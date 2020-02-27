MRC Global: Top-Line Dilution Weakens The Cash Flow Sturdiness

MRC Faces A Weak Trajectory

In FY2020, the upstream customers continued to tighten their E&P budget as the crude oil price gravitated to a lower level. It appears likely that MRC Global’s (MRC) revenues from the upstream end market will struggle in 2020, while the midstream and the downstream end markets are likely to stay steady. However, the margin in the downstream sector does not look promising in the short-term.

Given the lack of top-line growth, the company has focused on expanding the gross margin. Increased sales of higher-margin valve products and higher sales of modified valves in the midstream business insulate the stock from deteriorating further. Its cash flows, too, improved significantly in FY2019, which can support the company’s pursuit to deleverage the balance sheet. The stock falls in a spot where returns from investment can be uncertain. In the medium-to-long-term, if the industry condition improves, investors might find a better entry point.

An Insight Into Strategy And Challenges

Earlier in the year, MRC’s management expressed optimism over securing a larger share of the U.S. valves market. I discussed more on this in my previous article here. In 2019, it started investing in higher-margin product and service offerings. The increase in sales in January 2020 compared to the last two months of 2019 has encouraged the management to build a long-term strategy that, to the extent possible, insulates from the cyclicality and volatility of a particular sector. The approach involves increasing gross margins through a valve-centric strategy, expanding market share with new and existing customers, and penetrating the midstream valve market further with modification jobs. It may also use its e-commerce platform more extensively to become more efficient in its plans. I will elaborate more on the implementation of these strategies and their efficacy in the following section.

However, natural gas production growth has been slowing in the U.S. According to EIA’s latest estimates, the daily production is slated to decline by 3% in December 2020 compared to January. In 2021, the dry natural gas production is expected to stabilize near December 2020 levels. The natural gas price, too, has crashed in the past year and may stay low throughout 1H 2020. As the production growth declines, it may start moving up slowly in 2H 2020. In 2021, the price can increase by 14% compared to 2020. Until then, I think MRC’s natural gas T&D (transmission & distribution) business will underperform. The strategic shift towards natural gas-directed utilities business, too, will be underwhelming for the most part in 2020, despite its strategic importance.

Strategic Focus: Valves and Digital Technology

In late-2019, the company secured a few critical contracts which may go on to define the company’s changed strategy. Its focus on the natural gas utility business is represented by the deals with Southern California Gas (OTCQB:SOCGM) and CenterPoint Energy (CNP). In the Q4 earnings call, the company’s management discussed that the latter contract can add $20 million to $30 million to the company’s revenues in FY2020. One of the key advantages of the natural gas business is it is more stable than the midstream transmission and gathering business. The gas utility business currently accounts for 24% of the company’s total revenue.

Diversifying beyond midstream and downstream, it signed an integrated supply agreement with Chevron (CVX) for the MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) business in Canada. Recently, it has renewed an integrated supply contract with INEOS, a multinational chemical company. In digital technology, the company has introduced an efficient solution platform called MRCGO. This is a cloud-based portal that offers solutions for efficient transactions. Over the next 3 to 5 years, the company’s revenue through e-commerce can increase significantly, which shows the importance of digital technology in the portfolio.

Analyzing The Key Indicators

The average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price declined by more than 12% in 2019 compared to the previous year, which affected the U.S. energy activity adversely. The North American rig count fell by 12% in the past year. The international rig count, on the other hand, increased by 11% during this period. Although the E&P activity is still scratchy, we notice some progress being made in 2019 through 7.4% higher completed wells in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources. However, an air of uncertainty looms over the completions activity in the U.S. onshore. In the past nine months, ~900 drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells were removed from the count due to less capital being spent.

Following the weaknesses in the key indicators as discussed above, MRC’s revenues from servicing the upstream industry decreased sharply, by 34%, in Q4 2019 compared to a year ago. The company’s management does not have better expectations in 2020. It estimates that the 2020 E&P capex can fall further by 7% to 12% compared to 2019. More importantly, the company expects upstream revenues from international operations to decrease, although many of the other oilfield services companies expect their international performance to improve in 2020. In this context, you may take a look at my latest articles on Schlumberger (SLB) here and Halliburton (HAL) here. Cash flows and capital budget for the integrated oil companies will remain constrained, which can affect MRC’s performance adversely.

