times, but it's worth repeating: ServiceNow is a platform that serves as the railways for business information and activities.

The components of ServiceNow's business primarily include the following:

IT Workflows Employee workflows Customer workflows

The ServiceNow platform streamlines the operations of each of these segments.

From a broader perspective, ServiceNow offers panoply of enterprise solutions, all of which can be found here.

Additionally, for those that read my articles often, you know I'm keenly aware and very bullish on the idea of businesses offering customizable platforms. Twilio, Shopify, Zoom, and ServiceNow sell pre-made solutions to be clear; however, they also offer the freedom for businesses to actively re-arrange the product or create bespoke programs on their platforms.

Ok, so now we know that ServiceNow is reaching a hockey stick moment, but what should we pay for it?

Valuation

ServiceNow's valuation is actually extremely straightforward, unlike some of my most recent valuations, which you could find here and here. In both of those valuations, there were no profits or free cash flow to speak of, which makes creating valuations quite difficult due to the number of assumptions that must be made.

In the case of ServiceNow, there's massive gross margins and massive free cash flow margins! Too easy! So in order to determine ServiceNow's value, I will use my L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. It consists of three steps:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 year period. (3a) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Let's get started!

Step 1

The following chart says about it all. That is, ServiceNow's gross margins are clocking in at 77%, which free cash flow per share soaring hundreds of percent over the last 3 years.

Of course, we can't be sure as to whether this is baked into the stock, so we must execute step 1 of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. In order to arrive at a growth rate, I took consensus analyst estimates, which ServiceNow has marginally exceeded in the last 2 years. These estimates were 28%, 26%, and 25% over the next 3 years, respectively.

Therefore, I will use a consistent free cash flow growth rate of 20% annually for the next ten years. This is an average, and keep in mind that with the massive free cash flow margins ServiceNow has, it will be able to acquire faster growing tech companies, buy back shares, or some combination of the two so as to further accelerate growth.

Lastly, I used a 30% free cash flow margin, which might seem too aggressive, but in light of ServiceNow's nearly 80% gross margins, I believe it's actually conservative.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 20% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $5.26 Fair Value $255.55

As can be seen above, ServiceNow is technically overvalued by about 30%, but this doesn't complete the picture. To truly arrive at what returns we can expect, let's move onto steps 2 and 3.

Step 2

Step 2 usually accounts for the effects share buy backs and share issuances will have on the rate at which free cash flow per share grows. In the case of ServiceNow, I expect that it will continue to issue shares through stock based compensation; however, with quickly growing cash on its balance sheet, I don't expect that share issuances will be excessively used throughout the next decade.

For this reason, I will skip step 2, as the addition of new shares may marginally impact the rate at which ServiceNow increases its free cash flow per share, but not enough to meaningfully alter the outcome of this model. Further, if there is another large share issuance, it will likely be to fund a faster growing acquisition, which would only serve to improve the model's outcome.

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

So as steps 1 and 2 communicated, ServiceNow is technically overvalued, but what others will pay for free cash flow and gross margin is essential to the total returns narrative of any stock.

Therefore, I will normalize ServiceNow's share price for post-10yr growth.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $255.55 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 71.23x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 7.85x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 40x Fair Value At 10yr End $1302.74

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Therefore, if one were to buy ServiceNow at $330, they would receive a 14.72% annualized return.

There are few stocks in today's market that could offer such a great return; however, in the case of ServiceNow, such a return is actually pretty mediocre, considering its gross margins, ability to generate free cash flow, and its position as the go to solution for consulting firms.

Risks

The greatest risk that's posed to ServiceNow is complacency in light of the massive success that's ahead for the company. Should ServiceNow rest on its laurels as the solution for enterprise workflows, then it could easily be displaced by a lower priced entrant.

Concluding Remarks

To sum it all up, here's how you should think about ServiceNow:

It is the number one cloud based, digital solution for optimizing workflows for enterprises. It serves as the railways for information within a business. Consulting firms are using it, then recommending it to theirs tens of thousands of customers. And lastly, ServiceNow recently hired a highly respected CEO, who's known to have a Rolodex of big clients on standby.

I rate ServiceNow as a strong buy as of today.

As always, thanks for reading and happy investing!

