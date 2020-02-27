Not So Common Fixed-Income Preview

Introduction

In this monthly article, I'll review the less popular fixed-income securities, sorted into several categories: Floored preferred stocks, third parties, trust preferred stocks, and the preferred units, including those with a K-1. This makes a total of 88 securities, 49 of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETF: the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF).

As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just 10% of PFF's market capitalization consists of the aforementioned securities, which also corresponds to 10% of the fund's holdings, we are talking around $1.7B in general. As for the third-party trust securities, they are not part of any of the top five fixed-income ETF holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX) Monthly chart

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), continues its decline and it's now at its September 2019 level, a level it had been reached only twice before - in the summer of 2012 and 2016. TNX is currently at the rate of 1.47% and is headed for its all-time low (as you can see on the monthly price chart), while the 30-year Treasury yield (TYX) already has hit its all-time low on Friday, Feb. 21. All bond prices are rising as investors prefer to put their money into safer investments, as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies the fears about slowing the global economic growth. Nevertheless, fixed income securities remain relatively calm for the moment, with PFF staying just 25 cents below its at its more than two-year high. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 experienced a slight pullback from its all-time high, after China’s National Health Commission reported more than 75,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,000 deaths on the mainland, as well as South Korea, which also reported more than 200 cases of the coronavirus.

The Review

1. Floating Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays a higher spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. Their current yield is their yield to worst, and if they trade below their redemption price, they have some extra value in their sleeping long-term call option on the LIBOR. Currently, almost all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature (the current three-month LIBOR continues its downtrend to a rate of 1.67925%). The only exception is SLMBP, as unlike most of the "floored" securities, it does not have a minimum nominal yield, and the falling of the LIBOR immediately means lowering the distribution rate. Here, you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Here is the full list:

The big risk with these securities is that they are the lowest nominal yielders. The security with the highest current yield is WTREP, last August listed fixed-to-floating preferred stock, issued five years ago, that passed its call date now (the company had redeemed around 76% of all outstanding preferred shares) meaning it's a so-called "floored" security now. However, WTREP is the only one to be trading above its PAR, meaning it's the only one to carry a call risk. Currently, the issue with the highest YTW is still SLMBP with its 5.36% qualified current yield as it's trading at 62% of PAR. After it had been under selling pressure over months and it even fell below 50% of its par value, it's now returned at the path of buying and it's the biggest gainer for the past month. Still, keep in mind that SLMBP gave a current yield of 6.65% in December, a shift (↑) of 1.30% for two months now.

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

For a clearer view, I've excluded USB-A as it has a par value of $1,000.

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third-Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

Since all TRuPS have a stated maturity date, meaning they are term securities, the best way to be observed is by their Yield-to-Maturity which is also their Yield-to-Worst.

2.1 Floating (LIBOR and Treasury related)

Source: Author's database

2.2 Fixed

Source: Author's database

J. C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) continues to stand below the $1 line as it has even been notified it's no longer in compliance with the NYSE listing criteria and threatened with delisting if it does not make what's necessary to regain compliance. JCP's third-party trust securities are still trading at no more than 25% of their par value, and it seems that there's no perspective for improvement. The company is expected to report its earnings for the fiscal ending January 2020 on 02/27/2020 before the bell.

2.3 The full list:

Source: Author's database

These also are the fixed-income securities with the lowest liquidity with issues of no more than 1-2M shares. This also is the reason why the situation remains almost unchanged month after month.

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the latter offers a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

Source: Author's database

3.2 No call risk:

Source: Author's database

3.3 The full list:

Source: Author's database

How have they moved for the last month?

Source: Author's database

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

Source: Author's database

The list:

Source: Author's database

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there's one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate, and after a little more than five years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

LMRKN pays a floating dividend rate of the three-month LIBOR rate plus 4.698% and has a minimum protection clause of 7%. With the current rate of the three-month LIBOR, its current nominal yield is at its minimum rate of 7.00%. With the price of $26.29, this means it has a current yield of 6.66% and a yield-to-call of 5.93%.

4.4 K-1 Only (including the preferred stocks)

The chart below contains all preferred units and stocks with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution by their yield-to-call and current yield.

Source: Author's database

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP.PA also is excluded from this chart because of its 147% yield-to-call.

4.5 One-month change

Source: Author's database

GMLPP, GLOP-A, GLOP-B, and GLOP-C have lost between 12% and 15% of their market capitalization after Golar LNG Partners L.P. (GMLP) and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) hit their all-time lows, driven by GLOP's earnings where it has cut its quarterly distribution on the common stock with 78% that resulted in a 60% loss its market value.

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

Which of the aforementioned securities are ex-dividend until the end of March? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

6. A Look At The Most Recent Redemption:

There's a trust preferred stock called for redemption for March 2, 2020: Old Second Capital Trust I, 7.80% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securities (OSBCP):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There also are two series of preferred units issued this month:

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 5.750% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Series 3 (BPYPN):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

... and

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., 5.25% Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 17 (BEP-A):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

At this point, the Brookfield Renewable Partners LP 5.25% Preferred Units Series 17 are still trading on the gray market under the temporary ticker symbol BKFRF before it starts trading on the NYSE under the permanent ticker BEP-A.

Conclusion

This is what our small world of not so common fixed income securities looks like at the end of February. Though so far the heightened fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus haven't reflected much on the fixed-income securities that have managed to stay almost unchanged, we can now see a slight downtick based on equities weakening. However, at this point, no tangible selling has occurred, and I would wait for bigger movements before taking advantage to update the holdings in my portfolio. With the U.S. Treasuries making new highs and trading to its all-time high, I think any sell-off in a decent pick based on the SPY pullback can be a short-term buying opportunity. The equity market is so high that it should not attract any selling in fixed income.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 02/23/2020 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.