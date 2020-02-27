Covid-19's Influence On Alibaba

Advertisement and Alibaba Cloud are two very important growth drivers for Alibaba. Alibaba Cloud could be Alibaba's version of AWS.

Some divisions of Alibaba, especially those connected with physical goods, will be hit by Covid-19.

Introduction

Alibaba (BABA) has been in my portfolio since 2017 and I think this is a stock to buy-and-hold for the long term.

This already says a lot, I think.

In this article, we will look at the results of Alibaba and the effect of the coronavirus on the company. A part of the company will be hit but other parts will thrive.

The results

Let's first have a look at the market's reaction to the earnings:

As you can see in my tweet, Alibaba had impressive revenue growth of 38% YoY in its fiscal Q3 2020, beating the estimates of an already impressive 34% growth. The company raked in RMB161.46B or about $23.2B, beating estimates by RMB5.46B, about $780M.

The Q3 2020 non-GAAP EPS of RMB18.19 ($2.61) beat by RMB2.49 and are up a whopping 49% YoY, while GAAP EPS even did better, coming in at RMB19.55 ($2.81) beating the estimates by a wide margin. These results show how good Alibaba executes.

Alibaba's e-commerce revenue grew by 38% YoY. That revenue includes Taobao, TMall, Hema supermarkets and other marketplaces and it grew by 36% in China alone. So despite the already big footprint of Alibaba in China, the company keeps firing on all cylinders. High growth rates in revenue and earnings may continue for quite a while since more and more people in China become a part of the middle class and have more money to spend. Alibaba shared this information on the conference call (my bold):

According to the China Ministry of Commerce, total retail sales across China increased by 8% year-over-year in 2019 for a total of RMB41 trillion. Consumption contributed 58% of China's economic growth and accounted for 3.5 percentage points of China GDP growth. Online retail sales of physical goods for the year was RMB8.5 trillion, up 19.5% year-over-year. From these figures, it is clear that consumption has become the major driver of economic growth in China and online retail is the engine driving consumption growth.

The numbers prove that Alibaba is riding this trend very well: the annual active customers of Alibaba's Chinese retail marketplaces grew by 18 million compared to Q3 2019, which is impressive if you know that the total crossed 700 million now (711 million). That's 2.6% growth QoQ. Over 60% of new customers came from less-developed areas in China.

Daniel Zhang also came back to Singles Day (11.11), which falls in the fourth quarter but fiscally in Q3 2020 for Alibaba:

Our 11.11 Global Shopping Festival set a new GMV record of RMB268.4 billion. This is equivalent to 2.3 times the combined online sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the U.S. It reflects the strength of Alibaba's digital economy and our Chinese consumers' robust consumption power.

This is impressive and it shows exactly what Zhang says: the robust consumption power of the Chinese. The good thing is that this trend will continue for years, probably decades to come as more and more Chinese move into the middle class. That is one of the most important things to keep in mind as an investor in Alibaba or JD.com (JD).

Another very important development for Alibaba is international expansion. In April 2016, Alibaba bought a majority stake in Lazada and bought an even bigger position later. Lazada has become the biggest e-commerce site in Southeast Asia. The region's digital economy is expected to surge to $240 billion by 2025.

Lazada's orders increased 97% YoY in Q4 2019.

AliExpress is the site that Alibaba has launched in 2010 to enable small businesses and individuals to sell internationally. It has become very popular, among other things because of dropshipping.

It has experienced huge success. In Russia, it is the most visited e-commerce website and in Brazil, it's the 10th most popular site overall. AliExpress did very well again too in Q4 2019, growing DAUs by 56% in December 2019.

Coronavirus

You can't talk about Alibaba or any other Chinese stock right now without dedicating a part of your text to the effect of the coronavirus on the company. The reason why the stock didn't jump much higher than it did is, predictably, COVID-19 as it is officially called now.

CEO Daniel Zhang warned on the conference call that the coronavirus will have an impact on the business.

However, like all the other companies in China, we are confronted with a black swan event soon after the start of 2020 the novel coronavirus. The outbreak is having significant impact on China's economy and may potentially affect the global economy. It will present near-term challenges to the development of Alibaba's business across the board, but at the same time, we will see opportunities created by the forces of change.

The epidemic has a negative impact on the Chinese economy in general and even more on the retail and services sectors. Alibaba is a part of that economy and therefore there is no doubt that it will be impacted. Alibaba has taken initiatives, together with Ant Financial in which it still has a substantial stake, to help both customers and merchants. For example, it doesn't charge certain costs and Ant Financial provides interest-free or low-interest loans. These initiatives will hurt the bottom line, of course.

At the same time, I think these initiatives are a great investment for the longer term and should pay themselves back once the recovery sets in. In 2003, with the SARS epidemy, Alibaba did the same and it really boosted the numbers later. So I think this is the right thing to do.

