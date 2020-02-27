ServiceNow: The Growth Story Continues

The valuation remains fair relative to the overall SaaS space, but the stock has enjoyed a significant rally as of late. I would wait for a pullback before buying the shares.

The new CEO Bill McDermott is showing enthusiasm for the company’s prospects, and stated five priorities to focus on during his tenure in the company.

ServiceNow (NOW) has ended 2019 on the right note, as revenue growth accelerated from previous quarters and profitability ratios improved once again. The compelling revenue growth was paired with strong growth in billings and RPO, which suggests growth durability. The market seemed to be delighted with the results and extended the stock’s previous rally to roughly 50% from its levels of October 2019. The company’s core products continue to grow at +30% rates, while emerging products are consolidating their share of total revenues. The growth in customers decreased a bit during the year, but remains strong for a company reaching ~80% of the Fortune 500. Still, the company was able to continue growing its customers with more than $1 million in ACV at a strong rate.

The company’s guidance indicates growth deceleration that seems reasonable given its scale. It also implies further improvements in operating and free cash flow margins. Also, it is refreshing to see the new CEO taking the helm in such an enthusiastic way. Bill McDermott has the knowledge base to take NOW to the next stages of growth.

The valuation remains fair in my view. Comparing the stock with the whole SaaS sector and a few close peers back my opinion. Still, high growth names have significant risk to bear in mind. In this case, the stock has been rallying for some months, gaining roughly 50% since recent lows, therefore I am not buying the company shares at these levels. I would recommend to wait for a pullback to take action. ServiceNow is an exceptional company and I will buy if the opportunity arises.

Strong Growth in Subscription Revenues and Billings

During the last quarter, the company generated subscription revenues of $899 million, representing a growth of 35% Y/Y. The total revenue figure was $952 million, up 33% Y/Y, and above the company’s guidance and analyst expectations. This level of growth represents an acceleration from both the growth rates of Q3 2019 and Q4 2018. Still, this growth rate was affected by currency fluctuations (see the table below).

Subscription billings was the most impressive, amounting to $1.3 billion or a growth of 36% Y/Y (37% on constant currency). Of course, billings is a volatile ratio, and, as the management is used to pointing out, investors should watch the trend in remaining performance obligations (RPO) or the backlog, rather than that of billings. Similarly, RPO performed well, ending the quarter at $6.6 billion (see the chart below), growing 34% Y/Y, and showing no signs of deceleration.

The revenue growth was quite balanced across product lines. It is favorable to see the core products growing at almost the same rate as newer products. This is a differentiating factor for NOW vs. similar peers like Workday (WDAY) whose core product (human capital management) is slowing down as it reaches maturity. Furthermore, this balanced growth and the one-to-two new products that NOW expects to launch per year are indicators of growth durability. On the earnings call, the management pointed out that the HR and CSM products are now generating $200 million each, demonstrating the consolidation across emerging products.

The behavior seen in the product lines has also been replicated across geographies.

Customers Keep Coming In At A Strong Pace

As this quarter was the last of the year, the company updated on its number of customers. The figure was ~6,200, and represented a growth of ~14% Y/Y, or 800 net new customers. This rate of growth means a significant slowdown from the mid-20s of previous years, but it gets difficult to keep high growth rates when the company serves ~80% of the Fortune 500.

The company didn’t report its net expansion rate, but the figure will be shared with investors on the company’s Financial Analyst Day on May. With the growth in customers slowing down faster than revenue growth, it is reasonable to expect a figure close to 130% as in 2018. The renewal rate was 97%, two points down from the 99% reported in Q3 2019. The decrease was influenced by M&A activity between customers. This rate should improve over the next quarters. See the comparison between quarters below.

Although the stream of new customers is slowing down, the company continues to expand the use of its solutions by new and existing customers. The table below shows the cross-selling abilities of the Now platform, with most of the top deals of the quarter including at least five products.

Moreover, the company registered 76 deals with more than $1 million in annual contract value (ACV), representing a growth of 49% Y/Y. Similarly, the number of customers with that amount of ACV at the end of the quarter was 892, growing 32% on a Y/Y basis.

Profit Margins Continue To Expand

Besides beating analyst expectations on revenue, the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 that also beat analysts’ EPS estimate of $0.87 by 9 cents, or 10%. On a GAAP basis, EPS was $3.03. A tax benefit of $564.5 million during the quarter completely distorted the result. Adjusting for the tax benefit, the company was profitable on a GAAP basis for a few cents.

Going into details about profitability, the gross margin for the quarter was 78%, and continued to expand from the 76.5% reported in Q4 2018. The operating margin was 3% and 22% on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, showing improvements on a Y/Y basis. Also the free cash flow margin was very strong at 36%, and expanded from 34% in Q4 2018. See the chart below for further details.

Investors should be happy with the profitability profile of NOW. Very few SaaS companies are able to grow at this pace and show high free cash flow margins. Companies of the quality of Salesforce.com (CRM) or WDAY feature FCF margins of 21% and 17% respectively. NOW leads them on this matter.

The Company Expects A Revenue Growth Of ~29% In 2020

The guidance for Q1 2020 and FY2020 is compelling. According to the numbers, the company expects to grow subscription revenues around 29-30% in 2020. A deceleration of 450-550 bps from FY2019.

