Mercantile Bank Corporation: An Undervalued Gem In An Overvalued Market

In an overvalued market, finding cheap stocks that provide value is literally like attempting to find a needle in a haystack. However, in Michigan-based Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM), I believe I have found such a needle.

That the market remains overvalued cannot be doubted. Even with trade disputes, the recent scare of the coronavirus, and many observers - including yours truly - seeing a downturn looming, the valuation of the S&P 500 (SPY) remains near an all-time high.

Recent events have not brought low the S&P 500 for any significant stretch. Chart generated by FinViz.

An average business cycle usually lasts 4.7 years, with growth occurring for 3.2 of those years and recession occurring for 1.5 of those years. The atypical length of this rally can be attributed to its starting point - the second-worst recession in history, though other factors such as low interest rates have aided the prolonging of this bull market.

A correction will come - it is a question of when, not if - and while hoarding cash is a sound strategy to avail of the bargains that will be available when it comes, that does not mean that some money cannot be set aside for the rare value opportunities that do exist even in this bull market. One such opportunity at this time is Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Mercantile Bank Corporation is the holding company for the Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Image provided by Cadillac Michigan.

Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the holding company for the Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a community bank which operates forty banking offices in Michigan state and holds assets of approximately $3.63 billion. This regional bank has been a profitable operation, as the revenue and net income figures for the past five years illustrate.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 112.33 million 27.02 million 2016 118.46 million 31.91 million 2017 125.54 million 31.27 million 2018 141.98 million 42.02 million 2019 158.34 million 49.46 million

Figures collated from annual reports and SEC filings available at Mercantile Bank Corporations' investor relations page.

Mercantile's banking operations received a significant shot in the arm in 2014 when it completed its merger with Firstbank Corporation (FBMI). At the time of the merger, Firstbank had approximately $1.5 billion in assets and 46 branch locations. The merger effectively made Mercantile Bank Corporation the third-largest bank holding company based in Michigan, as according to the firm's 2019 10-K report it had accomplished the following:

The merger substantially expanded our geographic footprint and increased the size of our balance sheet.

That the merger has benefited the firm is incontestable. Management's ability to extract profits from the bank's operations is outstanding, as the operating margin of 75.90% underlines. Shareholders have also benefited from holding this stock in their portfolios, as return on equity (trailing twelve months) sits at 11.60%. Moreover, Mercantile Bank Corporation has been an excellent income investment, having paid dividends since 2003 and raised those dividend payments consecutively for ten years. With a payout ratio of 42.99% and free cash flow of $40 million, that streak of consecutively rising dividend payments looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

The bank's balance sheet lends further credence to the view that the dividend will continue to be raised going forward, as Mercantile Bank Corporation's long-term debt of $400.88 million is offset by a net worth of $410 million, total cash and due from banks of $53.26 million, and total investments of $533.13 million. All told, this is a very well-run, financially sound income investment. However, while its projected earnings-per-share growth over the next five years of 8.00% is respectable, it is not high enough to warrant buying Mercantile Bank Corporation at any price. The valuation of the stock must now be looked at.

Mercantile Bank Corporation currently trades at $32.90 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, Mercantile Bank Corporation trades at a share price of $32.90 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 15.07, lower than the credit intermediation sub-sector average of 17.77, and lower than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.39. Furthermore, Mercantile Bank Corporation's price-to-cash flow ratio is at a discount to both the sub-sector and the index. Its price-to-book ratio is on par with its sub-sector, though at a discount to the index. Conversely, the firm's price-to-sales ratio is at a premium to both its sub-sector and the broader index. Nonetheless, with the current dividend yield higher than the five year average dividend yield of 2.49%, on balance Mercantile Bank Corporation appears to be trading at a discount to fair value.

Metric Mercantile Bank Sub-Sector Index P/E 10.92 17.77 25.39 P/CF 11.49 71.92 14.07 P/B 1.30 1.31 3.21 P/S 3.56 2.55 2.26

Figures collated from Morningstar and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will look at three different valuation methods. First, I will value the firm at a P/E of 15, on the basis that this is the historical market average, arriving at a fair value estimate of $45.07 based on earnings of $3.01. Secondly, I will value the firm on its five-year average P/E of 15.07, arriving at a fair value estimate of $45.07. Third, I will value the firm on its five-year average dividend yield of 2.49%, arriving at a fair value estimate of $45.07. Finally, I will average out these three estimates. Given that all three methods have yielded the same estimate for fair value, it is only natural that my final estimate for fair value is $45.07. On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 37% at present.

In summary, Mercantile Bank Corporation is a rarity in the current market - an excellent regional bank with a great dividend streak that is trading at a considerable discount to fair value. In a market where bargains are few and far between, this is a stock that merits serious consideration from value investors and income investors alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MBWM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.