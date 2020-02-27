Shake Shack: Glory Days Are Over

The stock shouldn't trade at 90x EPS estimates with the glory days clearly over.

After the close Monday, Shake Shack (SHAK) reported a rather horrendous quarter for their standards. Considering the stock trades at an inflated valuation, my investment thesis is now negative on the stock and reinforces my warning within the comments section of my prior article.

Weak Comps

Shake Shack remains a major growth story so the market is naturally focused on the revenue metrics for the burger chain. For Q4, the company reported a big EPS beat, but missed on the revenue side.

Shake Shack reported revenues grew 21.9% YoY to $151.4 million, but the company missed consensus estimates by $1.6 million. The company recently eclipsed the 30% level so the recent slowdown is alarming.

The revenue miss is highly concerning considering comp sales were down 3.6% in the quarter. Even worse, the company saw traffic decline by a very large 5.4%.

The company continues building new Shacks in existing markets while having already built a lot of the restaurants at the most valuable retail locations in a particular market around the globe. The company now has a long history of weak comp sales with the last quarter above 4.0% occurring all the way back in 2016.

Back on February 21, SunTrust analyst Jake Bartlett warned of weak comp sales for Shake Shack. My warning to readers followed as the stock still traded near $75. At the time, the stock was up over 20% from my bullish call, but the numbers were pointing to weakness ahead considering the expectations for limited comp sales growth in 2020 appeared too aggressive.

These weak numbers follow only 1.3% company sales growth for the full year and 1.0% back in 2018. Shake Shack is in the process of not growing comp sales for the three year period from 2018 to 2020.

Weak Guidance

Despite the after-hours hit, Shake Shack still has a market valuation above $2.5 billion. The company just forecast revenues of only $716 million for 2020 versus consensus of $736 million placing the stock at a valuation of 3.5x these 2020 sales estimates despite the warning.

Due to the weak comp sales, the burger chain isn't seeing the restaurant level profit margins expand to warrant the rich valuation. The company saw these crucial margins dip 300 basis points in 2019 to 22.3%. The forecast if for relatively flat margins with the above Shack-level operating profit margin for 2020 targeted at 22.0% to 22.5%. The inability to improve margins suggests the theory of the company moving down stream in store location quality is actually playing out.

These 2020 numbers are hideous considering the forecast is for up to 42 new Shack openings by the company. The company forecasts comp sales to decline low single digit despite a nearly 2.0% hike in menu prices during December 2019.

The forecast suggests a full year where traffic is down in the 5% range. One can't just continue paying a premium for the burger concept under scenarios of plunging traffic and weak margins.

Shake Shack got a pass in the past due to their growth abilities, but those days appear long gone now. Investors should consider the stock trading at over 90x future EPS estimates as extreme when better run companies like Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and McDonald's (MCD) trade more in the 30x EPS estimates range.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the glory days of Shake Shack appear over. The burger chain has failed for years to generate meaningful comp sales growth. Investors should no longer pay a premium valuation for the stock.