Keep in mind that NOW has been growing in the 30s for four years without material acquisitions. Smaller peers have not been able to sustain this level of organic growth for so much time. This is indicative of an unusually large TAM. On top of this, NOW has $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents to use for acquisitions and maintain this level of growth for more time. And that is without considering the introduction of new products that the company intends to launch every year.

Getting back to the guidance, here are the details:

The New CEO Showed Enthusiasm And Confidence About The Opportunity Ahead

By reading the earnings call transcript (or listening to the webcast) it is difficult not to feel the excitement of the new CEO, Bill McDermott. I saw McDermott on CNBC when his hiring was announced, and he seemed quite impressed with everything on ServiceNow. He was eager for the job.

As a reminder, McDermott brings to the table extensive experience on segments such as Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Management, Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management and Supplier Relationship Management, among others, that he acquired on SAP (SAP). Bear in mind that SAP is perhaps the leader of ERP and one of the largest software companies in the world on revenues, behind the likes of Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

With that background, the new CEO has the basis to state the priorities for ServiceNow under his leadership. Here is an excerpt from the earnings call:

To continue driving our growth, we're focused on five clear priorities for 2020. They include, one, being the trusted innovator for the C-suite, this starts with our brands making every C-suite leader aware of ServiceNow and what we can do for them. You may have noticed we launched our new brand campaign across all channels this week. We're receiving rave reviews. I personally love our brand. It's so human, personal, and inviting; we'll keep it going. Number two, we're engaging customers with a world-class go-to-market machine. The company already has a strong go-to-market organization, and we're now taking it to the next level. Number three, we will force multiply ServiceNow with a strong industry and partner ecosystem. The ecosystem is going to become more strategic and more powerful. Our partners tell me they see ServiceNow as the cross-platform integration engine of the modern enterprise. Going after industry verticals and building strong partner relationships will force multiply ServiceNow's coverage by 10x. This will happen across GEOs, industries, and across buying centers. As you saw Monday, we announced our new industry solution strategy and our expanded partnerships with Deloitte in banking, and Accenture in telecommunications. Number four, we're creating product experiences that people at work will love. The Now platform is ServiceNow's secret sauce. We're a platform company. In fact, we're the platform of platforms, and we're committed to excellence delivering an innovative, scalable, secure, highly available platform, and products that digitize workflows and deliver great experiences. Number five, teamwork; as you all know, teamwork does make the dream work, and it happens with trust, collaboration, and communication at mass scale. Our culture is our ultimate competitive advantage. All 10,371 and growing ServiceNow colleagues are committed to our purpose of making the world of work, work better for people. ServiceNow is hungry and humble, and we have an unwavering focus on serving our customers. We're so honored to have been added to the S&P 500, and to be recognized this month by Fortune as one of the world's most admired companies.

He certainly knows what he wants to do on ServiceNow, and how to do it.

One point that investors should appreciate from this quarter is the way the finance organization of ServiceNow has assimilated the CEO and CFO transition. This suggests that the company is well prepared for future changes in leadership, and that it may succeed despite the volatility at the top management.

Valuation

After the post-earnings rally, the stock remains fairly valued in my view. Comparing the stock’s valuation to that of a median SaaS stock and that of similar peers backs my perception.

The median public SaaS company has trailing revenue growth of roughly 31% and its stock trades at a trailing EV/S multiple of around 10x after the recent market sell-off. Fundamentals for this median company include an FCF margin of ~5%, a Rule of 40 of ~40% (some say that the “40” of the Rule of 40 is just an arbitrary number, well, it does not seem so), a net retention rate in the low 110% and a gross retention rate in the low 90%.

NOW beats the median SaaS company in all these figures. It features an impressive net retention rate above 130% (I only know a few companies with at least 130% of net retention rate, and all of them are growing their revenues at +40% rates), and a staggering gross retention rate of ~98% (±1% every quarter), which I think is what sets NOW apart from the rest. A strong gross retention rate will decrease the risk profile of a SaaS company (hence the risk of the investment), making valuations higher than same-growth peers with slightly lower ratios.

As NOW beats the median SaaS company, it is expected to trade at a higher multiple, or above 10x trailing revenues.

Comparing the stock with similar peers in the SaaS space throws similar results as above. This market is rating stocks based on a mix of revenue and profitability, alongside some other SaaS-specific metrics where NOW is a leader. Moreover, it is growing faster than most of these peers, and its Rule of 40 is very close to the leader Adobe (ADBE).

Beyond comparisons, I would be cautious on NOW. The stock has had a nice rally since bottoming out in October 2019, and it is already in correction territory, along with the overall market.

Takeaway

After seeing such strong quarterly numbers, ServiceNow remains one of the best options in the SaaS space, and the bullish case is intact. My greatest concern is valuation. You may profit from buying at these levels, but the possible returns may not justify the high risk of a growth name. The stock has experienced significant drawdowns, and an overall sell-off such as the one the market is going through these days, may have a deeper impact on the stock. Furthermore, a significant slowdown in revenue growth, or a deterioration in profitability margins, could lower the valuation. Stand by for now; the stock is already falling. I would consider a position below the $300 level.

