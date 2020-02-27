The Intel-Nio Deal Provides A Strong Argument Against The Shorts

This could be an argument that Nio seems safe from substantial downside risk.

Moreover, if Nio's ability to fulfill its commitment to supply Mobileye's robotaxis becomes untenable, Intel may take action.

Intel Mobileye's close partnership with Nio could be seen as a vote of confidence in the company.

Nio is of highly strategic importance to Intel Mobileye, since Nio will manufacture Mobileye’s robotaxis. Intel views robotaxis as a necessary precursor to consumer AVs and is investing for leadership.

Much has been discussed about Nio’s (NASDAQ:NIO) cash balance and its attempts to get more funding. Recently, Nio secured $100 million in funding and also signed another deal. While the company’s cash position is obviously a valid concern, I deem it unlikely that Nio would go bankrupt, as it has the backing of a $250 billion market cap company in Intel via an important partnership for Mobileye.

Nio-Mobileye Partnership

In November, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced that it had entered a “strategic collaboration” with Nio. This involves:

Nio will integrate Mobileye’s L4 self-driving system (SDS) for the consumer AV market, with a launch targeted at 2022. It is the first such deal for Mobileye.

Mobileye will purchase an exclusive robotaxi variant to use for its own robotaxi fleet.

Mobileye will start using Nio ES8 for AV testing and validation this year.

Targeted at China and subsequently other global markets.

The Nio L4 SDS will be Mobileye's first foray into full autonomy for consumers, while also being strategic to Mobileye's robotaxi plans. Intel explained the importance of this to the company:

This self-driving system would be the first of its kind, targeting consumer autonomy and engineered for automotive qualification standards, quality, cost and scale. NIO will mass-produce the system for Mobileye and also integrate the technology into its electric vehicle lines for consumer markets and for Mobileye’s driverless ride-hailing services. (…) The agreement marks the first large-scale automaker partner supplying vehicles to Mobileye, as the company builds a global commercial robotaxi fleet that adapts to the mobility needs of the 21st century.

For Nio, of course, the value is that it gains access to Mobileye’s highest-end technology, giving the company a unique selling point for its cars, perhaps even before the likes of Tesla (TSLA) have full self-driving. Aside from the near-term funding issues, this could provide longer-term tailwinds.

To understand why this agreement is so important for Mobileye, a bit of background is in order. Mobileye believes that the road to full self-driving (FSD) AVs will start with a robotaxi or MaaS (mobility-as-a-service) phase. This is primarily because regulating robotaxi providers is much easier than regulation for consumer AVs. Additionally, this phase will help to scale robotaxis geographically (cf. Waymo's geofenced robotaxis), as well as bridging the gap in cost until AVs are affordable for consumers. Mobileye aims to bring the price of its SDS to $4,000 by 2025.

In other words, the road to consumer AVs goes through a robotaxi phase. (Note that this is different from Tesla's approach.) This is why Mobileye is investing heavily in a global robotaxi footprint, with commercial operations to start in 2022.

Mobileye expects that MaaS will be a $160 billion market opportunity by 2030. I went into some more details here: Mobileye Could Quintuple Revenue By 2023.

Impact of Nio's funding issues on Mobileye

As I outlined, Nio is of strategic importance to Mobileye. Mobileye will need a fleet of AVs for its robotaxi service – and it will obviously use its own self-driving system. Nio to date is the first and (except for Volkswagen) company that will integrate Mobileye’s SDS (by 2022), as Mobileye is targeting 2025 for consumer AVs.

Given that in general Mobileye is one Intel’s biggest bets and that Mobileye deems the robotaxi phase as a necessary precursor to consumer AVs, Intel has much to gain to see Nio succeed as a company.

So I don’t see how Intel would let Nio go bankrupt, as worst-case scenario. I think the stakes are to high for Mobileye given its partnership with Nio. If Mobileye would be unable to fulfill its commitments to Mobileye, Intel would likely take action to make sure that its plans don't get derailed.

In terms of monetary resources, acquiring Nio should be no issue for Intel, as the company has a market cap of $4.3 billion as of writing. If Intel could secure its robotaxi fleet with $5 billion or so acquisition (and some post-acquisition investments), then the return on investment would still be very large, given that Mobileye cost Intel $15.3 billion.

Perhaps more likely, as there is a precedent for this, Intel could acquire a stake in Nio like it did with ASML (ASML) in 2012, for ASML to fund EUV development.

Risks

It is not completely unlikely that Mobileye could use another automaker for its self-driving fleet. For instance, Mobileye’s Pinta JV for robotaxis in Israel involves Volkswagen to supply its EVs. BMW's iNEXT in 2021 will also use Mobileye's L4-grade EyeQ5. (If I understood correctly, the commercial release will be L3, though.)

Nevertheless, Intel clearly stated that Nio would be the manufacturing partner for its self-driving system, and it will provide Mobileye’s first L4 car for the mass market, and will likely be Mobileye's main supplier for its global robotaxis.

Takeaway

Given Mobileye’s global robotaxi plans and its aim for leadership in that space, the company will need a sizeable fleet. Mobileye’s partnership with Nio seems crucial to make that possible (as its join venture with Volkswagen is constrained to Israel). Given the opportunity that the AV market offers for Intel as one the company’s big bets, Intel simply can’t afford to see one its key partners fail.

If Intel became aware that its collaboration with Nio would hinder its own robotaxis if Nio continues to face issues, it is not unthinkable that Intel would take matters in its own hands and either acquire Nio or invest in the company as it did in ASML in 2012.

For Nio, getting access to Mobileye's self-driving system, likely before Tesla has its own FSD working, provides it with a differentiated technology that could lead to increased demand in a few years from now. As supplier of Mobileye's robotaxi fleet, it likely already has a decent order backlog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.