FY2020 And Q1 2020 Guidance

Following the cue from the end market performances, MRC’s FY2020 revenues may decline to a range of $3.2 billion to $3.7 billion, or a 6% decline from FY2019 at the guidance midpoint. If the company can achieve this forecast, it would mean it bucked some of the pressure in the market through an effective diversification policy. The company also expects its gross margin to clock 19.7%, which would be on par with FY2019. The company’s high-margin valve centric policy and the modified midstream valve product offerings can result in a higher margin this year. Its FY2020 adjusted EBITDA, expected to range between $160 million and $200 million, would be 10% lower than FY2019 (at the guidance mid-point).

In Q1 2020, the company’s management expects the year-over-year revenue to fall by mid-single digits. In Q1 2019, its top line benefited from higher upstream revenues from Chevron. Excluding North America, however, higher international upstream capex and a seasonal increase in revenues from Canada should help improve its Q1 revenues. On top of that, we may see a modest increase in revenues coming from midstream and downstream in Q1. Overall, I think, the company’s revenues may not change much compared to the Q4-2019 level. As far as the gross margin is concerned, we are likely to see the benefit of an increasing share of higher-margin valves as well as improved margin due to the addition of the midstream modification center. So, I expect flat revenues and moderate gross margin expansion in Q1 compared to the last quarter.

Analyzing Performance In Midstream And Downstream

Source: EIA STEO

MRC’s revenue from the midstream activity declined sharply (20% down compared to Q4 2018). In downstream, the Q4 2019 revenues decreased by 18% compared to a year. Typically, the crack spread remains at its lowest during November and December. From EIA’s Short Term Energy Outlook, we note that record inventory levels caused downward pressure on prices. A crack spread typically measures the difference between the selling price of the finished products and the purchase price of crude oil. In January, too, lower gasoline consumption maintained the pressure on price. If the spread stays low, the profitability in this sub-sector will not improve in Q1 2020.

What Does The Line Pipe Price Index Signify?

Source: FRED Economic Research

The line pipe price index decreased by 6% in the past year until December, while relative to Q3 2019, the average line pipe prices declined marginally in Q4. Line pipe pricing has been under pressure due to soft demand, an oversupply in the small-diameter pipe, and higher inventory cost. Given the weak demand and oversupply, I expect the pricing to stay pressured in Q1 as well.

Cash Flows And Leverage

In FY2019, MRC’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) not only turned positive but improved significantly compared to a negative CFO a year ago. Although revenues decreased in the past year, there were lower inventory and lower accounts receivables, which boosted its working capital and led to the improvement in CFO. Since the company’s capex is insignificant, it generated healthy free cash flow ($224 million) in FY2019. In FY2020, it plans to use excess cash to reduce debt and realize an efficient working capital structure.

MRC’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.86x) is significantly higher than its peers’ average of 0.29x. While Now, Inc. (DNOW) has zero leverage, Fastenal Company (FAST) and Oil States International (OIS) have lower leverage ratios (0.13x and 0.19x, respectively). With the available liquidity (cash balance and revolving credit facility) of $483 million and positive free cash flow, the company has sufficient financial backing to meet its near-term financial obligations.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

MRC Global is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.5x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 11.3x. Between FY2015 and now, the company’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 16.5x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

According to Seeking Alpha, MRC Global’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to its peers, which means the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline less sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (DNOW, FAST, and OIS) average of 13x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated MRC a “buy” in February (includes “very bullish”), while seven recommended a “hold.” None of the analysts rated it a “sell” or “very bearish.” The consensus target price is $12.50, which at the current price yields ~28% returns.

What’s The Take On MRC?

In FY2019, MRC Global found itself at a weak spot after several of its high performing projects expired in the previous year, and the energy market did not recover as was expected at the beginning of the year. The upstream customers continued to tighten their E&P budget as the crude oil price gravitated to a lower level going into 2020. It appears likely that the company’s revenues from the upstream end market will flounder in 2020, while the midstream and the downstream end markets may hold their ground.

Given the lack of top-line growth, the company has done well to focus on expanding the gross margin. Increased sales of higher-margin valve products and higher sales of modified valves in the midstream business can just be the answer the company is looking for when sales have been truncated. Its cash flows, too, improved significantly in FY2019. Rising free cash flow will be critical to the company’s pursuit to deleverage a weak balance sheet.

However, I think if revenues do not increase, it may find it challenging to expand margin, and so, increasing cash flows can become more difficult than it is perceived. A falling crack spread indicates that its margin in the downstream business can contract, too. The stock falls in a spot where returns from investment can be uncertain. I expect the demand and supply in the industry to tighten by the end of 2020, which can lead to better pricing for MRC's offerings and would provide a more stable entry point for investing.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield has been at a low ebb, but has recently gained steam. We have been recommending these companies since late summer. Locking in a gain of about 20% in a single month, and we think there’s more to come in 2020. Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.