Just as JD.com, Alibaba uses its network, Cainiao, to deliver goods, even to the most affected regions. JD is better at it but that doesn't mean that Alibaba's network is worthless. Freshippo, Alibaba's supermarket chain, stayed open with fully supplied racks, even in Wuhan.

Alibaba also has an online travel booking service, Fliggy, and that of course was impacted too. The government ordered to provide unconditional and free cancellations for all booked holidays, so that will impact Alibaba's earnings too, although Fliggy is just a small portion of the huge conglomerate.

The company said that some merchants had problems fulfilling orders, which will affect Alibaba's numbers. Food delivery orders, for example, were down compared to last year because restaurants are closed. Alibaba says that its branches that sell physical goods will probably see revenue decline in the current quarter. But Alibaba is well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities of the coronavirus too because it not only depends on physical goods.

Covid-19 tailwinds

DingTalk, Alibaba's enterprise communication and collaboration platform, somewhat comparable to Slack (WORK), of course benefits from the Covid-19 epidemy. It saw what management called 'explosive growth in DAU and the number of corporate users.' DingTalk is also used for virtual classrooms so teachers can resume the lessons via live-streaming. A funny anecdote is that Alibaba made an appeal to teens not to rate the app with one star anymore because it's what makes them go to school again, albeit virtually. Teens around the world are very similar.

Alibaba firmly believes that it will benefit from the coronavirus over the long run. From the Q3 2020 conference call:

We have observed more and more consumers getting comfortable with taking care of their daily living needs and working requirements through digital means. We are confident in the ongoing digitization of China's economy and society and are ready to see the opportunity to build the foundation for the long-term growth of Alibaba's digital economy. (...) 17 years ago, the e-commerce business experienced tremendous growth after SARS. We believe that adversity will be followed by change in behavior among consumers and enterprises and bring ensuing opportunities. So people now work remotely from home. People buy foods, buy fresh products, buy groceries, buy necessities from home. (...) So I think after all is done, I would expect that this is an inevitable trend that more and more business and more and more customers will have a digital life or digital working style. So this obviously will in the long-term will be good for the digital pace of the whole society.

Another big opportunity for Alibaba is advertising. Baidu (BIDU), the most important search engine in China, is not allowed to index Alibaba's platforms, which means that Alibaba has a huge potential for advertising revenue and it uses that power very well. Alibaba is by far the biggest ad money machine in China. Its advertising business brought in more than $10B in 2019, a market share of 33% of all Chinese online advertising spending.

I think investors were impressed by the growth that Alibaba could post and that they can look through the clouds for now. Alibaba uses the profits of its core e-commerce branch to grow its other departments: cloud, digital media and others. Here you get an overview of Alibaba's different product offerings:

As you can see, Alibaba Cloud is already the biggest revenue generator after e-commerce sites, logistics and offline supermarkets, which are all in the 'Core Commerce' section.

Cloud grew 62% YoY and over the medium term, it might become to Alibaba what AWS is to Amazon (AMZN) right now: a solid cash cow that keeps growing at an impressive rate. At an adjusted EBITA margin of -3%, Alibaba's cloud division is not that far removed from profitability. The key difference with Amazon is that Alibaba's core commerce division is much more profitable because Alibaba acts as a platform on which sellers and buyers meet, a bit more like FBA (Fulfilled By Amazon) and Amazon started out as 1P (meaning: having to buy, warehouse and distribute inventory). For the first time, Alibaba's Cloud division surpassed RMB10B ($1.42B) in this quarter. The sheer numbers are impressive. From the Q3 2020 conference call:

During 11.11, our public cloud infrastructure and technology helped us to power the creation of over 544,000 orders per second at peak, process 970 petabytes of data without any disruption and defend against six billion cyberattacks, all within a 24-hour period.

After the trade war started to lose its grip a bit on Chinese stocks, Alibaba has had a nice run, but I think it's still very reasonably valued or even plainly cheap.

The revenue and earnings are expected to grow by 30% and 20% and the stock only is valued at 25 times next year's earnings. That means a 1-year forward PEG of just 1.25. Now that Covid-19 doesn't seem to go away fast, Alibaba may be impacted for one or two quarters, but over the long term the company has a lot of levers to pull and it is well-positioned to be one of the best stocks to ride the trend of the growing Chinese middle class.

Conclusion

The aspects of Alibaba that deal with physical goods will be impacted by Covid-19, without a doubt. But Alibaba also has services that will thrive because of the virus. Alibaba Cloud is evolving to become what AWS is to Amazon or Azure to Microsoft (MSFT): a big driver of profits. Advertisement on Alibaba will probably be up too since more people buy online with the Covid-19 threat. There might be some short-term volatility, but I am pretty sure that over the long term this stock will do better than the averages. There are still a lot of opportunities left for Alibaba, despite its huge size.

