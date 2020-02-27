Marathon Oil Will Continue Delivering Free Cash Flows

Marathon Oil (MRO) has reported a dip in profits in its latest quarterly results and the weakness in oil prices can push the company's earnings lower. But the Houston, Texas-based Marathon Oil benefits from having a low-cost asset base and, with support from growing levels of production and a crude oil hedges, it will still likely deliver decent profits and free cash flows in 2020.

Earnings Recap

Marathon Oil has recently released its financial results for Q4-2019. The company produced 413,000 boe per day in the fourth quarter, up from 397,000 boe per day a year earlier, after adjusting for asset sales. The growth was driven entirely by the US production which climbed to 328,000 boe per day from 304,000 boe per day a year earlier. The company has been focusing on growing the US oil production which climbed to 196,000 bpd from 180,000 bpd a year earlier, with the growth coming from the key four onshore resource plays - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Oklahoma, and Northern Delaware.

However, the dip in commodity prices pushed Marathon Oil's earnings and cash flows lower. The company realized oil price of $54.83 per barrel for Q4-2019, down 2.11% from a year earlier. The natural gas and NGL prices also came in lower. As a result, the company's adjusted profits fell by 50.5% to $111 million and cash flow from operations (ahead of working cap. changes) dropped by 13% to $685 million. But it was great to see that Marathon Oil still managed to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital program and dividends. The company ended the quarter with organic free cash flows of $11 million (post dividends). Marathon Oil has now reported free cash flows for eight consecutive quarters, which solidifies its position as a low-cost operator that can generate free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment. I think this puts the company in a great position heading into 2020 when investors could lay even greater emphasis on free cash flows than before.

Looking Ahead

The oil prices have come under pressure in recent weeks as investors weigh on how the novel coronavirus might hurt demand. The coronavirus outbreak has spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan to several other countries. The resulting dip in travel and economic activity has cut fuel demand. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has fallen from $58 a barrel four weeks ago to $52 at the time of this writing. Oil prices, however, have received some support from the shale slowdown in the US, plunge in output from Libya due to the civil conflict that has knocked out almost a million bpd of supplies, lingering tensions in the Middle East, and expectations that OPEC and its allies might impose additional production cuts to rebalance the market. These factors may have prevented oil from falling further.

Oil prices averaged $57.02 a barrel in 2019 and could stay low in 2020, averaging around $55.71 a barrel, as per the US Energy Information Administration's estimate. The low oil price environment might keep hurting the profits and cash flows of oil producers. Marathon Oil's earnings and cash flows could decline. The shale oil drillers, some of which burned cash flows in the previous years, could face even more pressure from investors to curtail costs, improve capital efficiency, generate strong levels of free cash flows, and boost shareholder returns. I think Marathon Oil is well-positioned to face this tough market, considering the company benefits from having a low-cost asset base that can deliver free cash flows even with low commodity prices.

Marathon Oil has a strong track record of consistently generating free cash flows, even during weak commodity prices. In 2019, the company achieved capital efficiencies and reduced costs, which has put it in an even better position to handle weak oil prices. In 2019, the company reported a 10% reduction in completed well costs on a per lateral foot basis and a 15% reduction in production expenses on a per unit basis. The company's well costs have fallen at Eagle Ford and Bakken regions which together accounted for almost 80% of its total US oil production for 2019. Both of these low-cost assets now generate free cash flows. The company has also exited from the UK and Kurdistan and its international business is now focused on the free cash flow generating program at Equatorial Guinea.

Due to the above-mentioned efforts, Marathon Oil has improved its ability to report free cash flows. The company estimates that it can now generate $1.3 billion of free cash flows at oil prices of $55 a barrel during 2020-21 whereas previously, it needed $61 oil to generate similar levels of excess cash. It needs oil prices of just $47 a barrel to breakeven in terms of cash flows, which means that even at the current weak price levels of $50 to $52 a barrel, the company can still generate enough cash flow from operations to fully fund its capital program and dividends. It also helps that Marathon Oil will cut its total capital by 11% this year, including development capital of $2.2 billion which will be 9% lower from last year. The CapEx reduction bolsters the company's ability to deliver free cash flows.

Marathon Oil will continue to focus on producing oil from its free cash flow generating wells in the Eagle Ford and Bakken region. The company has earmarked nearly 70% of the development capital for these two assets which, I believe, will also drive Marathon Oil's production growth in 2020. Marathon Oil has forecast total US production of 330,000-340,000 boe per day for 2020, up from 323,000 boepd in 2019. The US oil production is forecasted to climb to 198,000-208,000 bpd from 191,000 bpd in 2019. The total international production will largely remain flat at around 85,000 boepd. I expect Eagle Ford and Bakken to make an even bigger contribution to the company's production mix in 2020 than 2019. The 3.7% increase in total US production at the mid-point of the guidance, driven by a 6.3% increase in oil output, should have a positive impact on the company's earnings and cash flows.

I think the company's operating cash flows will also receive a lot of support from its crude oil hedges. The company has covered 40% of this year's estimated oil production with hedges, which minimize the exposure of its cash flows to weak oil prices. Marathon Oil has hedged 80,000 bpd of oil production for 2020 using three-way collars. It has hedged an additional 20,000 bpd of volumes using basis swaps which will protect its cash flows against any unexpected drop in regional oil prices.

In short, Marathon Oil's earnings and operating cash flows can drop this year from $611 million and $2.98 billion (as adjusted) reported for 2019 respectively, if oil prices end up averaging below $57 a barrel. But due to the above-mentioned reasons, the company might still generate free cash flows. I expect Marathon Oil to return the excess cash to shareholders as dividends and buybacks. In 2019, Marathon Oil generated $571 million of free cash flows (excl. dividends) which helped fund $162 million of dividends and $350 million of buybacks. I expect Marathon Oil to continue returning capital to shareholders in 2020. If oil prices stay low and the company's cash flows come under pressure, then it might continue paying dividends and reduce buyback activity. But if oil prices improve, then that will give a boost to Marathon Oil's cash flows, allowing the company to increase dividends and accelerate buybacks. Marathon Oil has $1.4 billion remaining under the current repurchase authorization.

Marathon Oil stock has dropped by 14% in the last three months. This can be attributed to the weakness and volatility in oil prices which have pushed the entire E&P sector lower, with the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) dropping by 16% in the same period. In my opinion, Marathon Oil is a high-quality stock that can grow production at a modest pace while generating strong levels of free cash flows, even at low oil prices. The company will likely continue returning tons of cash to shareholders. This can fuel the stock's outperformance. The company's shares are currently trading 3.96x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, below the industry's median of 6.03x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think investors who can stomach oil price-related swings should consider buying this stock.

